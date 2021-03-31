SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LDOS XL ROOT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/leidos-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=14281&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021
Class Period: May 4, 2020 - February 23, 2021
Allegations against LDOS include that: (1) the purported benefits of the Company's acquisition of L3Harris' Security Detection & Automation businesses were significantly overstated; (2) Leidos' products suffered from numerous product defects, including faulty explosive detection systems at airports, ports, and borders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results were significantly overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/xl-fleet-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=14281&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2021
Class Period: October 2, 2020 - March 2, 2021
Allegations against XL include that: (1) XL Fleet's salespeople were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines to boost the Company's reported sales and backlog; (2) at least 18 of the 33 customers that XL featured were inactive and had not placed an order since 2019; (3) XL's technology had been materially overstated and offered only 5% to 10% of fleet savings; (4) XL lacks the supply chain and engineers to roll out new products on the announced timelines; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Root, Inc (NASDAQ: OOT)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/root-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=14281&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2021
This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Root Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 28, 2020.
Allegations against ROOT include that: (i) Root would foreseeably fail to generate positive cash flow for at least several years following the IPO; (ii) accordingly, the Company would foreseeably require significant cash infusions to meet its cash flow needs; (iii) notwithstanding the Defendants' touting of Root's purportedly unique, data-driven advantages, several of the Company's established industry peers in fact possessed significant competitive advantages over Root with respect to, inter alia, telematics data and data engagement; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com
SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638532/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-LDOS-XL-ROOT-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines