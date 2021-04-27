U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,182.25
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,907.00
    +30.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,019.00
    +7.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,299.40
    +6.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.29
    +0.38 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.00
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    26.19
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2076
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5700
    +0.0080 (+0.51%)
     

  • Vix

    17.64
    +0.31 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3883
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.2300
    +0.1490 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,519.79
    +1,536.67 (+2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,237.81
    +30.00 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.12
    +24.56 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,047.00
    -79.23 (-0.27%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CAN, CS, EBS, RMO INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW ORLEANS, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Canaan Inc. (CAN)
Class Period: 2/10/2021 - 4/9/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 14, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-can/

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)
Class Period: 10/29/2020 - 3/31/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 15, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cs/

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) f/k/a RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)
Class Period: 10/5/2020 - 3/30/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 15, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-rmo/

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)
Class Period: 7/6/2020 - 3/31/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 18, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ebs/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


Recommended Stories

  • Gaming apps set to be hardest hit by Apple iOS 14.5 tracking crackdown

    Gaming apps were set to be hardest hit by Apple's new privacy crackdown on Monday as the iPhone launched its new consent pop-ups to help consumers understand how much data apps tracks. Research by the mobile advertising firm AppsFlyer found an average of only 21pc of iPhone users choosing to let gaming apps access their personal data when shown one of the smartphone giant's data collection warnings. That was lower than the average for all apps at 26pc and far below the rates enjoyed by photography and shopping apps, at 44pc and 35pc. Some types of gaming apps persuaded as few as 15pc. The figures were an early indication of how Apple's latest operating system update, released last night, will affect iPhone app makers who have depended for years on being able to track users' identities across different apps. Users will see pop-ups for some apps as soon as they install iOS 14.5. Facebook and Google's mobile advertising systems are built on the same ability, which will now be cut off unless users agree to be tracked. Both companies have warned that the changes will hurt their revenue, and analysts will be closely watching the guidance they give when they report their first quarter earnings on Tuesday (for Google) and Wednesday (for Facebook).

  • U.S. resumes J&J vaccine with warning

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, Julie Hyman, and Anjalee Khemlani discuss the latest in the COVID-19 crisis.

  • Tesla posts biggest ever profit after record electric car sales

    Tesla has posted the biggest profit in its history after the world’s most valuable carmaker sold a record number of vehicles and shrugged off the chip crisis facing much of the industry. Elon Musk’s company revealed profits of $438m (£315m) for the first three months of the year, more than 30pc above its previous record six months ago. The figures are a sign that Tesla, whose shares have risen almost five-fold in the last year, is putting lingering doubts about profitability behind it as it enjoys growing demand for its battery-powered vehicles. Tesla delivered 184,800 cars in the first quarter, up from 88,400 a year ago, with revenue rising 74pc to $10.4bn. Despite record car deliveries, Tesla sold fewer of its higher-priced Model S and X vehicles, with the more affordable Model 3 and Y making up the vast majority of sales. Its profits, however, continue to depend on regulatory credits, tokens that the company can sell to other manufacturers to help them achieve emissions limits. It sold $518m in credits in the quarter, meaning the company would have been lossmaking without them.

  • Tesla earnings preview: What to expect from the carmaker’s first quarter

    Pras Subramanian breaks down what the Street is expecting from Tesla’s first-quarter results when the carmaker reports after the bell on Monday.

  • Tesla grows 74% in the first quarter, besting expectations as its shares ease after hours

    Today after the bell, American electric car company Tesla reported its Q1 2021 financial performance. For the broader electric vehicle and battery startup market that has pursued many SPAC-led combinations in recent months, the generally positive Tesla trailing results could prove a boon, underscoring continued market demand for their category's hardware. Turning to the numbers, in the first three quarters of the year, Tesla generated revenues of $10.389 billion, gross profit of $2.215 billion and net income of $438 million.

  • Global chip shortage will last at least another six months, says Cisco chief: ‘It is a big problem’

    Disruption is also affecting domestic appliances like toasters and washing machines

  • Computer chip shortage may leave auto sector idling

    What was initially downplayed as a brief hiccup in the supply of semiconductors looks more and more like a shortage that may last throughout the year in what would be a big blow to automakers.

