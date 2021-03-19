U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,926.25
    +9.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,947.00
    +67.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,826.25
    +30.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.60
    +9.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.88
    -0.12 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.80
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    -0.29 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1910
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0890 (+5.42%)
     

  • Vix

    21.58
    +2.35 (+12.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3907
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0800
    +0.1430 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,240.55
    -2,142.69 (-3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,138.68
    -35.53 (-3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,779.68
    +17.01 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,016.45
    -200.30 (-0.66%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ormat Technologies, Inc. - ORA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors Ormat Technologies, Inc. ("Ormat" or the "Company") (NYSE: ORA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Ormat and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 1, 2021, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research ("Hindenburg") published a report entitled "Ormat: Dirty Dealings in 'Clean' Energy." According to the Hindenburg report, the Company "has engaged in what we believe to be widespread and systematic acts of intentional corruption," adding that it "expect[s] the blowback to these revelations to be severe, threatening Ormat's contracts in its most lucrative markets." In the report, Hindenburg claims to have "uncovered evidence tying Ormat to corruption with senior government officials" and "direct evidence tying Ormat to corruption with senior Guatemalan government officials", further noting that "Ormat paid contractors in Kenya tied to corrupt government officials."

On this news, Ormat's stock price fell $1.00 per share, or 1.1%, to close at $84.67 per share on March 1, 2021.

That same day, after the market closed, Ormat responded to the report and acknowledged that "[t]he Company is aware of claims being investigated in Israel regarding Ravit Barniv, an Ormat Board member, and Hezi Kattan, the Company's General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer." Though the "claims involve Ms. Barniv's and Mr. Kattan's work at another company, prior to joining Ormat," the Company announced that it would "transfer the responsibility for the Company's compliance function to other members of the Ormat management team until these issues are resolved."

On this news, Ormat's stock price fell another $1.68 per share, or nearly 2%, to close at $82.99 per share on March 2, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-ormat-technologies-inc---ora-301250692.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Asia Stocks Track U.S. Stock Slump; Oil Tumbles: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks weakened after U.S. shares fell from a record, oil slumped and Treasury yields touched the highest levels in more than a year as the Federal Reserve’s tolerant stance on inflation unnerved investors.Crude prices extended Thursday’s decline of more than 7%, due partly to concerns that new virus-related curbs in Europe will sap demand. U.S. Treasury yields steadied after a spike drove the 10-year benchmark to 1.75% for the first time since January 2020. The dollar held its gains from the prior day.Shares opened lower in Japan, South Korea and Australia. U.S. futures edged higher, however, after a bruising session in which rising yields dented demand for technology shares. The Nasdaq 100 Index tumbled 3.1% and the S&P 500 Index fell 1.5%.Traders were also bracing for quadruple witching Friday, a major expiration of options and futures contracts that can exacerbate swings in asset prices.Treasury Yields Top 1.75% After Powell Spurs Bets on InflationFed Chairman Jerome Powell’s willingness to let the economy run hotter with central bank support has spurred bets on faster inflation, sending market expectations of price pressures to multi-year highs. Across the Atlantic, France announced a lockdown of regions including Paris to fight the pandemic, raising fresh doubts about the speed of Europe’s recovery as the region struggles to roll out vaccines.“Economic recovery is on its way and we have central banks around the world very committed to easy montary policy,” said Jun Bei Liu, portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners, who sees value stocks benefiting in the recovery. “All of that together will indicate this is just short-term profit-taking and the underlying fundamentals of the equity market are looking very strong.”Japan’s central bank decision is likely to draw attention amid speculation that policy makers may adjust their bond-yield target range and asset purchases after a policy review that could have sizable implications for investors.Elsewhere, a number of European nations will start using AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine again after the European Union’s drug regulator endorsed it as safe. In Alaska, senior U.S. and Chinese officials began their first talks since Joe Biden became president.The Bank of Japan has a monetary policy decision scheduled Friday, with a briefing from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.These are some of the moves in markets as of 9:25 a.m. in Tokyo:StocksS&P 500 futures gained 0.2%, after the benchmark closed down 1.5%.Nasdaq 100 Index futures edged up 0.1%. The index fell 3.1%.Japan’s Topix Index was down 0.4%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.8%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures dropped 0.7% earlier.CurrenciesThe yen slipped to 109.02 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.5100 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady.The euro was at $1.1917.The British pound was at $1.3917.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries held much of its advance, trading around 1.72%.Australia’s 10-year yield rose six basis points to 1.84%.Japan’s 10-year yield edged up to 0.113%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.5%, extending steep declines to below $60 a barrel.Gold slipped 0.2% to $1,733.30 per ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Facing Shortages Seeks to Cut Corn and Soymeal Use in Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of corn and soybeans, is seeking to reduce their use in livestock feed in an attempt to curb the country’s dependence on foreign supplies, according to an official publication.The top global pork producer has been buying record amounts of both commodities as demand for animal feed, cooking oil and industrial products outstrips the nation’s ability to produce them. China is tackling the issue by boosting support for farmers, raising productivity and reducing wastage, but demand continues to expand driven by economic growth and affluence.The agriculture ministry has drafted a plan to partly replace usage of corn and soybean meal with alternatives such as rice, wheat, potatoes and other oilseed meals, the China Swine Industry Journal said, posting an official ministry document, but gave no details on the target for substitution.The country’s corn demand may exceed 300 million tons by the year 2030, while soybean consumption could hit 120 million tons, which will have a huge impact on food security, the Journal said, citing unidentified experts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates corn consumption at 289 million tons in 2020-21 and soybean demand at 116.7 million tons.The domestic corn market climbed to a record in January on increasing use of the grain for hog feed and for refining into starches and syrups, and on depleted state stockpiles. The government has encouraged feed mills to purchase wheat and rice from state stockpiles to replace corn.The country’s soybean imports exceeded 100 million tons in 2020 and corn shipments were more than 11 million tons. The USDA expects corn imports to reach 24 million tons in 2020-21, more than triple a year earlier.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Falls By Most in 6 Months as Recovery Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged by 7%, the most since September, as vaccination efforts in some parts of the world stalled, casting uncertainty over the speed of an economic recovery and a full rebound in global oil demand.West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined for a fifth session, the longest stretch of daily losses in more than a year. China lifting less crude and U.S. Gulf Coast refineries still recovering from a cold blast last month have put short-term pressure on physical oil demand. Meanwhile, some efforts to distribute Covid-19 vaccines have faltered and a stronger dollar is reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.The collapse in prices has wiped out more than two weeks of gains for the U.S. benchmark crude and represents a setback for a market that has otherwise staged a remarkable recovery since the depths of the pandemic. Oil futures are still up well over 20% since the start of the year with the world’s largest oil producers reining in supply and travel around the world recovering post-lockdowns.“Short-term supply and demand considerations are temporarily casting a shadow over the bright future that is likely to arrive in the third quarter of the year,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates Ltd.Global benchmark Brent also notched considerable losses, falling by the most since June on Thursday. Oil’s move lower may also be linked to some unwinding of long positions by commodity trading advisors as daily price gains or losses of more than 3% can often trigger funds to quickly unload. “This is a risk-off moment with some of the cyclical trades,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.Beyond headline prices, crude’s closest timespreads are signaling that, despite the outlook for a longer-term recovery, near-term demand remains fragile. WTI’s front-month contract is trading at a discount again to the following month, while Brent’s backwardation -- a bullish structure signaling tighter supplies -- is weakening.“The plunge is all about the demand outlook,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “This will be a temporary retreat, but the concern is that we don’t have any strong signs that Europe is about to turn the corner here.”The global recovery from the pandemic remains uneven. In Brazil, Covid-19 cases are expanding by record numbers and crimping activity, while in the U.K., delayed shipments of AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine will cut supply this month.“Demand hasn’t gotten as far back to normal as we expected, with the vaccine news out of Europe definitely concerning in terms of short-term demand,” said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. “That’s making people think that the time for $70 Brent has not yet come.”(An earlier version corrected the lead to say oil’s decline was the biggest since September.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Slump Amid Inflation Concern; Oil Tumbles: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell from record highs, oil slumped and Treasury yields touched some of the highest levels in more than a year amid concern the Federal Reserve risks letting inflation accelerate.The rout in risk assets picked up in the afternoon, starting with a selloff in crude. Oil plunged 8% on concern new restrictions in Europe will hamper demand. Two weeks ago it soared past $65 a barrel to the highest in almost two years.The spike in Treasury yields dented demand for tech shares with high valuations, sending the Nasdaq 100 Index tumbling 3.1%. Swings in asset prices also picked up as they often do around major expirations of options and futures contracts, such as tomorrow’s ‘quadruple witching’ event.“We’re seeing a pattern where an uncomfortable spike in the 10-year Treasury reminds equity investors that their tech stocks are trading well above average,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.Ten-year Treasury yields climbed to 1.75% for the first time since January 2020, while the 30-year breached 2.5% for the first time since August 2019 in the wake of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s apparent willingness to keep pumping support into the economy and let it run hotter has spurred bets on faster growth and inflation, sending market expectations of price pressures to multi-year highs.Oil plunged as vaccination efforts in some parts of the world stalled, casting uncertainty over the speed of an economic recovery and a full rebound in global oil demand. West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined for a fifth session, the longest stretch of daily losses in more than a year.Read: Treasury Yields Top 1.75% After Powell Spurs Bets on InflationIn Asia and Europe, stocks were boosted by lingering enthusiasm from the Fed’s outlook for stronger growth. Automakers and banks, which tend to outperform during cyclical upswings, were higher in Europe. Japan’s Topix jumped past the 2,000 mark for the first time since 1991, becoming the region’s top-performing major equity index this year.Japan’s government bond yields rose on a Nikkei report that the Bank of Japan is considering widening the trading range around the 10-year target, which could spur concerns about policy tightening.These are some key events this week:Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.These are some of the moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Seen Needing More U.S. Corn to Plug Domestic Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the biggest corn consumer after the U.S., is still short of the feed grain, and more overseas purchases are likely.Asia’s top economy has to nourish the world’s largest hog herds and supply a growing local refining industry, which produces everything from sweeteners to starches and alcohol. The increased demand this year and in future years comes as the country grapples with limited amounts of productive farmland.The U.S. reported sales of more than 1 million tons of corn to China on Tuesday, a day after the government said weekly export inspections climbed to the highest level in at least 26 years. The announcement of the latest sales coincides with an in-person meeting of top U.S. and Chinese envoys this week in Alaska, the first since President Joe Biden took office in January. More large purchases are possible soon because of strong demand from the refining industry as well as from feed mills, said Meng Jinhui, a senior analyst with Shengda Futures in Beijing. While feed mills can use cheap state wheat or imported sorghum to replace corn, refiners’ only option is corn, Meng said.China’s corn imports could eventually climb as high as 40 million tons this calendar year from 11 million tons in 2020, according to Meng. The latest estimate from the U.S. Department of Agriculture puts purchases at 24 million tons in the 2020-21 marketing year, more than triple a year earlier.Still, this latest round of buying may not be as aggressive as earlier this year, when China booked almost 6 million tons of U.S. corn in a week, because local prices have eased from records, said Feng Lichen, chief analyst with industry portal www.yumi.com.cn. The premium of domestic over Chicago corn peaked in January and is now about $200 a ton, data compiled by Bloomberg show.Corn areas jostle for space with soybeans in the country’s northeast, and the question is how much will plantings rise this year in response to high prices. Wang Yanlong, who runs a farm cooperative in Heilongjiang province, the top corn area, said it bought 20% more seeds this year, hoping to expand the crop on all of its 350 hectares of farmland when sowing gets underway in May.The farm will shift all of the area that was under soybeans last year to corn, and he believes that lots of nearby state farms will do something similar by reducing areas under other crops, such as melons. Corn shortages drove Dalian futures to a record in January, and prices jumped more than 40% in 2020.The country’s northern regions are expected to grow more corn on acreage expanded for wheat, said Shengda’s Meng. Corn in the north will be planted on the same piece of land after the wheat is harvested in June. The shift of more farmland to grains, including corn, and away from other cash crops, will be driven politically this year to ensure food security, said Feng.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkey’s Central Bank Rewards Lira Traders With Rate-Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- The lira surged after Turkey’s central bank hiked interest rates more than forecast, driving home Governor Naci Agbal’s pledge to tame inflation and defend the currency.The Monetary Policy Committee lifted the one-week repo rate to 19%, double the 100-basis-points hike predicted in a Bloomberg survey of 24 analysts. That sparked the biggest intraday advance in more than a week for the lira, making it the best performer in emerging markets on Thursday.Despite “political pressure” against further increases, Agbal “delivered a resounding home run,” said Phoenix Kalen, London-based director of emerging-market strategy at Societe Generale.The increase “will go a long way toward bolstering both retail and foreign-investor confidence that the central bank under Governor Agbal will stay engaged in addressing deterioration in inflation expectations,” she said.The pace of price growth in Turkey accelerated for a fifth month in February as oil rallied and the impact of last year’s lira weakness lingered. The currency has taken one of the worst hit among peers from climbing U.S. Treasury yields, and its 7.6% drop since mid-February added to calls for Agbal to backstop the market with higher rates.Inflationary risks prompted a “front-loaded and strong additional monetary tightening,” the central bank said in a statement accompanying its decision.Market Snapshot:The lira traded 2.4% higher at 7.3212 per dollar at 3.17 p.m. in New York The yield on 10-year dollar-denominated government bonds fell by ~7 basis points to 5.95%, while the Borsa Istanbul Banks Index rose 2.2%Credit default swaps dropped 17bps to 308, the biggest decline since November on a closing basisOil prices skyrocketed from below $20 a barrel at the height of global coronavirus lockdowns last year to nearly $70, adding to a range of inflationary pressures building in the economy.After taking over in November, Agbal ended a complicated funding structure and hiked the one-week repo rate by 675 basis points, boosting the bank’s credibility among investors.Despite the recent decline, the lira has strengthened around 14% under his watch, as expectations grow that Turkey’s returning to more orthodox monetary policy. He stood pat in the first two meetings of this year, opting for hawkish messages.The governor has pledged to maintain a tight monetary policy stance until he meets his 5% inflation target, no earlier than 2023. The Turkish statistics agency will publish March inflation data on April 5.Thursday’s hike removes “any doubts on credibility,” said Onur Ilgen, the head of treasury at MUFG Bank Turkey in Istanbul. “This strong action will definitely help lira to gain in coming weeks.”(Updates lira prices)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Australian Dollar Edging Higher Ahead of Jobs Data

    The Aussie Employment Change is expected to show the economy added 30.5K jobs in February. The Unemployment Rate is expected to dip to 6.3%.

  • Texas Tried to Prepare for Crisis, Ended Up Sowing Confusion

    (Bloomberg) -- A few days before an energy crisis hit Texas, the state’s chief energy regulator issued an order to prioritize “human needs.” It sounded like a no-brainer: Divert natural gas supplies to homes and critical businesses and away from everything else deemed a lower priority.But more than 100 emails obtained by Bloomberg reveal how the move also sowed confusion as energy suppliers and Texas regulators struggled to determine which power stations should get preferential treatment as millions were plunged into darkness. The disarray meant some facilities that could provide power to the grid lost gas supply when they needed it most.One power plant that serves half a million customers saw gas supplies cut because of the way a pipeline company interpreted the state’s order. Utilities -- and even some of the state’s own regulators -- scrambled to figure out whether gas should flow to so-called cogeneration plants that provide both heat and power, because they typically serve industrial users but are also capable of supplying the grid. Gas producers, meanwhile, complained about their power being cut, choking off their own operations.“This may not be a cut and dry determination,” Mark Evarts, a director at the Texas Railroad Commission, the state’s oil and gas regulator, wrote in an email the morning of Feb. 14.The emails received by the commission show how woefully unprepared Texas was for the extreme weather and ensuing energy crisis, even though it has to contend almost yearly with hurricanes, drought and high winds. The confusion arose despite federal energy regulators saying in a report following a cold snap in Texas a decade ago that state regulators should clarify the priority they give to gas customers.Similar situations are likely to be occur as climate change is expected to bring more natural disasters and threats to power generation. While the recent experience in Texas highlights how the state is unusually dependent on power for heating, with almost two-thirds of homes equipped with electric heating, other parts of the U.S. are expected to follow that trend.The Railroad Commission emails obtained by Bloomberg are among the first state records regarding the February storm and subsequent outages made available by public information requests.The commission said in a statement that its orders were “a proactive step to prioritize natural gas deliveries for human needs,” including by elevating the priority of gas-fired power generation. State grid operator The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, also known as Ercot, said it was “appreciative” of the Railroad Commission’s orders. The state’s Public Utility Commission said it was “premature” to discuss individual factors that may have played a role in the outages.“In a crisis like this, there’s always some fog of war that leads to some misunderstanding,” said James Coleman, an associate professor at Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law in Dallas, who focuses on energy.As the powerful cold blast and sweeping blackouts pushed electricity prices to historic levels in mid-February, gas supplies grew scarce as weather curtailments limited production. But gas producers also struggled to maintain output when their own operations lost electricity, leaving them unable to thaw frozen infrastructure and pressurize gas so it could be sent through pipelines.The Railroad Commission instituted emergency orders on the evening of Feb. 12, just about 48 hours before the Texas power grid came close to total collapse. The agency prioritized sending gas to residences, hospitals, schools and churches that could directly generate heat from the fuel. Direct use of natural gas for heat is more efficient than using it to make electricity, but well over half the state’s homes rely on the power grid for heat.Second priority went to power plants serving “human needs customers” -- but officials at the commission quickly learned that it wasn’t always easy to figure out which facilities met that description.The Railroad Commission fielded questions from gas utilities trying to figure out if they were allowed to send supplies to cogeneration facilities. At one point, Ercot asked the commission for help keeping cogeneration units online after some had faltered due to a loss of gas supplies.“I would like to reach out to the pipelines and see if we can assure them that these units are exporting to the grid and that we do need them in order to restore electric service,” Woody Rickerson, the grid operator’s vice president of grid planning and operations, said in an email the evening of Feb. 15, the same day Ercot had called for rotating outages.In the early hours of Feb. 17, when millions were still without power, a managing director at Starwood Energy Group included the Railroad Commission on a message pleading for its gas supplier, Oneok WestTex, to restore service to the Quail Run Power Plant “as quickly as possible.” Oneok had cut supplies earlier that night, citing the commission’s order and leaving the gas-fired plant unable to serve its roughly 500,000 customers.“In these unprecedented times, I am sure you share our goal to support the restoration of the electric grid as quickly as possible,” Starwood’s Jeffrey Delgado wrote in an email at 3:02 a.m. local time.Oneok said in a statement this week that it followed the commission’s order and paused service only to “interruptible customers until they could establish they were serving human needs.” Once that was confirmed, the company said it shuttled gas to those facilities.It wasn’t just questions over the term “human needs” that created confusion. Eagleclaw Midstream, a private equity-backed pipeline company in the Permian Basin, said it needed special permission from the Railroad Commission so it wouldn’t face “a frivolous claim for significant monetary damages” for canceling an existing supply contract in order to send gas to a power plant in Odessa instead.“The issue is that we do not have the luxury of time!” Eagleclaw Chief Executive Officer Jamie Welch wrote in a message on Feb. 17. “Minutes and hours count.”But granting companies the ability to reroute supplies was the exact purpose of the order. Welch said this week that the commission responded promptly and the company was supplying the Odessa power plant within a matter of “a few hours.”Gas producers without electricity for their operations, meanwhile, frantically messaged well coordinates to regulators in the hopes of getting their electricity stored.“If I can get power back to [West Texas] we can supply 8,000 Mcfd+ back to the system,” one gas producer said in a message sent to the Railroad Commission by the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers on Feb. 17.“Targa can handle gas, but Navitas, WTG and DCP are all shut in or curtailed,” another said, referring to pipelines. “This is where the focus should be. We are doing everything we can to get our wells back online, but doesn’t do any good if the gas companies can’t move the gas.”It’s not yet clear how much of the shortfall in gas supplies to power plants was due to power outages versus well freeze-offs and other weather-related curtailments versus a lack of electricity.There might have been an easy fix to this problem: filling in a form that would grant certain companies the status of being critical to the grid and allow them to keep receiving power. But for much of the week, not even Railroad Commission Chairman Christi Craddick was aware that option existed.“I didn’t know that was an opportunity,” Craddick told lawmakers during a hearing on Feb. 26.The email exchanges show that it wasn’t until Feb. 20, after the worst of the crisis had passed, that Ercot sent a link to the application for critical-load status to the Railroad Commission, which then passed it on to more than 70 representatives of energy companies.“There’s still just so much we don’t know about,” said Coleman of Southern Methodist University. “A lot went wrong all at once, and I think that’s a clue that the solutions we should be looking at are network-wide things.”(Updates with federal regulators’ recommendations in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed’s Powell Says No Need to React to Rising Treasury Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said current monetary policy is appropriate and there’s no reason to push back against a surge in Treasury yields over the past month.“The stance of monetary policy we have today we believe is appropriate,” Powell said in a virtual press briefing Wednesday following a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. “We think our asset purchases in their current form -- which is to say across the curve, $80 billion in Treasuries, $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities, on net -- we think that’s the right place for our asset purchases.”U.S. Treasury yields have risen sharply in the past month as the economic outlook has improved amid accelerated vaccinations and $1.9 trillion in fresh fiscal aid, with investors increasing bets that the Fed will raise rates earlier than previously signaled.The benchmark 10-year rate climbed Wednesday to the highest since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold more than a year ago, while the 30-year yield touched its loftiest level since 2019.Even so, “if you look at various indexes of financial conditions, what you’ll see is they generally do show financial conditions overall to be highly accommodative,” Powell said. “And that is appropriate.”The increase in yields had triggered a debate on whether the central bank would push back against the move -- perhaps by suggesting the rise was causing an unwelcome tightening in financial conditions -- which could be a prelude to Fed intervention.Powell repeated his view expressed earlier this month: “I would be concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or by persistent tightening of financial conditions that threaten the achievement of our goals.”The Fed has tools to blunt rising yields if it chooses to use them, including buying more longer-dated Treasuries, shifting asset purchases to government bonds from mortgage-backed securities, or targeting specific numerical benchmarks for yields, known as yield-curve control.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pakistan Is Said to Hire Banks for International Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan has hired banks for a possible foreign-currency bond offering, according to people familiar with the matter.The government has mandated Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Credit Suisse Group AG, Standard Chartered Plc and Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private.The South Asian nation is looking to raise funds after reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on resumption of a $6 billion bailout program that was secured in 2019 to avoid bankruptcy. Pakistan is also separately planning to issue a $500 million green note in the next few months to help boost its development of hydroelectric power.There were no replies to requests for comment from the finance ministry secretary and media team. Muhammad Umar Zahid, director debt at the Ministry of Finance, said in a webinar last month that the country expected to raise more than $1.5 billion in global bonds if market conditions were conducive. It was setting up a medium-term note program that would keep it registered for 12 months instead of a single transaction, he said.Borrowing costs in debt markets globally have jumped in recent weeks after a spike in rates fueled by rebounding economic activity around the world. Pakistan is also currently contending with an increase in coronavirus cases that has seen new restrictions imposed in most major cities.