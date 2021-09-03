SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ITRM SESN SPPI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2021

Class Period: November 30, 2020 - July 23, 2021

Allegations against ITRM include that: (i) the sulopenem New Drug Application ("NDA") lacked sufficient data to support approval for the treatment of adult women with urinary tract infections caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be nonsusceptible to a quinolone; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the sulopenem NDA in its current form; (iii) Defendants downplayed the severity of issues and deficiencies associated with the sulopenem NDA; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2021

Class Period: December 21, 2020 - August 17, 2021

Allegations against SESN include that: (1) Sesen Bio's clinical trial for its cancer treatment product, Vicineum, had more than 2,000 violations of trial protocol, including 215 classified as "major"; (2) three of Sesen Bio's clinical investigators were found guilty of "serious noncompliance," including "back-dating data"; (3) Sesen Bio had submitted the tainted data in connection with the Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Vicineum; (4) Sesen Bio's clinical trials showed that Vicineum leaked out into the body, leading to side effects including liver failure and liver toxicity, and increasing the risks for fatal, drug-induced liver injury; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's BLA for Vicineum was not likely to be approved; (6) as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that Sesen Bio would be required to conduct additional trials to support the efficacy and safety of Vicineum; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 1, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 1, 2021

Class Period: December 27, 2018 - August 5, 2021

Allegations against SPPI include that: (i) the ROLONTIS, an investigational granulocyte-colony stimulating factor analog, manufacturing facility maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the ROLONTIS biologics license application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

