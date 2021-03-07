U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NTNX ATNX LDOS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nutanix-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13390&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021
Class Period: March 1, 2018 - May 30, 2019

Allegations against NTNX include that: Nutanix had materially overstated its customer base and sales productivity, and that such overstatements would eventually cause the Company's stock price to drop dramatically.

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/athenex-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13390&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021
Class Period: August 7, 2019 - February 26, 2021

Allegations against ATNX include that: Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the data included in the Oral Paclitaxel plus Encequidar NDA presented a safety risk to patients in terms of an increase in neutropenia-related sequalae; (ii) the uncertainty over the results of the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) at week 19 conducted by BICR; (iii) the BICR reconciliation and re-read process may have introduced unmeasured bias and influence on the BICR; (iv) that the Company's Phase 3 study that was used to file the NDA was inadequate and not well-conducted in a patient population with metastatic breast cancer representative of the U.S. population, such that the FDA would recommended a new such clinical trial; (v) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the Company's NDA in its current form; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/leidos-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13390&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021
Class Period: May 4, 2020 - February 23, 2021

Allegations against LDOS include that: (1) the purported benefits of the Company's acquisition of L3Harris' Security Detection & Automation businesses were significantly overstated; (2) Leidos' products suffered from numerous product defects, including faulty explosive detection systems at airports, ports, and borders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results were significantly overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633883/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-NTNX-ATNX-LDOS-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines

