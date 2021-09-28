U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.63
    -90.48 (-2.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,299.99
    -569.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,546.68
    -423.29 (-2.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.78
    -51.23 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.33
    -1.12 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.90
    -18.10 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.23 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0166 (-1.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5100
    +0.5320 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,831.71
    -1,150.37 (-2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,033.22
    -23.93 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS PYPL, SESN, WDH INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

·2 min read
In this article:
NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)
Class Period: 12/21/2020 - 8/17/2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 18, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-sesn/

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)
Class Period: 2/9/2017 - 7/28/2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 19, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-pypl/

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)
Class Period: purchase of shares issued either in or after the May 2021 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 15, 2021

MISLEADING PROSPECTUS

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wdh/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients - including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors - in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666001/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-BY-FORMER-LOUISIANA-ATTORNEY-GENERAL-KSF-REMINDS-PYPL-SESN-WDH-INVESTORS-of-Lead-Plaintiff-Deadline-in-Class-Action-Lawsuits

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon launches robot to roll around house, Disney resort voice assistant

    Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday announced a household, canine-like robot called Astro and a deal with Walt Disney Co to imbue its voice-controlled tech in resort hotels, striving to make its virtual aide Alexa a bigger part of consumers' lives. Amazon has launched a number of new gadgets every year, including sunglasses with voice control and an in-home drone, that have not become massive sellers.

  • Ken Griffin, Robinhood Strike Back at Fresh Outrage Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. and Citadel Securities responded to renewed criticism of their actions during January’s meme-stock frenzy, after retail investors filed a class-action lawsuit last week.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardCitadel S

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped This Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock dipped 1.5% in noonday trading, EDT, Monday, and the slip appears tied to some news out of Europe that broke late last week. As The Verge reported Thursday, the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, is considering mandating that all cellphones sold in the EU use a standard USB-C power cord. It could be a big problem for Apple, however, which uses, and sells, proprietary Lightning cables to charge its iPhones.

  • Wells Fargo pays $72.6M settlement for overcharging foreign exchange customers

    As part of the settlement, the San Francisco-based bank admitted to overcharging and giving false information to customers for seven years.

  • Wells Fargo Settles U.S. Lawsuit Over Forex Services

    (Bloomberg) -- For the second time in a month, Wells Fargo & Co.’s jittery shareholders sold its stock over regulatory and legal troubles after the Department of Justice slapped the firm with a $37 million fine on Monday. This time, at least, the penalty signaled some progress on the bank’s cleanup.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of Dingba

  • Robinhood CEO Unwittingly Inspired $1 Million Meme Stock Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- It was easy-money arbitrage fueled by this year’s meme stock mania. Some brokerages were essentially offering free cash, while others weren’t clawing any of the funds back for the second leg of the wager.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignAnd the trade

  • Google's browser cookies plan anti-competitive, advertisers tell EU

    Google's plan to block a popular web tracking tool called "cookies" is anti-competitive, a group of advertisers, publishers and tech companies said in a complaint to EU antitrust regulators. The grievance could boost the European Commission's investigation opened in June into Alphabet unit Google's Privacy Sandbox which the company said could allow businesses to target clusters of consumers without identifying individuals. Google said a year ago that it would ban some cookies in its Chrome browser to increase user privacy and offer the Privacy Sandbox as an alternative.

  • Activision Blizzard settles its EEOC lawsuit with an $18 million payout

    This is just one lawsuit facing the house of Call of Duty.

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $37 Million Penalty for Overcharging Currency Customers

    Wells Fargo paid $37 million to settle government claims that the bank defrauded more than 750 customers by overcharging their exchange rate transactions. The Department of Justice lawsuit, filed Monday in New York federal court, is the latest for the scandal-plagued bank. The suit alleged that Wells Fargo (ticker: WFC) told 771 customers between 2010 and 2017 they were being charged certain fixed exchange rates, but then incentivized its sales specialists to overcharge the customers for the transaction.

  • Josh Duggar in court for hearing

    Duggar's attorneys filed four motions in child pornography trial.

  • Prince Andrew to sell Swiss ski-resort chalet to settle $9M lawsuit

    Prince Andrew is selling his $23.7 million ski-resort chalet in Switzerland, the only property that he still owns in his own name.

  • Sotheby's must face New York claims it helped rich collector dodge taxes

    Sotheby's must face a lawsuit by New York's attorney general accusing the auction house of fraudulently helping a wealthy art collector dodge millions of dollars of sales taxes, a state judge has ruled. The case concerned purchases by a Sotheby's client of more than $27 million of works from artists like the painter Jean-Michel Basquiat and sculptor Anish Kapoor. Attorney General Letitia James said Sotheby's helped the client obtain bogus "resale" certificates from 2010 to 2015 that portrayed him as an art dealer, entitling him to tax exemptions, rather than as a collector.

  • Wells Fargo to pay more than $37M to settle DOJ claims it fraudulently overcharged customers

    Wells Fargo reached a $37.3 million settlement with the Justice Department over accusations that it overcharged hundreds of customers who used its foreign exchange services.

  • Google Fights $5.1 Billion Antitrust Fine Striking at the Heart of Its Android Business

    The European Commission has taken aim at how Google uses Android to promote the dominance of the likes of Google Search and Chrome.

  • Google, in fight against record EU fine, slams regulators for ignoring Apple

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Alphabet unit Google on Monday blasted EU antitrust regulators for ignoring rival Apple as it launched a bid to get Europe's second-highest court to annul a record 4.34-billion euro ($5.1 billion) fine related to its Android operating system. Far from holding back rivals and harming users, Android has been a massive success story of competition at work, representatives of Google told a panel of five judges at the General Court at the start of a five-day hearing. The European Commission fined Google in 2018, saying that it had used Android since 2011 to thwart rivals and cement its dominance in general internet search.

  • Activision settles $18m workplace discrimination case

    The gaming giant settles one of several legal cases involving sexual harassment and discrimination.

  • Activision agrees to settle harassment lawsuit, set up $18 million victims fund

    Activision Blizzard announced plans Monday to settle a sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission hours after it was filed. Why it matters: This is Activision's most visible acknowledgment of problems at the company, in the wake of a series of workplace misconduct lawsuits, complaints and investigations initiated against the "Call of Duty" and "World of Warcraft" maker since the summer. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insigh

  • UK marketing-led group takes antitrust complaint against Google's Privacy Sandbox to the EU

    A coalition of digital marketing firms and others has taken its lobbying against Google's plan to phase out tracking cookies -- by replacing them with alternative technologies which the tech giant claims will protect user privacy -- to the European Union, lodging a formal complaint with the bloc's antitrust regulators. The self-styled "Movement for an Open Web" (MOW), as the opaque group pushing the complaint is now called (RIP "Marketers for an Open Web"), put out a press release announcing the move today -- and claiming it has provided the Commission with "evidence of Google’s technology changes, how they impact choice and competition", and offered some "potential remedies".

  • Family files lawsuit over deadly balloon crash in New Mexico

    The family of a passenger on a hot air balloon that crashed and killed five people in Albuquerque in June is suing the estate of the deceased pilot and the companies that operated the commercial balloon. The estate of Martin Martinez, 62, filed a lawsuit in state district court last week against Hot Air Balloonatics LLC, Sventato LLC, and the estate of the pilot, Nicholas Meleski. The suit accuses Meleski, who had drugs in his system, of piloting the balloon in a reckless manner.