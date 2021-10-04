SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Valneva SE (VALN) and Encourages Investors With More Than $50,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Valneva SE (“Valneva” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA). If you are a shareholder of Valneva with more than $50,000 in losses, you should contact the Firm.



Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. The investigation concerns whether Valneva and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 13, 2021, Valneva issued a press release "announc[ing] that it has received a termination notice from the UK Government ('HMG') in relation to the Supply Agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001." The press release advised investors that "[t]he contract provides HMG with the right to terminate" and stated that "HMG has alleged that the Company is in breach of its obligations under the Supply Agreement, but the Company strenuously denies this."

On this news, Valneva's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $18.65 per share, or 39.85%, to close at $28.15 per share on September 13, 2021.

