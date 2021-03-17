SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PEN AZN CLOV: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/penumbra-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13730&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 16, 2021

Class Period: August 3, 2020 - December 15, 2020

Allegations against PEN include that: (1) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex had known design defects that made it unsafe for its normal use; (2) that Penumbra did not adequately address the risk of the Jet 7 Xtra Flex causing serious injury and deaths, which had in fact already occurred; (3) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex was likely to be recalled due to its safety issues; and (4) as a result, Penumbra's public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/astrazeneca-plc-loss-submission-form?prid=13730&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2021

Class Period: May 21, 2020 - November 20, 2020

Allegations against AZN include that: (a) initial clinical trials for the Company's COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222, had suffered from a critical manufacturing error, resulting in a substantial number of trial participants receiving half the designed dosage; (b) clinical trials for AZD1222 consisted of a patchwork of disparate patient subgroups, each with subtly different treatments, undermining the validity and import of the conclusions that could be drawn from the clinical data across these disparate patient populations; (c) certain clinical trial participants for AZD1222 had not received a second dose at the designated time points, but rather received the second dose up to several weeks after the dose had been scheduled to be delivered according to the original trial design; (d) AstraZeneca had failed to include a substantial number of patients over 55 years of age in its clinical trials for AZD1222, despite this patient population being particularly vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19 and thus a high priority target market for the drug; (e) AstraZeneca's clinical trials for AZD1222 had been hamstrung by widespread flaws in design, errors in execution, and a failure to properly coordinate and communicate with regulatory authorities and the general public; (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, the clinical trials for AZD1222 had not been conducted in accordance with industry best practices and acceptable standards and the data and conclusions that could be derived from the clinical trials was of limited utility; and (g) as a result of (a)-(f) above, AZD1222 was unlikely to be approved for commercial use in the United States in the short term, one of the largest potential markets for the drug.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/clover-health-investments-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=13730&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 6, 2021

Class Period: October 6, 2020 - February 3, 2021

Allegations against CLOV include that: (i) Clover was the recipient of a Civil Investigative Demand from the DOJ; (ii) much of Clover's sales are driven by a major related party deal that Clover not only failed to disclose but took active steps to conceal; (iii) Clover's

subsidiary Seek Insurance failed to disclose its relationship with Clover and misled consumers as to its purported independence; (iv) Clover's software was in fact rudimentary; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