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BOE Watchers Focus on Outlook for U.K. Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is likely to emphasize its high bar for tightening monetary policy, a move to tamp down speculation that a quick recovery will force policy makers to push U.K. borrowing costs higher.With no change expected in interest rates or the pace of stimulus, analysts are focusing on the tone and the outlook from the central bank in a statement that officials are due to release at 12 p.m. in London on Thursday.Governor Andrew Bailey is attempting to balance a brightening outlook for the economy, led by a world-leading Covid-19 vaccination program, against a near certain contraction in the first quarter and a likely increase in unemployment. Britain also is benefiting from a sunnier outlook in the U.S. and an annual budget at home that extended benefits for those out of work due to lockdowns.“There’s been more good news since the BOE’s February meeting, including the U.S. stimulus -- which is huge -- and the budget,” said Elizabeth Martins, senior economist at HSBC Holdings Plc.The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee is expected to vote unanimously to keep their benchmark interest rate at a record low 0.1% and the asset-purchase target at 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion), according to a survey of economists by Bloomberg. There’s a number of other factors influencing the bank.Bond yields are rising worldwide. The European Central Bank responded last week with a pledge to accelerate the pace of its asset purchases. BOE policy makers show little inclination to follow suit. On Monday, Bailey said that although the central bank was watching markets very carefully, he did not see cause for worry.The U.S. Federal Reserve last night continued to project near-zero interest rates through at least 2023. They upgraded their economic outlook to reflect greater optimism over the U.S. recovery.The BOE is currently buying 4.4 billion pounds a week under its asset purchase program valued at 150 billion pounds this year. The MPC may opt to remind markets that it can shift the pace of those purchases at any time if it sees an unwarranted tightening in financial conditions.What Our Economists Say...“There’s a possibility that the recent increase in yields prompts the BOE to raise purchases, like the ECB. But we see the likelihood of this as low. For now, the aim will be to avoid sending any signal that gives yields a reason to advance further.”--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the full REACT.The U.K. has enjoyed good news on the economic front. While output is set to contract in the first quarter, it shrank less than expected during a coronavirus lockdown in January. The BOE expects a rapid rebound to pre-Covid levels over the rest of 2021. In February, it described risks to that outlook as tilted to the downside.At the time of the last decision, the bank said it “does not intend to tighten monetary policy at least until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably.”Inflation is about to surge after remaining well below the BOE’s 2% target for 1 1/2 years. Although economists expect it climb near the goal in 2021, that will mostly be driven by temporary factors such as energy prices that the BOE has indicated it can overlook.Only the central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane has warned about inflation, saying a “tiger has been stirred” that may “prove difficult to tame.”Unemployment could keep price growth contained. Since the BOE’s last forecasts, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak extended furlough payments to those prevented from working as part of a raft of budget pledges, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined the U.K.’s path out of lockdown. Those factors could reduce the peak level of joblessness.“Things have got better,” said Jacob Nell, chief U.K. economist at Morgan Stanley. “January GDP was upbeat, we had a fiscal easing in the budget, and the vaccine roll-out continues to go great guns. They had a pretty upbeat forecast in February, and they’ll want to wait until May when they do their numbers again before they give a clear signal.”Household savings accumulated rapidly over the past year with consumers prevented from going on holiday, shopping in stores or eating in restaurants for long periods since the start of the pandemic. How much money they have and their willingness to spend is one of the prime issues guiding the outlook. The bank’s official assumption is that 5% of the cash will be unleashed, but Bailey admits that’s a “fairly cautious” view.Haldane has publicly said that the amount could be far larger, with the economy “poised like a coiled spring” for potentially double-digit growth in a year. While less bombastic, Gertjan Vlighe has said that the range of possible consumer behavior is wide, and even small changes in what happens to this pool of savings could have a large impact.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Samsung Warns of Severe Chip Crunch While Delaying Key Phone