  • Stock market has 'a lot of froth' right now: strategist

    Matt Maley, Managing Director and Chief Market Strategist at Miller Tabak, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how markets are faring amid the pandemic and outlook for long-term interest rates.

  • Goldman Sachs watching total margin loans after Archegos fund blowup -executive

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Executives at Goldman Sachs Group Inc are monitoring the total amount of loans borrowed on margin after the collapse of investment fund Archegos Capital Management last month, the bank's President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Monday. Speaking at a virtual meeting held by the Economic Club of New York, Waldron said the total amount of margin debt industry-wide is about $800 billion, a roughly $300-billion increase over the past year. "That's an extraordinary (level) of margin debt," Waldron said.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 ekes out record high ahead of packed earnings week

    Stocks were in a holding pattern Monday morning, with traders bracing for a busy week of corporate earnings results, a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision and deluge of economic data.

  • China Widens Internet Crackdown With Meituan Monopoly Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s government has expanded its antitrust crackdown beyond Jack Ma’s technology empire, launching an investigation into suspected monopolistic practices by food-delivery behemoth Meituan.The State Administration for Market Regulation announced the investigation, which began recently, in a statement Monday. The antitrust watchdog is looking into alleged abuses including forced exclusivity arrangements known as “pick one of two.” The company said it will actively cooperate with the probe and step up efforts to comply with regulations. Its businesses are currently operating normally, it added in a statement. Shares in China’s third largest internet company slipped about 2.2% Tuesday, after the firm’s dollar bond spreads widened.The investigation into Meituan extends Beijing’s crackdown beyond Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co., and threatens to chill the ambitions of founder Wang Xing, one of China’s most aggressive entrepreneurs. The government has become increasingly concerned over the growing influence of titans like Alibaba, Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Meituan over every aspect of Chinese life as well as the vast amounts of data they’ve amassed through providing services like online shopping, chatting and ride-hailing.The antitrust campaign has gathered pace in recent weeks, as regulators slapped a record fine on Alibaba, instructed affiliate Ant to overhaul its business and ordered 34 of its largest tech companies -- including Meituan -- to rectify any anti-competitive business practices within one month. Following the meeting with SAMR, the Beijing-based firm issued a pledge to abide by antitrust laws, saying it will maintain market order and won’t force merchants to “pick one of two” -- forcing them to select betweens Meituan or a rival -- through unreasonable methods.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Meituan is unlikely to face penalties any harsher than Alibaba’s recent $2.8 billion fine after being slapped with a monopoly probe, a sign that the regulatory dragnet is widening on the country’s tech behemoths. The interim period could be unnerving for its investors, but we think any penalty Meituan may pay will be commensurate with its smaller operational scale.-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the researchThe firm, founded by 42-year old billionaire Wang, has long been criticized by rivals and merchants for alleged excesses like forced exclusive arrangements. The firm -- which competes against Alibaba’s Ele.me in food delivery -- had previously been found guilty of unfair competition in at least two legal cases this year and ordered to pay compensation, local media has reported. The corporation had also rejected allegations that it charged onerous commissions to restaurants during the Covid-19 outbreak last year.Alongside Ele.me, Meituan also faced an online backlash after several delivery riders were killed or injured while trying to meet strict deadlines. It was among a handful of operators fined by the antitrust watchdog in March for giving improper subsidies to expand in the red-hot arena of community e-commerce.Ahead of the probe, Meituan said it will raise $10 billion in a record new share sale by a Hong Kong-listed firm as well as through an offering of convertible bonds. The firm had said it will use the funds to boost investments in new technologies like autonomous delivery as well as for general corporate purposes.Read more: Meituan CEO Who Beat Jack Ma Gets $10 Billion for Next Fight Under antitrust laws, Meituan could face a penalty of as much as 10% of its revenue if it’s found to have violated regulations. Its 2020 revenue was about 114.8 billion yuan ($17.7 billion). In contrast, rival Alibaba was fined $2.8 billion, or about 4% of its 2019 domestic revenues.Wang, a coding guru whose methodical obsession with data and algorithms proved instrumental in humbling Alibaba’s rival meal service Ele.me, has openly telegraphed his ambitions. In a 2017 interview with local media, he said Meituan could join Alibaba and Tencent as the third member of a Chinese internet triumvirate in five to 10 years, due to the value it creates in food, travel and other services.The billionaire last week described in a lengthy online post how he’ll funnel capital raised toward research into autonomous drones and delivery systems -- which analysts expect to fuel Meituan’s foray into the red-hot community commerce arena, where buyers in a local neighborhood enjoy bulk discounts. Meituan had been expected to wage a pitched battle of subsidies and sweeteners with Alibaba, JD.com Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc. for food and produce supply.Meituan shares nearly tripled in 2020, making it one of the best-performing Chinese technology stocks. It’s dropped roughly 32% from a February record, partly as China’s antitrust campaign accelerated and after the company flagged that it will incur more losses from its investments in newer businesses like online groceries.Spreads on Meituan’s dollar bonds due 2025 widened nearly 13 basis points following the announcement.(Updates with share action from the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Traders Sidestep ‘Rate Freight Train’ With Short-Dated Bond ETFs

    (Bloomberg) -- The surge in Treasury yields has cooled down, but exchange-traded funds tracking the bond market are showing tensions might be building under the surface.Investors put $2 billion into the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (ticker VGSH) and about $660 million into the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (ticker SCHO) last week -- a record for both funds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, traders rushed out of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (ticker TLT), which tracks longer-dated debt and bled nearly $1 billion in the span.This year’s Treasury selloff slammed funds that focus on longer duration -- a measure of sensitivity to interest-rate changes -- spurring billions of dollars in withdrawals. Though bond investors have gotten a reprieve over the last month as yields have drifted lower, there’s still caution around stepping into long-dated debt as the U.S. economic picture continues to brighten.“The spike in rates earlier this year clearly spooked some investors, who are now reevaluating the risk-reward of owning duration,” said Nate Geraci, president of advisory firm The ETF Store. “Investors are becoming much more reluctant to stand in front of the rate freight train. There’s no question the bias is towards owning shorter duration.”Persistent bearish wagers against TLT tell a similar story. Short interest in the ETF is nearly 19% of shares outstanding, close to the highest level since 2017, data from IHS Markit Ltd. show. TLT has sank over 11% so far this year, after surging 16% in 2020. Meanwhile, VGSH and SCHO are both little changed year-to-date.The rush into short-duration Treasury ETFs coincides with a rotation out of popular stock funds, notes Bloomberg Intelligence’s Eric Balchunas. Investors pulled $8.7 billion from the $357 billion SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ticker SPY) last week -- the most since September -- while the $164 billion Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (ticker QQQ) posted weekly outflows of $2.6 billion.“This smells like some nerves showing and maybe some profit taking by the trading crowd given the outflows we are seeing from some of their favorite equity ETFs, which have started to move sideways after a big surge in early April,” BI strategist Balchunas said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Reluctant Emerging Asia Could Delay Rate Hikes Until 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging Asia’s central banks are expected to opt for supporting their economic recoveries rather than tackling volatile price swings this year.All eight emerging Asian economies, including India and Indonesia, are seen holding benchmark interest rates steady through 2021, according to the median forecasts from Bloomberg surveys of economists.Higher real interest rates will allow some of Asia’s central banks to stand pat, while for others a recent pick-up in inflation is set to moderate. Much depends on the path of global interest rates, and the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week will be keenly watched by the region’s policy makers.“To support economic recoveries, Asian central banks are expected to maintain their accommodative stance and avoid hinting at future rate hikes,” said Duncan Tan, rates strategist at DBS Banking Group Ltd.Considering that recent inflation prints have been elevated, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and Reserve Bank of India seem most likely to hike for inflation reasons, Tan added.After cutting its key interest rate by 200 basis points last year, the Philippine central bank has held steady since November, even with inflation running above the bank’s 2%-4% goal. The BSP has estimated that average price gains this year would be slightly above target, while Governor Benjamin Diokno has signaled the bank will keep policy on hold while its loose monetary settings work their way through the economy.“The real policy rate will likely average close to -3% in 2021, and as the economy gradually reopens, even marginal demand-side price momentum would call for a less accommodative policy stance,” said Joseph Incalcaterra, chief Asean economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong.India, South KoreaFor India, which is suffering the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak, wholesale price inflation quickened in March at its sharpest pace since late 2012, reflecting upward pressure from higher commodity prices and firmer input costs. Meanwhile, consumer prices last month rose 5.52% from the same time last year, beating expectations though still within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% target range.South Korea is also a popular pick to be among the first in the region to normalize monetary policy, even if that means waiting until after 2021, as it has carried a relatively lower virus caseload and benefited disproportionately from the global electronics boom.“We still believe Korea will be one of the earliest to have better progress on its vaccine drive,” said Angela Hsieh, an economist at Barclays Bank Plc in Singapore. “Improved mobility should help support the recovery in private spending and labor market, which is still the missing factor for the Bank of Korea to consider normalization.”More Than 910 Million Shots Given: Covid-19 Vaccine TrackerThe differing growth and inflation expectations are playing out in markets. Foreign investors net invested a record 9.1 trillion won ($8.2 billion) in South Korean listed debt in March, with rate swaps already pricing in about 100 basis points of hikes over the next three years, making a selloff unlikely. India and Philippines, however, have seen a combined net outflow of more than $4 billion year-to-date in their bond markets, based on the data available.Much of the emerging Asia policy track will depend on vaccination progress -- with many economies suffering from a dearth of supply -- and on how quickly some of the region’s economies can damp a recent surges in cases. Meanwhile, their economies are generally better positioned than elsewhere in the emerging-market world, with hearty foreign reserves and thriving goods trade as two buffers that will give central bankers some room to consider normalizing rates.Analysts are generally reluctant to pin their bets on any one economy as the first hiker in emerging Asia, given the multitude of uncertainties and the generally low-inflation atmosphere. It’s difficult to see Asian central banks being “gung-ho” about raising rates unless they’re battling rapid capital outflows, said Selena Ling, head of Treasury research and strategy at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore.Like the Federal Reserve, “an inflation overshoot will be largely perceived as temporary and by itself should not trigger a recalibration” in this region, said Ling. “At this juncture, with the virus mutations and resurgent Covid cases, most would hesitate to be ahead of the curve.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla turns a profit on bitcoin sale, but its ‘Technoking’ and ‘Master of Coin’ say it won’t become a habit

    Tesla Inc. may have reported another consecutive quarterly profit, but its results were boosted in part by a sale of $101 million of bitcoin, and of course, tax credits.

  • Some new investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on America’s millionaires

    'I look at something like this as an opportunity to buy and hold,' said one millennial investor who's on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • GameStop’s latest big day picks up steam after hours with $551 million stock offering

    Massive offerings, shady hedge funds and new friends in South Korea had GameStop's Reddit army in a Monday tizzy.

  • Tesla Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The results came in higher than expected, welcome news for investors who have seen the company's stock price decline from recent highs.

  • Russia Ditches the Dollar in More Than Half of Its Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar share of Russian exports dropped below 50% for the first time on record in the fourth quarter following a multi-year Kremlin campaign to reduce the country’s vulnerability to U.S. assets.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published on Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come has pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Tesla lifts S&P 500 ahead of tech earnings wave

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed on Monday, fueled by Tesla ahead of the electric car maker's quarterly report, which kicks off this week's results from several heavyweight growth companies. Tesla Inc advanced 1.3%, with analysts expecting the company to report a rise in first-quarter revenue following record deliveries. Companies that constitute about 40% of the S&P 500's market cap report from Tuesday through Thursday, including Microsoft Corp, Google parent Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc. Shares of the companies also rose.

  • Unemployment $10,200 tax break: Some may need to amend returns for tax refunds

    Some Americans who received a federal tax break on their unemployment last year may have to file an amended return to get their refund.