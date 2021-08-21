U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    +0.0590 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,795.07
    +1,804.02 (+3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.01
    +35.62 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS ANVS, ATVI, ZY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)
Class Period: 8/4/2016 - 7/27/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 4, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-atvi/

Zymergen Inc. (ZY)
Class Period: purchase of shares issued either in or after the April 2021 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 4, 2021
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-zy/

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS)
Class Period: 5/21/2021 - 7/28/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 18, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-anvs/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


Recommended Stories

  • Covid Confounds the Fed, Raising the Risk of a Policy Error

    As the hawks and doves square off over delta’s duration, the Federal Reserve risks a major misstep. Plus, investment newsletter commentary on J&J’s new CEO, recent strength in French stocks, crypto’s link to the end of the gold standard, and a boom in shipping demand.

  • CommentSold CEO on Permira partnership, growth outlook

    CommentSold Founder & CEO, Brandon Kruse,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what the company has gained from its Permira partnership and how reopenings are affecting retailers amid the pandemic.

  • Judge shoots down law that kept Uber and Lyft drivers from being employees

    A judge Friday shot down a law that would have allowed app-based companies to continue treating drivers as contractors instead of employees in California, ruling unconstitutional a proposition passed by voters after a record-breaking campaign.

  • Why Sesen Bio Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) had a tumultuous Friday. On a generally fine day for stocks, the company's shares fell by almost 10%. A clutch of law firms are coming for it, and investors are stepping away.

  • California’s gig worker Prop 22 ruled unconstitutional by superior court

    In a late Friday night blow to Uber, Lyft and other gig worker-centered companies, a superior court judge ruled that California’s Proposition 22, which was passed in 2020 and designed to overrule the state’s controversial AB-5 law on the employment status of gig workers, violates the state’s constitution. Frank Roesch, a superior court judge in Alameda County, which encompasses Oakland, Berkeley and much of the East Bay, ruled that the law would limit “the power of a future legislature” to define the employment status of gig workers. The lawsuit was filed by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) in January, after a similar lawsuit was rebuffed by the California Supreme Court and referred to a lower court.

  • T-Mobile breach hits 53 million customers as probe finds wider impact

    (Reuters) -T-Mobile US Inc said on Friday an ongoing investigation into a data breach revealed that hackers accessed personal information of an additional 5.3 million customers, bringing the total number of people affected to more than 53 million. The third largest U.S. wireless carrier had earlier this week said that personal data of more than 40 million former and prospective customers was stolen along with data from 7.8 million existing T-Mobile wireless customers. In its latest update, which comes days after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) opened an investigation into the breach, T-Mobile revealed it had identified 5.3 million additional wireless subscribers who were impacted by the breach as well as 667,000 more accounts of former customers.

  • Google Thought of Buying Tencent’s Epic Stake in Swipe at Fortnite, Says Game Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. says Google went as far as to explore buying Tencent Holdings’ stake in the game maker to stop it from launching its Fortnite game app on Android by bypassing the Google Play store.Epic’s year-old lawsuit against the Alphabet Inc. unit characterizes Google as perceiving the closely held game maker to be a threat to its app store. Epic alleges the Tencent plan was hatched in a 2018 meeting of Google executives, according to an unredacted version of Epic’s lawsuit ag

  • FTC refiles antitrust suit against Facebook

    The FTC has filed an emended complaint for its antitrust suit against Facebook, in a new attempt to break up the company.

  • Illumina in EU antitrust sights over premature $8 billion Grail deal

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. life sciences company Illumina could face a hefty fine for completing its $8 billion cash-and-stock takeover of cancer detection test maker Grail without first securing EU antitrust approval. Illumina closed the Grail takeover on Wednesday and said it would hold the company separate while waiting for the European Commission to decide whether to clear or block the deal. But the EU executive said on Friday it would investigate if Illumina has breached its standstill obligation, which requires companies to secure EU antitrust approval before closing any merger deals.

  • Former LSU offensive line coach James Cregg admits breaking NCAA rules in lawsuit against school

    According to former LSU offensive line coach James Cregg's lawsuit, he admitted breaking NCAA recruiting rules but is suing the school for firing him.

  • Mastercard faces biggest UK class-action lawsuit

    Millions of British consumers have been given the green light to proceed with a landmark £14bn case against Mastercard over its fees in a decision that paves the way for the UK's first mass consumer claim.

  • Court rejects many Tribune LBO fraud claims, revives claims against Citigroup, BofA

    A U.S. appeals court on Friday refused to resurrect fraud claims against shareholders involved in Tribune Co's disastrous $8.2 billion leveraged buyout, but revived claims against two banks that advised the media company. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a trustee representing Tribune creditors failed to show that large investors who sold back their stock in the media company's Dec. 2007 LBO were unjustly enriched.

  • Apple censors its product engraving service much more strictly in China, report finds

    Report calls for ‘clear, consistent, and transparent’ guidelines explaining why and how Apple moderates content

  • Russia fines Google again for failing to remove banned content

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Moscow court on Thursday fined Alphabet Inc's Google 6 million roubles ($80,881) for failing to delete content that Russia deems illegal, the second such penalty to be imposed on the U.S. tech giant in less than a week. Amid a wider standoff with Big Tech, Russia has hit Google and other companies with a series of small fines in the past year, some concerning banned content and others for failing to localise user data on Russian territory. Moscow is also seeking to compel foreign technology firms to open offices in Russia.

  • Ex-Nissan exec wants boardroom, not criminal, trial

    Nearly three years later, former Nissan executive Greg Kelly is still wondering why the questions that led to his arrest and trial in Japan weren't simply taken up in the automaker's corporate boardroom. (Aug. 19)

  • FTC files renewed antitrust lawsuit against Facebook

    The Federal Trade Commission has filed an amended antitrust lawsuit against Facebook alleging social media monopolization nearly two months after an initial complaint against the company was tossed.

  • Sony TV & CBS Studios Sued As Actress Alleges ‘The Young & The Restless’ Showrunner Tony Morina Sexually Harassed Her

    Actress Briana Thomas is suing Sony Pictures Television and CBS Studios, the producers of long-running soap The Young and the Restless, alleging harassment on the set from its showrunner, Anthony “Tony” Morina. Thomas appeared on the show in a background role as a barista in 2018 and 2019. Legal papers filed Thursday in LA Superior […]

  • Govt sharpens antitrust attack against Facebook with filing

    Federal regulators sharpened their antitrust attack against Facebook on Thursday, filing a revised version of their complaint alleging that the social network giant has abused its market power to suppress competition

  • Apple Posturing On Security Researchers Questioned As It Resumes Legal Battle Against iPhone-Emulation Developer

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is not giving up on a copyright case it lost against the security firm Corellium that makes computer-based iPhone simulations for researchers, Reuters reported Wednesday. What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company reportedly appealed the case in which it had alleged that Corellium’s products violated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. The case was dismissed by a Florida court in December. The appeal came as a surprise to experts as Apple gets ready to take on a security

  • Hairdresser's 'two years of hell' from council over dropped cigarette at station

    Adrian Shann was accused of dropping a cigarette on the platform at Doncaster train station, despite already having a cigarette in his hand.