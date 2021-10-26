SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HEPS BMRN AMRN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim irketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada (NASDAQ:HEPS)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/d-market-elektronik-hizmetler-ve-ticaret-anonim-irketi-a-k-a-d-market-electronic-services-trading-d-b-a-hepsiburada-loss-submission-form?prid=20665&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 20, 2021

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Hepsiburada American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering.

Allegations against HEPS include that: (1) Hepsiburada suffered a sharp deceleration in operational and sales growth during second quarter 2021; (2) as a result, the Company initiated certain actions to fortify its competitive position, including investing in electronics and high frequency categories and discounting certain categories; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Hepsiburada's revenue and Gross Merchandise Value had declined during second quarter 2021; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-loss-submission-form-2?prid=20665&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 22, 2021
Class Period: January 13, 2020 - September 3, 2021

Allegations against BMRN include that: (i) BMN 307 was less safe than BioMarin had led investors to believe; (ii) BMN 307's safety profile made it likely that the FDA would place a clinical hold on the Phearless Phase 1/2 study; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated BMN 307's clinical and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/amarin-corporation-plc-loss-submission-form?prid=20665&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2021
Class Period: December 5, 2018 - June 21, 2021

Allegations against AMRN include that: (i) there was an increasingly high risk that certain of Amarin's patents would be invalidated; (ii) once the District Court invalidated certain of Amarin's patents, there was little to no chance of reversing that ruling; (iii) the Company's litigation was preventing it from effectuating a successful takeover; (iv) Defendants were downplaying the true threat the ongoing abbreviated new drug application litigation posed to the Company's business and future prospects; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669663/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-HEPS-BMRN-AMRN-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines

