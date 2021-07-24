U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates STMP, CVA, LONE, FVCB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Halper Sadeh LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, July 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $330.00 per share in cash. If you are a Stamps.com shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to EQT Infrastructure for $20.25 per share. If you are a Covanta shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (OTCQX: LONE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Penn Virginia Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Lonestar shareholders will receive 0.51 shares of Penn Virginia common stock for each share of Lonestar common stock they own. If you are a Lonestar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FVCB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FVCBankcorp shareholders will receive 1.1492 shares of Blue Ridge common stock for each share of FVCBankcorp common stock they own. Upon closing of the transaction, FVCBankcorp shareholders will own approximately 47.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a FVCBankcorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com


