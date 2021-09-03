U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.50
    +6.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,463.00
    +39.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,615.25
    +14.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,308.40
    +7.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.12
    +0.13 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.10
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1875
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.33
    +0.22 (+1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8800
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,072.69
    +276.68 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,320.50
    +29.99 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,171.30
    +7.40 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ITRM SESN SPPI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/iterum-therapeutics-plc-loss-submission-form?prid=19332&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2021
Class Period: November 30, 2020 - July 23, 2021

Allegations against ITRM include that: (i) the sulopenem New Drug Application ("NDA") lacked sufficient data to support approval for the treatment of adult women with urinary tract infections caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be nonsusceptible to a quinolone; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the sulopenem NDA in its current form; (iii) Defendants downplayed the severity of issues and deficiencies associated with the sulopenem NDA; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sesen-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19332&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2021
Class Period: December 21, 2020 - August 17, 2021

Allegations against SESN include that: (1) Sesen Bio's clinical trial for its cancer treatment product, Vicineum, had more than 2,000 violations of trial protocol, including 215 classified as "major"; (2) three of Sesen Bio's clinical investigators were found guilty of "serious noncompliance," including "back-dating data"; (3) Sesen Bio had submitted the tainted data in connection with the Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Vicineum; (4) Sesen Bio's clinical trials showed that Vicineum leaked out into the body, leading to side effects including liver failure and liver toxicity, and increasing the risks for fatal, drug-induced liver injury; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's BLA for Vicineum was not likely to be approved; (6) as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that Sesen Bio would be required to conduct additional trials to support the efficacy and safety of Vicineum; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19332&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 1, 2021
Class Period: December 27, 2018 - August 5, 2021

Allegations against SPPI include that: (i) the ROLONTIS, an investigational granulocyte-colony stimulating factor analog, manufacturing facility maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the ROLONTIS biologics license application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662673/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-ITRM-SESN-SPPI-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines

Recommended Stories

  • China Big Tech’s Charitable Donations Are Hurting Their Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech giants’ increasing charitable pledges may be contributing toward Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” vision, but they have also been costing investors.Stocks of all seven listed companies giving details of donations and pledges for various causes this year were sold off in the trading session following those moves, according to Bloomberg compiled data, which don’t include pledging announcements that were clubbed with earnings releases. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. was the

  • Tech Ad Firms Could Gain If U.S. Sues Alphabet Again

    The Justice Department is reportedly considering a second suit again Google parent Alphabet over its advertising technology.

  • Apple is losing control over its app store

    A new law in South Korea and a settlement in Japan have weakened Apple's control of the App Store.

  • Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes goes on trial in San Jose

    The Stanford dropout who was once a Silicon Valley darling faces 10 fraud charges and two conspiracy charges. Her startup, Theranos, promised to revolutionize the medical world by diagnosing diseases with just a few drops of blood—but the technology didn't work. KPIX reporter Len Ramirez has more.

  • U.S. SEC charges BitConnect founder with $2 billion cryptocurrency fraud

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The top U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday sued the founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange platform BitConnect over his alleged role in fraudulently raising about $2 billion from thousands of retail investors. Expanding a civil case announced in May, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged BitConnect founder Satish Kumbhani, an Indian citizen, with lying about BitConnect's ability to generate profits, and violating registration laws meant to protect investors. In a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, the SEC also charged promoter Glenn Arcaro and his firm Future Money Ltd with fraudulently receiving more than $24 million in "referral commissions" and other sums as BitConnect's top U.S. promoter.

  • iAnthus Announces Dismissal of U.S. Class Action Complaint and Complaint Filed by Hi-Med LLC

    iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, announces that it has won a dismissal of the complaints filed in the previously disclosed consolidated actions (the "Consolidated U.S. Actions") in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

  • WhatsApp faces $267 million EU fine over Facebook data sharing transparency

    WhatsApp has been hit with a $267 million fine for not informing EU users how it was sharing their data with Facebook.

  • BitConnect Founder Sued as SEC Alleges $2 Billion Crypto Scheme

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal regulators sued the founder of BitConnect, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, for fraudulently raising more than $2 billion from investors in an offering that wasn’t registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.The SEC sued founder Satish Kumbhani, 35, and Glenn Arcaro, a promoter, for improperly selling securities tied to the company’s purported “lending program” for about a year starting in January 2017, according to a Wednesday complaint filed in federal

  • Capital One CEO to pay penalty over antitrust violations -FTC

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Capital One Chief Executive Officer Richard Fairbank was hit with a $637,950 civil penalty to settle charges he broke U.S. antitrust laws when he failed to report stock compensation in 2018, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday. Fairbank initially failed to report receiving more than 100,000 shares of the company's stock that year, violating a law that requires companies and individuals to report such large transactions to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice. The compensation boosted his holdings to $168 million in 2018 and followed two prior instances in which Fairbank did not comply with the same law, the FTC said in a statement.

  • Apple reportedly banned a Slack channel employees created to discuss pay. Is such a move legal?

    The move is seen as a possible violation of the National Labor Relations Act, but other employment law experts say it's more complicated.

  • Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement approved, freeing Sacklers from future opioid lawsuits

    A federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday gave conditional approval to a sweeping, potentially $10 billion plan submitted by OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to settle a mountain of lawsuits over its role in the opioid crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the past two decades.

  • WhatsApp faces $267M fine for breaching Europe's GDPR

    It's been a long time coming but Facebook is finally feeling some heat from Europe's much trumpeted data protection regime: Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) has just announced a €225 million (~$267 million) fine for WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned messaging app has been under investigation by the Irish DPC, its lead data supervisor in the European Union, since December 2018 -- several months after the first complaints were fired at WhatsApp over how it processes user data under Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), once it begun being applied in May 2018.

  • Better Late Than Never: SEC Finally Sues BitConnect Over $2B Ponzi

    The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decided to sue the most infamous scam of the cryptocurrency space — three years later. What Happened: According to a recent SEC announcement, the regulator filed an action against BitConnect, its founder Satish Kumbhani, its top United States promoter, and his affiliated company. The regulator alleges that the operation "defrauded retail investors out of $2 billion through a global fraudulent and unregistered offering of investments into

  • Irish watchdog fines Facebook-owned WhatsApp $267 million after privacy breach

    Ireland's privacy watchdog has fined WhatsApp a record $267 million after an investigation found it breached stringent European Union data protection rules on transparency about sharing people's data with other Facebook companies.

  • Exclusive-Apple hit with antitrust case in India over in-app payments issues

    Apple Inc is facing an antitrust challenge in India for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the apps market by forcing developers to use its proprietary in-app purchase system, according to a source and documents seen by Reuters. The allegations are similar to a case Apple faces in the European Union https://reut.rs/38nEVZZ, where regulators last year started an investigation into Apple's imposition of an in-app fee of 30% for distribution of paid digital content and other restrictions. The Indian case was filed by a little-known, non-profit group which argues Apple's fee of up to 30% hurts competition by raising costs for app developers and customers, while also acting as a barrier to market entry.

  • Facebook’s WhatsApp Is Fined by European Union for Privacy Violations

    Regulators levied a fine of nearly $270 million against the chat business after a probe found it had broken EU data-protection guidelines.

  • WhatsApp issued second-largest GDPR fine of €225m

    The Irish data watchdog has handed WhatsApp the second-highest ever GDPR fine.

  • Google appeals $591M French fine in copyright payment spat

    Google is appealing a 500 million euro ($591 million) fine issued by French regulators over its handling of negotiations with publishers in a dispute over copyright. The dispute is part of a larger battle by authorities in Europe and elsewhere to force Google and other tech companies to compensate publishers for content. “We disagree with a number of legal elements, and believe that the fine is disproportionate to our efforts to reach an agreement and comply with the new law,” Google France Vice President Sebastien Missoffe said in a press statement.

  • Google appeals 'disproportionate' French copyright, talks fine

    Google is appealing the more than half a billion-dollar fine it got slapped with by France's competition authority in July. In a statement today, Sebastien Missoffe, a Google France VP and country manager, characterized the fine as "disproportionate" -- claiming that the $592 million penalty is not justified in light of Google's "efforts" to cut a deal with news publishers and comply with updated copyright rules.

  • H&M fined over $40,000 for ‘misleading’ clients in China

    The officials revealed that the investigation into the matter began in February 2021