SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) and Encourages CLSK Stockholders to Contact the Firm

Kaskela Law
·2 min read
PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announced that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against CleanSpark, Inc. (“CleanSpark” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CLSK) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s common stock between December 31, 2020 and January 14, 2021 (the “Class Period”).

According to the complaint, during the Class Period CleanSpark failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company had overstated its customer and contract figures; (ii) that several of the Company’s recent acquisitions involved undisclosed related party transactions; and (iii) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On January 14, 2021, Culper Research published a report titled “Cleanspark (CLSK): Back to the Trash Can,” alleging, among other things, that CleanSpark has “fabricated key elements of its business, including purported customers and contracts” and is also “rife with undisclosed related party transactions.” Following this report, shares of the Company’s stock fell $8.19 per share, or over 20% in value, to close on January 15, 2021 at $31.15 per share.

CleanSpark stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company’s stock prior to January 14, 2020 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/cleanspark/, to discuss this action and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.


    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 887 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

    You know hydration is key to your overall well-being. But if you're getting your H20 intake via a certain brand of bottled water, it could actually be posing a danger to your health rather than keeping you in tip-top shape. According to a new report this week from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a brand of bottled water has been potentially linked to several cases of non-viral hepatitis in children, and the agency is now urging everyone to stay away. To make sure your water is safe to drink, read on, and for more "good for you" items in your home you need to avoid, check out If You Take This Medication, U.S. Officials Have a New Warning for You. The FDA says at least five children and infants came down with non-viral hepatitis, with a potential link to Real Water. On Mar. 16, the FDA reported on five cases of acute non-viral hepatitis, which resulted in acute liver failure in a handful of infants and young children in Nevada. While the cause is unknown and the patients have recovered since getting sick in Nov. 2020, the only common link between them seemed to be that they all consumed Real Water bottled alkaline water. Additional people from the children’s four households also fell ill, but with less severe symptoms, including "fever, vomiting, nausea, loss of appetite and fatigue," according to the FDA's report. Now, the FDA is urging people not to drink or cook with Real Water. Frank Yiannas, deputy commissioner for Food Policy and Response at the FDA, released a statement telling Americans to avoid drinking bottled water from Real Water. “We are advising consumers, restaurants and retailers to not consume, cook with, sell or serve 'Real Water' alkaline water until more information is known about the cause of the illnesses," he said.The products in question include: 5-gallon containers (sold through home delivery and subscription services), bottles (sold online and in stores), and Real Water concentrate (sold online). And for another danger that could be lurking in your home, know that If You're Cooking Your Food in This, Stop Now, FDA Says. The water was sold via home delivery in at least five states. According to the FDA, 5-gallon containers of Real Water were delivered to homes in Hawaii, California, Utah, and Arizona, in addition to Nevada, where the outbreak was. So if you get your water delivered via any of the following services, the agency says to not use it:Tucson, Arizona through Aqua PureVentura and Santa Barbara, California through Real Water Gold CoastOrange County, California through Paradise Bottling CompanyHonolulu, Hawaii through Aloha WaterSt. George, Utah through Real Water Southern Utah Investigations are currently ongoing with the FDA and CDC. Yiannas' statement said that the FDA is currently conducting an investigation into any link between Real Water and these medical incidents. “The FDA is committed to protecting the health of Americans and is especially concerned when there is a food safety issue impacting our youngest, and some of the most vulnerable in the population—infants and young children," he said. "Upon learning about reports of acute non-viral hepatitis in Nevada, impacting five young children, the FDA quickly activated a team to further investigate. We are working closely with the CDC, state and local partners to complete our investigation and monitor for any additional illnesses.”He added: "Although the investigation is ongoing, epidemiologic information currently indicates that this alkaline water product may be the cause of the illnesses.” And for more health news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Consumers are urged to watch for symptoms. All types of hepatitis produce similar symptoms, including fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay or gray-colored bowel movements, joint pain, yellow eyes, and jaundice. Anyone experiencing these at any time should immediately contact their doctor, the FDA says. And for more on what your bathroom habits say about your health, check out If Your Urine Is This Color, Call Your Doctor. One of the families who got sick has sued the company behind Real Water. One Las Vegas family, including a toddler and his parents, suffered health complications that they allege came as a result of drinking Real Water. Emely and Christopher Brian Wren and their 2-year-old son, Christopher Noah Wren, all got sick while their daughter didn't drink the water and didn't come down with any illness, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.Both the toddler and his father were hospitalized, while Emely faced extreme nausea and fatigue. Now, they are suing the company behind Real Water, Affinitylifestyles.com Inc., saying in court documents: “Defendants’ bottled water was defective and unreasonably dangerous in that Defendants failed to provide warnings about elevated levels of toxins in their products."After the FDA report and the lawsuit were filed on Mar. 16, Real Water released the following statement on their website: "We are saddened to hear of the potential health issue of the product from our Real Water Las Vegas Home Delivery operation. We, at Real Water, take the safety of our products and concern for our customer’s health seriously. Real Water takes great strides in every way to make sure our product is safe for consumption. Our goal is to diligently work with the FDA to achieve a swift resolution."Though they note the potential problem arose in Las Vegas, the company has stopped selling and distributing Real Water throughout the U.S. "until the issue is resolved." Real Water is asking retailers to "pull the product from the shelf, effective immediately, and hold it in the back rooms or return it to the distributors." As for customers, they instruct anyone who has purchased Real Water to return it. And for another product that's been connected to a serious outbreak, beware that If You Have This Sauce at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says.

