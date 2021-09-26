U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PHG SLQT SPPI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2021 /The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/koninklijke-philips-n-v-loss-submission-form?prid=19871&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021
Class Period: February 25, 2020 - June 11, 2021

Allegations against PHG include that: (i) Philips had deficient product manufacturing controls or procedures; (ii) as a result, the Company's Bi-Level PAP and CPAP devices and mechanical ventilators were manufactured using hazardous materials; (iii) accordingly, the Company's sales revenues from the foregoing products were unsustainable; (iv) the foregoing also subjected the Company to a substantial risk of a product recall, in addition to potential legal and/or regulatory action; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Selectquote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/selectquote-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19871&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021
Class Period: February 8, 2021 - May 11, 2021

Allegations against SLQT include that: (1) SelectQuote's 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19871&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 1, 2021
Class Period: December 27, 2018 - August 5, 2021

Allegations against SPPI include that: (i) the manufacturing facility for ROLONTIS, an investigational granulocyte-colony stimulating factor analog, maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the ROLONTIS biologics license application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665558/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-PHG-SLQT-SPPI-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines

