SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HEPS BMRN AMRN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim irketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 20, 2021

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Hepsiburada American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering.

Allegations against HEPS include that: (1) Hepsiburada suffered a sharp deceleration in operational and sales growth during second quarter 2021; (2) as a result, the Company initiated certain actions to fortify its competitive position, including investing in electronics and high frequency categories and discounting certain categories; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Hepsiburada's revenue and Gross Merchandise Value had declined during second quarter 2021; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 22, 2021

Class Period: January 13, 2020 - September 3, 2021

Allegations against BMRN include that: (i) BMN 307 was less safe than BioMarin had led investors to believe; (ii) BMN 307's safety profile made it likely that the FDA would place a clinical hold on the Phearless Phase 1/2 study; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated BMN 307's clinical and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2021

Class Period: December 5, 2018 - June 21, 2021

Allegations against AMRN include that: (i) there was an increasingly high risk that certain of Amarin's patents would be invalidated; (ii) once the District Court invalidated certain of Amarin's patents, there was little to no chance of reversing that ruling; (iii) the Company's litigation was preventing it from effectuating a successful takeover; (iv) Defendants were downplaying the true threat the ongoing abbreviated new drug application litigation posed to the Company's business and future prospects; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