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fluctuated to start the week, with investors fretting over bond yields and inflation as economic activity picks up. Turkey’s lira tumbled after the central-bank head was replaced.U.S. equity futures swung between red and green. MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific gauge fell as shares declined in Japan and South Korea. China, Hong Kong and Australia were higher. The Turkish lira slumped as much as 15% in early Asian trading after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed the central-bank governor following a sharper-than-expected hike in interest rates. The dollar advanced against most Group-of-10 currencies.The S&P 500 Index weakened slightly on Friday, with the financial sector slipping after the Federal Reserve let a capital break for big banks expire. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 recovered from Thursday’s slump. Oil fell after its worst week since October.A heavy slate of Treasury auctions will keep the bond market on edge this week. Ten-year yields slid below 1.70%, just shy of the highest levels in about 14 months.Investor concerns about the possibility of higher interest rates are dominating equity and bond markets. Selling in bonds has propelled yields higher and fueled a rotation out of growth into value shares. Inflation expectations have climbed on an improving outlook for growth, which some suspect may force the Fed to tighten monetary policy sooner than its current guidance suggests.Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in a Wall Street Journal editorial that the central bank will provide aid to the economy “for as long as it takes.” Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said in a Bloomberg TV interview Sunday that there is no sign yet of unwanted inflation pressures.“Clearly, the market is skeptical that the Fed will be able to keep interest rates at current levels for the next three years,” Diana Mousina, senior economist in the multi-asset group at AMP Capital Investors Ltd., said in a note. “We think that nominal bond yields can still shoot higher in the short-term towards 2% and above on inflation concerns. Markets are likely to worry that this move is permanent, rather than temporary.”A central-bank exemption that allowed lenders load up on Treasuries and deposits without setting aside extra capital to cushion losses will lapse March 31. The regulator also said it plans further changes to this supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR.Meanwhile, the European Union is set to block exports of the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine to the U.K. until the drugmaker fulfills its delivery obligations to the bloc. The pound weakened.These are some key events to watch this week:Fed Chair Powell is first up Monday at the BIS Innovation Summit, a virtual gathering of major central bankers. He speaks alongside Bundesbank’s Jens Weidmann on progressing with the digital age. The ECB’s Christine Lagarde, BOE’s Andrew Bailey and chiefs of Sweden, Canada, Mexico and Brazil all follow.Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are expected to make their first joint appearance before the U.S. House Financial Services committee to testify on Fed and Treasury pandemic policies Tuesday.The U.S. Treasury holds auctions of two-, five- and seven-year debt.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.Friday, February U.S. personal income and spending data comes in the wake of $600 stimulus checks but before the latest round of $1,400 payments began hitting Americans’ bank accounts.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:30 a.m. in Tokyo. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%.Topix Index fell 1.5%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.4%.South Korea’s Kospi Index fell 0.3%.Hang Seng Index fluctuated.CSI 300 Index rose 1.2%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3%.CurrenciesThe yen was little-changed at 108.90 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.2%.The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1881.The pound dropped 0.4% to $1.3824.The Australian dollar dropped 0.4% to 77.08 U.S. cents.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell about three basis points to 1.69%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell about four basis points to 1.77%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.1% to $60.74 a barrel.Gold fell 0.7% to $1,733.91 an ounce.(A previous version corrected the extent of the Turkish lira’s decline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Gold was pressured early as the U.S. Dollar advanced against major currencies on Friday, hitting a more than one-week high.

    Surveys show rates are climbing rapidly, and they're expected to keep going up.

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s head of investment banking for Saudi Arabia is leaving to join the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest in a string of departures at the U.S. lender in the Middle East.Eyas AlDossari will join the Public Investment Fund to help work on new investments, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while the PIF and AlDossari didn’t immediately respond to requests for comments.AlDossari joined in 2017 as Goldman looked to beef up its presence in the kingdom. The bank has since worked on Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering, as well as its $70 billion acquisition of a stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and the merger of Saudi British Bank with Alawwal.Over the past two years, though, Goldman has lost bankers including veteran Dubai-based dealmaker Hazem Shawki who joined Credit Suisse, and its regional CEO retired at the end of last year. Two other executives left this year to join Saudi Research & Marketing Group.The bank’s Mideast operations were also dealt a blow from the corruption scandal in Malaysia involving the 1MDB investment fund, and it missed out on deals in the United Arab Emirates -- including with wealth fund Mubadala and state oil firm Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.AlDossari is set to join the PIF which has been rapidly expanding since its mandate was changed from being a largely domestically focused holding company into an engine of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans to transform the kingdom’s economy.Since 2015, the PIF has grown assets under management to $400 billion from about $150 billion. It has taken stakes in Uber Technologies, put $45 billion into SoftBank’s Vision Fund, and backed electric vehicle maker Lucid. It’s also increased headcount to more than 1,000 from about 40.(Updates with details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese automakers fell Monday after a fire unexpectedly halted one of chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp.’s largest plants, exacerbating a growing global shortage of automotive semiconductors.Renesas slid as much as 5.4%, while customers from Toyota Motor Corp. to Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. also fell in early trading. One of the biggest suppliers of car chips, Renesas was forced to halt a Japanese plant Friday after a fire broke out in one of its clean rooms, critical areas designed to keep impurities from contaminating semiconductors.Toyota said Monday it’s trying to gauge the fallout from that unexpected halt, which could ripple across an industry already struggling to keep assembly lines operating during a severe shortage of chips. The Renesas fire will likely worsen a crunch that stemmed from booming demand for home and work gadgets during the pandemic, estimated earlier this year to cost global automakers about $61 billion in lost sales in 2021.Chief Executive Officer Hidetoshi Shibata warned the plant could be sidelined for a month and cost the company 17 billion yen ($156 million) in revenue. “I’m concerned that this will have a very big impact,” Shibata said at a news conference on Sunday, following the fire.Renesas, which posted 715.7 billion yen in revenue last year, gets about 6.6% of its sales from Toyota, according to Bloomberg’s Supply Chain Analysis. The Japanese automaker also warned that cold weather-induced semiconductor shortages will force it to suspend a factory in the Czech Republic for two weeks. A Toyota representative said it’s investigating the potential impact from the Renesas stoppage but had nothing more to share at this moment.“This is turning into a negative story,” said Takeshi Miyao, an analyst at independent researcher Carnorama. “Production is shrinking, not increasing, so the balance between supply and demand is only getting worse.”Read more: Fire and Ice Aggravate Chip Supply Headache for Car IndustryRead more: Fire and Ice Aggravate Chip Supply Headache for Car IndustryShibata had told Bloomberg News earlier in March that shortages could persist into the second half, joining other industry leaders in bracing for a chip crunch to snarl production of cars and gadgets well past the summer.“This is terrible for the automobile supply chain; they might have to move toward holding more inventory,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Masahiro Wakasugi said of the Renesas fire.Renesas has production facilities at six sites in Japan. The N3 building where the fire broke out is home to 300-millimeter wafer production, which would make it one of the company’s more advanced lines. In 2019, Renesas was the third-largest maker of automotive silicon. Toyota is one of its biggest customers, according to Bloomberg’s supply chain analysis.“Supply will remain tight through the first half of the year,” Shibata said in the interview published March 12. “And the way things look now, the situation will continue into the second half. But it’s anyone’s guess.”Read more: Carmakers’ Chip Shortages May Last into Late 2021, Renesas Says(Updates with Toyota’s comment in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- The British economy’s worst moments in the coronavirus crisis are hopefully behind it, and hints of that thesis coming true might emerge in reports due this week.The first expansion of U.K. services for five months, a partial rebound of retail sales and the fastest inflation since July are just some of the outcomes anticipated by economists in a slew of data for the most recent periods available in the current quarter. In a reminder of the damage caused, unemployment may also have reached the highest since 2015.A fledgling pickup could lay the foundations for a reversal in Britain’s fortunes following what Bloomberg Economics describes as a nadir for output in January. After one of the world’s most successful vaccination rollouts, with more than half of adults now jabbed, the next quarter will feature gradual reopenings allowing such a revival to take hold.How the economy proceeds from there remains a matter of suspense for citizens and policy makers alike. At its decision last week, the Bank of England contained any sense of optimism by saying the outlook remains unusually uncertain. Its chief economist, Andy Haldane, was bolder: he declared that “we are in for a rapid-fire recovery.”One shadow remaining over Britain’s prospects is its ability to reestablish trading relationships disrupted by its exit from the European Union. An agreement with the U.S. would help there, and that’s just what Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and her U.K. counterpart Liz Truss, will discuss in a call on Monday.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Looking beyond the first quarter, we continue to forecast U.K. growth will pick up sharply as the economy reaps the benefits of looser restrictions and the vaccine rollout program. Our baseline view is that the economy reaches its pre-virus level in the second quarter of 2022.”--Dan Hanson, senior economist. For full analysis, click hereElsewhere, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testify to Congress and global policy makers including European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and Bank of Canada chief Tiff Macklem discuss central bank innovation at a four-day conference organized by the Bank for International Settlements. Meanwhile, at least 15 rate decisions -- including Mexico, South Africa and Switzerland -- are scheduled.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.U.S. and CanadaInvestors will be watching as Yellen and Powell testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday and the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday for quarterly Cares Act hearings, during which they will likely discuss the state of the U.S. economy and the role of fiscal and monetary aid in the pandemic recovery.On the data front, new and existing home sales as well as personal income and spending figures will probably show weakness, due to the impact of inclement winter weather on economic activity in February. Economists expect the slump to be short-lived. The Bureau of Economic Analysis will also release it’s latest revision of fourth quarter 2020 GDP, which was last reported at an annualized 4.1%.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the U.S.Europe, Middle East, AfricaMore upbeat flash PMIs and German Ifo confidence numbers may not be enough to distract from Europe’s chaotic vaccine rollout, which is likely to be a topic of a summit of European Union leaders.ECB officials including Chief Economist Philip Lane and Vice President Luis de Guindons speak throughout the week and may reiterate Lagarde’s mantra that euro-area governments must make sure to roll out their joint spending plan on time to ensure the region’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.Read more: EU Plodding Stirs ECB Concerns as U.S. Surges on With StimulusSwitzerland’s central bank will publish its 2020 currency intervention tally and conduct the first rate decision of the year, with officials expected to maintain current policy settings with the world’s lowest interest rate.Counterparts in Hungary, Iceland, the Czech Republic and Morocco are also expected keep their monetary stance unchanged.That’s likely to be the case too across Africa, where Ghana’s central bank will probably hold its key interest rate for a sixth straight meeting on Monday as it monitors how new tax measures and higher utility fees affect inflation. In Nigeria, policy makers are likely to also keep the key rate unchanged, even with inflation at a four-year high.South Africa’s central bank, which has signaled interest-rate hikes later this year, will probably refrain from doing that already on Thursday as the economy’s recovery from its biggest contraction in a century remains fragile.Read more: Key African Central Banks Aren’t Rushing to Raise Interest RatesMeanwhile, investors will be keeping a close eye on Turkey, where two days after a bigger-than-expected increase in interest rates, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed the country’s third central bank governor in less than two years, and replaced him with an advocate of lower rates.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEAAsiaSouth Korea kicks off the week with early trade data for March that should offer a clearer sign of how global trade is recovering without the distortions of the previous two months.The Tokyo region is set to emerge from its state of emergency this week. Preliminary PMI data for March out Wednesday will give an indication of recent activity in Japan’s manufacturing and service sectors, while early inflation figures from the capital will also show the likely direction of nationwide prices.China is likely to leave its loan prime rate unchanged on Monday, Thailand sets interest rates on Wednesday and the Philippines central bank meets Thursday.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaLatin AmericaBrazil serves up the minutes of last week’s interest rate meeting, the mid-month reading on consumer prices and the central bank’s quarterly inflation report. The likely takeaway: the suddenly hawkish central bank hopes to front-load a tightening cycle that both brings above-target inflation to heel and spares an unsteady and challenged recovery.Banco de Mexico’s situation on Thursday is more nuanced. In the lead up, the bi-weekly reading of consumer prices will creep closer to the top of the target range while data on unemployment, retail sales and economic activity will underscore the lack of domestic demand. The central bank’s own forecast -- that inflation will breach the top of the target range in the second quarter before slowing -- may persuade the conservative Banxico to hold at 4% this month.Rounding out the week, Argentina reports full-year and fourth-quarter output on Tuesday while Colombia’s central bank on Friday will all but certainly keep its key rate at a record-low 1.75%.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin America(Adds touts in EMEA section)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    No reason was given for the delay, but Bloomberg noted the SEC has been reviewing the exchange's plan for a direct listing.

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Management expects Tesla Inc. stock to hit $3,000 by 2025, up from its current price of $655. At that price, the company would be worth almost $3 trillion, based on the number of shares outstanding.Ark expects there’s a 50% chance of Tesla achieving fully autonomous driving within five years, which could allow the company to scale its planned robotaxi service quickly, according to a Friday note on Ark’s website.It also added Tesla’s insurance business into its model, believing the offering could be rolled out to more states in the next few years with better-than-average margins, thanks to “highly detailed driving data” the company collects.Wood has been among Tesla’s most ardent supporters, holding large stakes of the company in her flagship fund. When Tesla shares saw a pullback in February, she bought more.According to Ark’s new model, in the best case scenario, Tesla could reach $4,000 per share in 2025, and in the bear case, $1,500. The company forecasts Tesla’s unit sales to be between 5 million and 10 million vehicles in 2025, assuming increased capital efficiency.The $3,000 target is far higher than any analyst who covers the company, the highest being $1,200 among estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Fueled by zealous supporters, Tesla shares rose more than 740% last year, the best performance on the S&P 500. Elon Musk, its chief executive officer, became the richest person in the world in January, before Jeff Bezos reclaimed the title.Not CloseAnalysts have speculated about the prospect that Tesla will launch a robotaxi service since at least 2015, but there’s little indication its technology is close to making this possible anytime soon. Tesla recently told California authorities that human drivers will still need to constantly supervise a new city streets function within its “full self-driving” suite of features sold as part of its Autopilot package.As for the company’s insurance product, that began in August 2019 and is currently available only in California. The company includes vehicle insurance revenue within its “services and other” category, along with after-sales service, sales of used vehicles and retail merchandise. Last year, all of that business combined was about 7% of total revenue.Ark’s model didn’t incorporate Tesla’s utility energy storage or solar business, nor did it consider future price fluctuations for Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings.Barron’s reported the price target earlier.(Updates with background throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Divining the targets of Beijing’s latest de-risking campaign is becoming an essential trading strategy.Those who failed to take heed of warnings about asset bubbles by officials were steamrolled by a $1.3 trillion rout in Chinese equities, with the most popular stocks bearing the brunt of the selloff. That came shortly after Beijing stunned millions of would-be investors by canning Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion listing at the 11th hour, despite evidence that regulators had growing concerns over its business model. In another sign of complacency, Tencent Holdings Ltd. neared $1 trillion in value even as the fintech industry came under attack, only for the stock to then suffer its worst week since 2011.Quick reversals in asset prices show how the Communist Party remains an outsized influence on China’s financial markets, despite the increasing presence of foreign investors. While regulators are more vocal about their intentions than in the past, Party policy remains opaque to outsiders. What’s clear is Beijing’s determination to tackle risk after last year’s stimulus pushed leverage to almost 280% of economic output.“China is facing an increasingly complex environment,” said Gen Li, chief executive officer of Beijing BG Capital Management Ltd. “Officials have repeatedly expressed their concern about asset prices deviating from economic fundamentals, and there’s also the risk of financial turmoil abroad.”This month alone, the nation’s banking watchdog warned about leverage in the industry, a deputy governor of the central bank proposed creating a new “Financial Stability Law,” and Premier Li Keqiang spoke of the “formidable tasks” China faces in reducing risks in the financial system. The securities regulator chief said Saturday that large flows of “hot money” must be strictly controlled.While the new fronts in the battle against destabilizing elements are disturbing -- and penalizing -- investors, officials have so far succeeded in deflating bubbles without creating panic. The CSI 300 Index of stocks is more than 40% above last year’s March low and has steadied around 5,000 points since state-backed funds entered the market. A year-to-date record $10 billion worth of corporate bond defaults hasn’t undermined confidence in higher-rated debt. China’s government bonds are among the world’s least volatile.Xi Jinping’s government is taking advantage of an economic recovery to deleverage, a longstanding goal shelved during the trade war with the U.S. and further delayed by the pandemic. China accumulated much of its record debt pile after the global financial crisis, when it binged on credit to avoid the economic slumps ravaging the West. Efforts in 2017 to restrain debt growth, especially in the shadow-banking industry, led to higher money-market rates and a slump in government bonds.“Markets are in danger of experiencing a replay of 2017 and 2018,” said Shi Min, director of credit investment at Beijing Lakefront Asset Management Co. “In 2018, private enterprises and real estate suffered the most. This year, local state-owned enterprises with excess capacity and high leverage are the targets.”Beijing’s caution stands out as money gushes from the world’s major central banks and the Biden administration prepares to unleash its $1.9 trillion spending package. The divergence is the major reason why the CSI 300 Index of stocks is headed for its worst month since 2016 relative to MSCI Inc.’s global benchmark.The focus on deleveraging will likely continue to affect the most vulnerable parts of financial markets. Along with expensive stocks, the housing market and its indebted developers, local government financing vehicles and energy producers are at risk.“Financial stability will face more complex and severe challenges. We need to attach great importance to it and deal with it steadily, actively and effectively curb the spread of financial risk contagion, and resolutely maintain the bottom line of avoiding systemic financial risks.”Liu Guiping, a deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, wrote in a March 16 article.The campaign against risk has accelerated since November as it became clearer that stimulus was working and Donald Trump would no longer be a threat to China. The week after Ant’s share sale was spiked on Nov. 3, Beijing proposed new rules to curb monopolistic practices in the internet industry -- which became law after just three months. Financial regulators are now targeting Tencent for increased supervision.President Xi last week warned against excess in the nation’s tech firms. Years of loose regulatory oversight had allowed the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent to grow into sprawling empires, with businesses essential to the lives of millions of Chinese.With Xi seeking to consolidate power as Communist Party chief after his second term expires next year, ensuring stability is maintained will be key to the success of the de-risking push. PBOC Governor Yi Gang said Sunday that China still has room to pump liquidity into the economy while keeping its leverage ratio stable.“We remain optimistic that China can manage the deleveraging process without a credit crisis or a hard landing,” wrote UBS Global Wealth Management’s chief investment office in a March 3 report, led by Mark Haefele and Min Lan Tan.(Updates with weekend comments from securities regulator in fifth paragraph, central bank governor in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Australian lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Australia and New Zealand Bank on Monday separately said they had agreed to settle a 2016 class action, filed in the United States against them, for alleged benchmark interest rate rigging. The suit had been filed by U.S.-based investment funds and an individual derivatives trader against 17 global banks, including ANZ's three domestic peers that make up the so-called "big four" with it.

    Saudi Aramco makes less than expected but will still pay returns to investors including the Saudi state.

    The $170 million funding round highlights the explosive growth of crypto as an asset class – and the potential of the European market.

    Without warning, hackers drained every dollar of cash, stock, or bitcoin out of accounts linked to Cash App, Square's (SQ)'s popular payments platform, six of its customers told Yahoo Finance.

    Is the tech up cycle of the bull market over, and if so, does that mean Cathie Wood's time is up? It's a big question not just for Wood but for millions of us.

    'He and I don't really talk anymore, but we ended on relatively good terms, and I want to do the right thing.'

    STOCK ALERT ARK Invest founder and (TSLA) bull Cathie Wood has published a new Tesla target price. It's a doozy. Wood expects Tesla to hit $3,000 a share in 2025. That means Wood expects to earn about 50% a year on average between now and 2025 based on Tesla's (ticker: TSLA) Friday closing price of $654.

    Lucid Motors — focus of one of the most anticipated SPAC mergers of 2021 — is out with some news on its battery plans and images for a new SUV. What Happened: Lucid Motors, which is going public with Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV), has unveiled plans to put its batteries to use in the energy storage market. TechCrunch reported that Lucid Motors sees a second life for its electric vehicle batteries in the energy storage space. Lucid Motors is experimenting with energy storage systems for both commercial and residential customers. Batteries typically retain a charging capacity of 70% after being removed from an electric vehicle. Lucid Motors wants ways to repurpose the batteries going forward. New images also circulated online showing the Lucid Motors Gravity SUV. Electrek shared images that were filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The images differ from pictures the company had previously shared, including during its investor presentation. Changes include ore glass to the roof and a longer back. Related Link: 9 Key Takeaways From The Lucid Motors SPAC Merger Why It’s Important: Lucid Motors is set to deliver its Lucid Air electric vehicle in the second half of 2021. The company is also working to complete its SPAC merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV. The new battery plans and leaked images for the Gravity could help boost investor confidence in the long-term plans for Lucid Motors. The Gravity SUV is scheduled to be released in 2023. Plans are underway to complete Phase II of the company’s Arizona production facility that could make space for Gravity production. Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson told Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” last week that the company’s order book was filling up. The CEO said the company plans to ramp up production in the third quarter of 2023 to 85,000 vehicles annually from the Arizona factory. The planned expansion for the facility could bring capacity to 365,000 units annually. Price Action: Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV closed at $26.88 on Friday. Shares have traded between $9.60 and $64.86 over the last 52 weeks. Disclosure: Author is long shares of CCIV. Photo courtesy Lucid Motors. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSPACs Attack Weekly Recap: Looking Back On 7 Deals, Rumors And Headline NewsWhy Tesla's Charging Stations Are A Key Advantage For Its Future© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, is now aiming to go public in April after its plans for a direct listing this month have slipped, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because it was private.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been reviewing the company’s plans for a direct listing, an alternative to a traditional initial public offering.A representative for Coinbase declined to comment.This week, Coinbase’s backers registered for as many as 114.9 million shares to trade when the stock lists. In a direct listing, investors can begin selling their holdings as soon as a company starts trading rather than waiting for the expiration of a lockup period -- typically up to six months in an IPO.Investment firms including Andreessen Horowitz and Union Square Ventures are among those whose shares could trade, according to a regulatory filing Wednesday. Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong and Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam have also registered stock.Coinbase shares have changed hands at $200 to $375.01 in private transactions this year, the filing shows. The volume-weighted average price per share for transactions from January through March 15 was $343.58, which would give Coinbase a public market valuation of about $67.6 billion, based on the total number of shares outstanding as of Monday. The fully diluted value -- including employee incentive plans and restricted stock units -- would be significantly higher.Read more: Coinbase Is Said to Be Valued at $90 Billion in Private AuctionThe debut will be the first major direct listing to take place on the Nasdaq. All such previous listings were on the New York Stock Exchange, including those by Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies Inc., Asana Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc. and Roblox Corp., which listed this month.Coinbase’s latest financial statements revealed that the company is making money, setting it apart from many other startups when they make their public debuts. Coinbase swung from a loss to a profit of $322 million last year on net revenue that more than doubled to $1.14 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.