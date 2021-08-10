U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JRVR AHCO ITRM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/james-river-group-holdings-ltd-loss-submission-form?prid=18382&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2021
Class Period: August 1, 2019 - May 5, 2021

Allegations against JRVR include that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated the Company's true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about James River's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/adapthealth-corp-f-k-a-dfb-healthcare-acquisitions-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=18382&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2021
Class Period: November 11, 2019 - July 16, 2021

Allegations against AHCO include that: (i) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; (ii) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/iterum-therapeutics-plc-loss-submission-form?prid=18382&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2021
Class Period: November 30, 2020 - July 23, 2021

Allegations against ITRM include that: (i) the sulopenem New Drug Application ("NDA") lacked sufficient data to support approval for the treatment of adult women with UTIs caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be nonsusceptible to a quinolone; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the sulopenem NDA in its current form; (iii) Defendants downplayed the severity of issues and deficiencies associated with the sulopenem NDA; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659045/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-JRVR-AHCO-ITRM-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines

