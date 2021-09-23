U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,415.75
    +31.75 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,362.00
    +233.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,272.50
    +109.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.30
    +24.40 (+1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.26
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.40
    -9.40 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    -0.15 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.29
    -5.07 (-20.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3666
    +0.0046 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9410
    +0.1630 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,917.18
    +1,675.90 (+3.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.86
    +63.38 (+6.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,116.20
    +32.83 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating TDG, CMG, MIDVX, and NINDX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Morris Kandinov, LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of TransDigm Group Incorporated, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., DWS ESG Core Equity Fund, and Columbia Large Cap Index Fund Institutional Class. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 708-3993.

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating TransDigm Group Incorporated regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders, related to recent transactions and/or events at the company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders, related to recent transactions and/or events at the company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

DWS ESG Core Equity Fund - Class A (NASDAQ: MIDVX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating DWS ESG Core Equity Fund regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Columbia Large Cap Index Fund Institutional Class (NASDAQ: NINDX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Columbia Large Cap Index Fund Institutional Class regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

leo@moka.law
(619) 708-3993
moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner
leo@moka.law
619-708-3993
550 West B Street, 4th Floor
San Diego, CA 92101
moka.law


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Evergrande's second-biggest shareholder plans to sell entire stake

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese Estates Holdings, the second-biggest shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, said on Thursday it has sold $32 million worth of its Evergrande stake and plans to exit the holding completely. "The directors are cautious and concerned about the recent development of China Evergrande Group including certain disclosure made by China Evergrande Group on its liquidity," Chinese Estates said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. With $305 billion in liabilities, Evergrande is struggling to meet its debt obligations and investors worry that the rot could spread to creditors including banks in China and abroad.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Powell: Fed is evaluating launch of digital currency

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on digital currency and if NFL star Tom Brady should be taking his salary in cryptocurrency.&nbsp;

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.)?

    Let's talk about the popular Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ). The company's shares saw a significant share price...

  • September Sell-Off: Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

  • Cathie Wood Would Sell Tesla Next Year If It Reached $3,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood would sell Tesla Inc. if its price hit her five-year target in the coming year. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe electric-vehicle maker’s stock is now

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Hibbett Among 9 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • ‘People are upset.’ Will proposed IRA tax changes targeting the rich hurt smaller nest eggs?

    The Ways and Means Committee recently unveiled a batch of proposed tax law changes zeroing in on how the super-rich use retirement accounts

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, and PBF Energy Stocks Jumped Today

    Reports of a long-awaited update coming soon from the Environmental Protection Agency that could boost downstream oil refiners' margins pumped up the oil stocks, although investors in ConocoPhillips had even bigger reasons to cheer. The EPA's Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) mandates oil refiners to blend renewables like ethanol and biodiesel into their gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy in the September Sell-Off

    History has shown that a market sell-off is a great time to add quality companies to your portfolio. At a market capitalization of $300 billion, Adobe is one of the largest software companies in the world. The company breaks its results into three categories.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Good Buys Right Now After Aurora Lays Off More Staff?

    Canadian marijuana stocks have fallen from their February highs. But one player in the industry got a lot bigger after a merger deal.

  • China Stocks From Property to Tech Jump on Evergrande Respite

    (Bloomberg) -- Beaten-down Chinese shares from property developers to tech giants and casinos advanced on Thursday as worries that a spread of China Evergrande Group’s debt woes to the broader market ebbed.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBerlin R

  • Roubini Says He’s ‘Dr. Realist’ by Warning of Global-Debt Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapp