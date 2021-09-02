U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JRVR BLCT ANVS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/james-river-group-holdings-ltd-loss-submission-form?prid=19326&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2021
Class Period: August 1, 2019 - May 5, 2021

Allegations against JRVR include that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated the Company's true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about James River's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Bluecity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bluecity-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=19326&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2021
This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities, other than Defendants, who purchased or otherwise acquired BlueCity American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about July 8, 2020.

Allegations against BLCT include that: (1) Defendants had overstated BlueCity's business and financial prospects; (2) the Company was ill-equipped to absorb the costs of becoming a publicly traded company, including IPO- and growth-related costs; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, Defendants had misrepresented the Company's capability for sustainable growth; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false or misleading and/or failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American:ANVS)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/annovis-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19326&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2021
Class Period: May 21, 2021 - July 28, 2021

Allegations against ANVS include that: (1) Annovis's ANVS401 (Posiphen), an orally administrated drug which purportedly inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins that are the main cause of neurodegeneration, did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662657/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-JRVR-BLCT-ANVS-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines