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. warned it’s grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry.Samsung, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, co-Chief Executive Officer Koh Dong-jin said during an annual shareholders meeting in Seoul. The company is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note -- one of its best-selling models -- this year, though Koh said that was geared toward streamlining its lineup.Industry giants from Continental AG to Renesas Electronics Corp. and Innolux Corp. have in recent weeks warned of longer-than-anticipated deficits thanks to unprecedented Covid-era demand for everything from cars to game consoles and mobile devices. Volkswagen AG said this week it’s lost production of about 100,000 cars worldwide. In North America, the silicon shortage and extreme weather have combined to snarl more production at Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. The fear is the crunch, which first hit automakers hard, may now disrupt the much larger electronics industry.“There’s a serious imbalance in supply and demand of chips in the IT sector globally,” said Koh, who oversees the company’s IT and mobile divisions. “Despite the difficult environment, our business leaders are meeting partners overseas to solve these problems. It’s hard to say the shortage issue has been solved 100%.”Read more: Chip Shortage Spirals Beyond Cars to Phones and ConsolesSamsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, is working with overseas partners to resolve the imbalance and avert potential setbacks to its business, its co-CEO said. Its shares slid 0.6% in Seoul on Wednesday, while suppliers and Asian chipmakers including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and SK Hynix Inc. also fell.Chipmakers like Samsung and TSMC are at the forefront of a global effort to plug a shortfall in supply of semiconductors, the building blocks of a plethora of consumer gadgets. The deficit has closed auto plants around the world and now threatens supply of other products. While the Korean company is the leading maker of made-to-order silicon after TSMC, it relies on external suppliers and manufacturers for certain parts like power management and radio chips.Larger-than-anticipated Covid-era demand for smartphones has also stretched stores of Qualcomm Inc.’s Snapdragon chips, the go-to processors for mobile devices. Qualcomm designs the chips, known as app processors, but relies on Samsung and TSMC to produce them and the Taiwanese chipmaker’s capacity has been strained.“The tightened supply of Qualcomm AP chips produced by TSMC is affecting everybody except Apple,” said MS Hwang, analyst at Samsung Securities. “PCs will soon be hit due to the short supply of display driver ICs, and the profitability of TV will be affected by soaring LCD panel prices.”The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeCompounding matters, Samsung’s own production got sideswiped last month. Its fab in Austin, Texas -- which makes chips both for internal and external consumption -- was sidelined in February by statewide power outages and hasn’t resumed full production. The resulting shortfall in production of Qualcomm 5G radio frequency chips could reduce global smartphone output by 5% in the second quarter, research firm Trendforce estimates. But the outage there is likely to affect Samsung’s mid-tier phones and laptops more than its top-of-the-range models or server chips, said Greg Roh, a senior vice president at HMC Securities.“If Samsung is publicly talking about future products, you know that the silicon crunch is serious,” said Avi Greengart, analyst and founder of consultancy Techsponential.Carmakers got hit first by the chip crunch in part because of poor inventory planning and are expected to miss out on $61 billion of sales this year alone. Honda Motor Co. on Wednesday said it will temporarily suspend some production next week at a majority of U.S. and Canada plants, underscoring the deepening crisis.Some analysts say shortages could get mostly ironed out in coming months. But the concern is that tight supply in certain segments -- such as in more mature semiconductors where it takes time to build capacity -- could eventually throttle the broader consumer electronics industry and jack up prices if it persists. Semiconductors are now near the top of official agendas from Washington to Brussels.At the same time, China’s insatiable appetite for chips -- fueled in part by its rapid recovery from the pandemic -- and inventory stockpiling by local companies is fueling demand. Sales for the country’s chip industry climbed 18% to 891.1 billion yuan ($137 billion) in 2020, China Semiconductor Industry Association Chairman Zhou Zixue told a conference in Shanghai Wednesday.“The IC shortage will be a problem to frustrate the supply chain in next six months,” said Charles Shum, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.See, Carmakers, the Chip Shortage Isn’t Personal: Tim CulpanOn Tuesday, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. -- the assembler of most of the world’s iPhones -- joined a chorus of industry executives stressing it’ll take time to resolve imbalances in demand and supply.“We see a shortage, we feel it. But the impact for most of our customers is not that big,” Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu told reporters in Taipei. “For certain customers that have better than expected orders, then there’s some impact. For major customers that plan well, where there’s no big surge on orders, those customers are doing fine.”Koh said Samsung may decide not to introduce its Galaxy Note during 2021’s second half, breaking a years-long streak of annual launches for the marquee line. The Note series contributed roughly 5% of Samsung’s smartphone shipments over the past two years, IDC estimates, but accounts for a more significant chunk of revenue because it’s one of the priciest in the lineup.“Note series is positioned as a high-end model in our business portfolio,” he said. “It could be a burden to unveil two flagship models in a year so it might be difficult to release Note model in 2H. The timing of Note model launch can be changed but we seek to release a Note model next year.”(Updates with analysts’ comments and details on cutbacks from the third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is ‘owning your own time’

    Chad Dowshenko grew up watching his father flip properties. Dowshenko, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately $791,000 USD, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses.

  • Thai Central Bank Warns Against ‘Illegal’ Use of Baht-Denominated Stablecoin

    The Bank of Thailand has deemed any activity involving the THT stablecoin "illegal" on the basis it violates the nation's Currency Act.

  • Treasuries Are Selling Off Again, Sending 10-Year Yield Above 1.7%. Here’s Why.

    With the Federal Reserve showing little concern over rising yields, traders are trying to gauge when the Treasury market will offer enough yield to attract investors.

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

  • My parents want to use $300,000 in retirement savings to pay off $160,000 left on their home. Is that a good idea?

    ‘I would like to be able to help them financially and be their safety net, but my means are limited.’

  • Stimulus checks sent to 90 million Americans in the initial round of COVID-relief payments, the IRS says

    Did you get your stimulus check? The IRS said the first direct payments under American Rescue Plan were distributed primarily via direct deposit.

  • Attention: Here’s one important tax deadline that has NOT been delayed

    May 17 is the new date to file 2020 income taxes and pay any amount due, but some workers may have to send the IRS money before then.