U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,889.25
    +8.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,408.00
    +89.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,810.00
    +16.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,145.60
    +15.40 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.16
    -1.02 (-1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.08 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • Vix

    21.20
    +0.90 (+4.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3697
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9760
    +0.2420 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,455.10
    -2,155.97 (-3.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.42
    -52.09 (-4.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,712.89
    +13.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,658.47
    +252.95 (+0.89%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS EBIX, EH, FUBO, MPLN INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW ORLEANS, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
Class Period: 12/12/2019 – 2/16/2021 (2/16/21, purchases at or above the price of $112.00).
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 19, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-eh/

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO)
Class Period: 3/23/2020 – 1/4/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 19, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-fubo/

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX)
Class Period: 11/9/2020 - 2/19/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 23, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ebix/

MultiPlan Corporation f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III (MPLN)
Class Period: 7/12/2020 - 11/10/2020 and/or were holders of Churchill Capital Corp. III (“Churchill”) Class A common stock entitled to vote on Churchill’s merger with and acquisition of Polaris Parent Corp. and its consolidated subsidiaries completed in October 2020.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 26, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mpln/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Accepting Bitcoin Is 'Seminal Moment' For EV Stock, Crypto World

    Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced Wednesday in a tweet that the EV maker has begun accepting bitcoin payment for car purchases. The announcement comes within a month-and-a half after the company first said it invested in Bitcoin as a treasury reserve and will begin accepting bitcoin payments in the future. The Tesla Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Neutral rating on Tesla with a $950 price target. The Tesla Thesis: Tesla's announcement regarding allowing U.S. customers buy its cars/products using bitcoin was least expected at this point in time, as Wedbush was bracing for a second half of 2021 time frame, Ives said in a note. Customers outside of the U.S. can avail of this facility later this year, the analyst said. Related Link: How Bitcoin, Demand Are Driving Tesla Shares Lower Tesla has also posted support materials on its website, with the company planning to use internal/open-source software to conduct these transactions, he said. "This is a seminal moment for Tesla and for the crypto world with Musk now cutting the red ribbon on Bitcoin transactions within the broader Tesla ecosystem." The analyst said he expects less than 5% of transactions to be through Bitcoin over the next 12 to 18 months. This number, the analyst said, could move higher over time as crypto acceptance starts to ramp over the coming years. This is a potentially game-changing move for the use of Bitcoin from a transactional perspective, according to Ives. The news, the analyst said, formalizes the strategy of Musk and Tesla "diving into the deep end of the pool of bitcoin and crypto" from a transactional perspective. TSLA Price Action: At last check, Tesla shares were down 1.53% to $652. Related Link: Apple Is Better Off With Cryptocurrencies Than EVs: Analyst Photo courtesy of Tesla. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Supplier AU Optronics In Talks To Manufacture Car Displays In North America: ReportChinese Military Restrictions Show Tesla Caught In Middle Of US, China Relations: Wedbush© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Phone maker Xiaomi's profit surges as Huawei retreats

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Wednesday reported a 36.7% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, as Android rival Huawei steadily retreats from the global market due to U.S.-led sanctions. Adjusted net profit for the quarter ending Dec. 31 rose to 3.2 billion yuan ($491 million), beating analysts' expectations of 2.9 billion yuan. In the October-December quarter, Xiaomi's shipments in China surged 52% from a year earlier, and the company cornered 15% of the market share.

  • Alcoa CEO Sees ‘Game Changer’ in China’s Aluminum Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs that China is taking meaningful steps to rein in aluminum production are a “game changer” for the long-term outlook after years of gluts in the industry, Alcoa Corp.’s chief executive officer said.Companies that rely on coal-fired power are in the government’s crosshairs as the Asian nation tries to meet a goal of carbon neutrality by 2060, with talk of a wider blitz that could end a decades-long expansion that made China the top producer of the metal. The country accounts for about 55% of global supply.While a report of China’s plans to sell aluminum from its reserves sank prices on Tuesday, the metal is still up 13% this year amid concern that the crackdown will reduce availability of the metal. China made up just about all the increase in global aluminum output last month, so world production could fall if Chinese smelters were to apply the brakes, according to Commerzbank AG.“On the supply side, the real important thing here is China has really started to enforce its laws, it is not issuing operating permits,” Alcoa CEO Roy Harvey said in a phone interview. “That is the game changer, because when they chose to start actually enforcing this need for operating permits is when we started to see some discipline come back into how much capacity was coming into the market.”Harvey also said he continues to see a strong demand recovery across China and the rest of the world. That combined with China taking seriously its carbon footprint and environment goals make him “very optimistic” about the market. Shares of the Pittsburgh-based producer rose 10% at 10:26 a.m. in New York, on pace for the biggest gain in three weeks.State ReservesThe comments come as China mulls selling about 500,000 metric tons of the lightweight metal from its state reserves, according to a person with knowledge of the plan. Aluminum traded in London fell 2.3% following the news, but analysts at Citigroup Inc. said they viewed the decline as a buying opportunity. The selling is most likely to gradually occur over the next five years with only minimal impact on the aluminum market, analysts lead by Max Layton said in note Tuesday.Harvey said China inventories that have built up over the pandemic will start to come down because there’s so much demand, while new supply coming online is somewhat limited. Aluminum prices may trade at higher annual averages this decade than last because of a more restrained trajectory for supply growth, with Chinese production potentially being capped at 45 million tons, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Andrew Cosgrove said on in a report on Tuesday.“You’re seeing a lot more discipline and a lot more predictability in how that supply is going to come on,” Harvey said. “They’re managing their economy to be more energy efficient, to be very focused on driving carbon out and moving toward net-zero, which is over many years but takes action now. It’s what tells me they’re going to be much more disciplined about how much capacity they’re bringing to market.”(Updates with shares in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • FOREX-Dollar inches higher after Yellen, Powell signal U.S. economic strength

    * Dollar rises against a basket of currencies * Euro-dollar down about a quarter percent * Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, adds updated analyst quote) By Jessica DiNapoli and Ritvik Carvalho NEW YORK, March 24 (Reuters) - The dollar inched higher on Wednesday as the U.S. Treasury Secretary and Fed chair indicated to Congress that they had confidence in the U.S. economy. The dollar index, which touched a four-month high earlier in the session, was supported by safe-haven flows even as some investors fretted over potential U.S. tax hikes. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies to 92.5100.

  • Xiaomi Posts Profit Jump After Taking Huawei’s Market Share

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp. reported a 37% increase in quarterly profit as China’s top smartphone maker took advantage of Huawei Technologies Co.’s retreat to consolidate its lead in the market.Adjusted net income was 3.2 billion yuan ($491 million) in the December quarter, beating the analysts’ average estimate of 2.89 billion yuan. Profit included one-time gains on the fair value of investments. Revenue jumped 25% to 70.5 billion yuan, according to a filing to Hong Kong Stock Exchange. That compared with the 74.6 billion average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.The Beijing-based firm grew smartphone shipments by 32% in the last three months of the year, leading the crop of Chinese phonemakers grabbing market share from Huawei, whose shipments fell more than 40% under the weight of U.S. sanctions. More than one in 10 smartphones shipped during the December holiday season came from Xiaomi, behind just Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., according to research firm International Data Corp. But growth in the next few quarters may be capped by a shortage of vital components including semiconductors, executives told reporters.”The chip shortage will become a big challenge this year and the next,” President Wang Xiang said on a call after the earnings were released. “We are working with partners to have a better supply situation.” He added that he’s “optimistic” that Xiaomi is on track for growth this year despite the component shortages.Chew Shou Zi, president of international operations, is resigning from Xiaomi for family reasons, the company said in a separate filing. Chew said in a tweet he will be joining social media giant ByteDance Ltd. as chief financial officer in Singapore.The executive had served as chief financial officer when the firm went public in Hong Kong two years ago and was leading its expansion overseas, a key growth area. Revenue from overseas market rose 28% in the fourth quarter.Xiaomi’s share of the China smartphone market climbed to 14.6% last quarter from 9.2% a year earlier, the company said in a statement. It retained its lead in India in the quarter, and was ranked no. 1 in central and eastern Europe for the first time, Xiaomi said, citing data from Canalys.Shares of Xiaomi fell 2.5% in Hong Kong on Wednesday before the results were released. The stock has rebounded from this month’s lows after the company unveiled a HK$10 billion ($1.3 billion) stock-buyback plan and a U.S. federal judge temporarily halted a Trump administration order to restrict U.S. investment in the firm.Xiaomi has denounced the Defense Department’s decision to place the company on a list of companies with alleged ties to the Chinese military as “unlawful” and it’s working on a full reversal of the blacklisting. S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Tuesday that the stock is eligible for index inclusion, following the court ruling.Founded by billionaire entrepreneur Lei Jun more than a decade ago, Xiaomi has built a consumer electronics empire beyond smartphones. It relies on “ecosystem” companies to sell a wide spectrum of devices from robot vacuum cleaners to smart door locks in an attempt to ease dependence on smartphone sales, which contributes roughly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue.Xiaomi’s effort to expand offline stores in China will not only directly drive sales, but also serve as service spots and display centers that could magnify its online strength, according to a report by Citigroup analysts Andre Lin and Arthur Lai. The analysts expect Xiaomi’s global smartphone shipments in 2021 could jump 34% to around 200 million units.“Xiaomi’s fundamental outlook has improved,” the analysts wrote in the report.(Updates with executive’s comments in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Robinhood is keeping its IPO filing confidential

    Filing confidentially doesn't mean Robinhood's IPO is a secret, but it does give the company flexibility.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 74.3%. But there is no question some investments performed better than others along the way. Bitcoin’s Big Run: As strong as the stock market has been since it bottomed on March 23, 2020, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been much stronger. After a wild ride that took Bitcoin prices near $20,000 in late 2017, the previous Bitcoin bubble burst in 2018 and the cryptocurrency finished the year down 72.6%. Bitcoin came back to life in 2019, however, finishing the year up 87.2% and priced at around $7,200. Several factors led to a surge in Bitcoin buying in 2020. First, investors concerned about the potential long-term damage that trillions of dollars in federal stimulus could do to the value of the dollar have flooded into Bitcoin as a potential safe-haven play. Second, younger Americans receiving three rounds of direct stimulus payments have poured a significant chunk of that cash into investments, including Bitcoin. Mizuho recently estimated the most recent round of $1,400 stimulus payments alone could contribute to roughly $24 billion in Bitcoin buying. After starting 2020 at around $7,200, Bitcoin prices had reached $10,000 by mid-February. By the beginning of March, the volatile cryptocurrency was back down to around $8,600 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. When the stock market bottomed on March 23, Bitcoin investors were feeling the pain as well. Investors who had purchased Bitcoin as a COVID-19 flight-to-safety trade were down big with Bitcoin priced at around $5,800 at the time. However, once the government stimulus payments started flowing, Bitcoin regained its swagger. By May 31, Bitcoin prices were back above $10,000, and they haven’t traded below $10,000 since September 2020. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Ford Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now Bitcoin In 2021, Beyond: Bitcoin made it to new all-time highs above $20,000 in December 2020, almost exactly three years after its last new high. The cryptocurrency eventually made it as high as $61,643 in recent weeks, more than tripling its 2017 high. In recent days, the cryptocurrency has pulled back from all-time highs, settling back down to around $55,500 at publication time. Still, Bitcoin investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a massive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Bitcoin bought on March 23, 2020, would be worth about $8,816 today. Given the exponential rise in Bitcoin prices in the past year coupled with the loss of stimulus payment support in the coming months, some investors are understandably growing concerned about a potential repeat of the 2018 sell-off. Bitcoin has experienced three boom-to-bust drawdowns of more than 80% in the past decade, and a similar sell-off in 2021 could send its price tumbling back down to around the $12,000 level. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Stimmy' Checks And The Stock Market: Will The Retail Trading Frenzy Continue?Cash App Is Giving Away M In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The new wave of retail traders is younger, less white, and less male

    As retail trading booms from Los Angeles to London, there are signs that the latest wave of investors is younger, includes more women, and has attracted more people who aren’t white. “There is a new, emerging, distinct and more diverse audience getting involved in self-directed investing,” according to a report by consultancy BritainThinks in conjunction with the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority. About 25% of white people in the survey said the story of retail investors banding together to drive up shares of the video game retailer had motivated them to invest.

  • S&P 500 slips as tech stocks pull market lower

    The S&P 500 closed lower on Wednesday as optimism about the economic recovery by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was unable to halt a decline in technology shares for a second straight day. The remarks by the top two U.S. economic officials mirrored what they told Congress the day before, with Powell saying on Wednesday the most likely case is 2021 will be "a very, very strong year." While the three major indexes closed lower, investors sold last year's big performers, the technology shares that doubled the Nasdaq index from year-ago lows, and bought the underpriced value-oriented stocks poised to do well in the recovery.

  • Ship Stuck in Suez Canal Heightens Pressure on Global Supply Chain

    The blockage of the Suez Canal by a grounded container ship will likely add delays and extra costs to an already pressured logistics industry, say executives, punctuating the tightness of the world’s supply lines.

  • Bitcoin Traders Brace for Record $6B in Options to Expire Friday

    The record bitcoin options expiry could be bearish overhang on the market.

  • 37 million more stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • Exclusive: Goldman sends Indian employees back home as local COVID-19 cases rise

    Goldman Sachs told all but critical staff at its operation in Indian IT capital Bengaluru to return to working from home on Wednesday, reversing moves to get staff back to one of its biggest global offices as coronavirus infections in the city grew. India earlier reported a new variant of the coronavirus as new infections and deaths nationwide hit the highest this year, prompting the imposition of new restrictions in some states. Bengaluru reported 1,280 new infections on Tuesday, according to city data, and several sources at Goldman told Reuters that teams had been told to return to working from home ahead of an all-office townhall call at 2 p.m. local time on Thursday.

  • Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Believes That Governments Are Likely To Outlaw Bitcoin

    Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor behind the world’s largest hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates, recently said that there is a “good probability” that Bitcoin will be banned. What Happened: In an interview with Yahoo Finance’s editor-in-chief, Dalio said, “Every country treasures its monopoly on controlling the supply and demand. They don’t want other monies to be operating or competing because things can get out of control. So I think that it would be very likely that you will have it, under a certain set of circumstances, outlawed the way gold was outlawed.” The investor went on to point out that the Indian government is currently considering banning cryptocurrencies entirely and said he would have to evaluate what that means for the asset class. Why It Matters: Although Dalio does believe that the cryptocurrency could be outlawed, he was clear on the fact that Bitcoin has proven itself as an asset class over the past ten years. “It hasn’t been hacked. It’s by and large, therefore, worked on an operational basis. It has built a significant following. It is an alternative, in a sense, store hold of wealth. It’s like digital cash. And those are the pluses,” he said. The fact that he views the digital asset in a largely positive light isn’t news to many after he recently called Bitcoin “one hell of an investment” in a January research paper from Bridgewater. Price Action: Bitcoin regained momentum today, reaching a 24-hour high of $57,262 after falling under $54,000 yesterday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. At press time, the market-leading cryptocurrency was trading at $54,082. Image: Web Summit via WikiCommons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJim Cramer Says He Made More Money On Bitcoin Than Gold, StocksBitcoin Price Dips Under ,000 As Its Largest Holders Take Profits© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin could become ‘outlawed the way gold was outlawed’ in 1934, speculates Bridgewater’s Dalio

    Bitcoin is enjoying its moment in the sun now but the world's No. 1 digital asset could face major resistance by government's looking to rein in the decentralized crypto, according to Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett says make this the priority for your $1,400 stimulus check

    Though he's not getting a payment, he has this good advice on what to do with yours.

  • Biden will regret the $1.9 trillion stimulus because it squanders the money he’ll need for other priorities

    President Joe Biden’s $1.9 American Rescue Plan will certainly give the economy a jolt, but he may regret not spending the money differently. In 2020, COVID spending raised the federal deficit to $3.1 trillion in 2020 from $1 trillion in 2019. Households saved a good deal of their stimulus checks.

  • The GameStop earnings were an anticlimax. Its 10-K filing, though…

    GameStop's earnings call was a snooze. But in a 10-K filing with the SEC, the company revealed plans to cash in on the Reddit-fueled mania surrounding its shares.