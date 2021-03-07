SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JFU FUBO APA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/9f-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13392&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021
Lawsuit on behalf of investors who purchased JFU securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's August 14, 2019 initial public offering; and/or (2) between August 14, 2019 and September 29, 2020.
Allegations against JFU include that: (1) the purported value and benefits of the Company's financial institution partners and its tri-party cooperation business model did not in fact exist and/or were materially overstated, given that 9F and Property and Casualty Company Limited ("PICC") had been engaged in an ongoing contractual dispute regarding payment of service fees under their cooperation agreement; (2) the collectability of service fees owed to 9F by PICC under the cooperation agreement was in doubt and at serious risk of non-payment; (3) there was a significant risk that PICC would no longer provide credit insurance and guarantee protection to investors and institutional funding partners; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's platform, business model, reputation and financial results had been materially impaired; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/fubotv-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13392&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2021
Class Period: March 23, 2020 - January 4, 2021
Allegations against FUBO include that: (ii) Fubo offering of products was subject to undisclosed cost escalations; (iii) Fubo could not successfully compete and perform as sports book operator and could not capitalize on its only sports wagering opportunity; (iv) Fubo's data and inventory was not differentiated to allow Fubo to achieve long-term advertising growth goals and forecasts; (v) Fubo's valuation was overstated in light of its total revenue and subscription levels; (vi) the acquisition of Balto Sport did not provide the stated synergies, internal expertise, and did not expand the Company's addressable market into online sports wagering; and as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/apache-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=13392&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2021
Class Period: September 7, 2016 - March 13, 2020
Allegations against APA include that: (i) Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High; (ii) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; (iii) these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of the Company's operations in the Permian Basin; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com
SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633885/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-JFU-FUBO-APA-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines