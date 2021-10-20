Shareholder Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Hyzon Motors Inc. of Securities Class Action Lawsuit

U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon") (NASDAQ: HYZN) f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("Decarbonization") (NASDAQ: DCRB) that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Hyzon securities between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer &amp; Check)
KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check)

CLICK HERE to Submit Your Hyzon Losses

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2021

Contact: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Toll Free (844) 887-9500 or
Email: info@ktmc.com

Hyzon is a hydrogen mobility company that manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. On July 16, 2021, the merger between Decarbonization and Hyzon Motors USA Inc. f/k/a Hyzon Motors Inc. closed. On that date, Decarbonization changed its name to Hyzon Motors Inc.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, the defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Hyzon investors may, no later than November 29, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-reminds-shareholders-of-hyzon-motors-inc-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-301404142.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

