U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.25
    +7.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,643.00
    +60.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,416.25
    +29.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,208.90
    +3.40 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.89
    +0.43 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.50
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1806
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3805
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6300
    -0.0500 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,235.12
    +2,080.61 (+4.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,200.76
    +42.03 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,476.62
    -193.48 (-0.63%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. - SBTX

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. ("Silverback" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBTX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)
Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

The investigation concerns whether Silverback and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around December 3, 2020, Silverback conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), offering 11.5 million shares of common stock priced at $21.00. Then, on September 13, 2021, Silverback issued a press release "announc[ing] that interim data from the dose-escalation portion of its Phase 1/1b clinical trial evaluating SBT6050 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors will be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 Congress from September 16-21, 2021" and advising that "[t]he accepted abstract . . . is now available on the ESMO website." Per the abstract, while there was a manageable safety profile for the Company's experimental therapy, the best overall response was PR (n=1), SD (n=3), and PD (n=10).

On this news, Silverback's stock price fell $4.54 per share, or 23.35%, to close at $14.90 per share on September 13, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-silverback-therapeutics-inc---sbtx-301376918.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Why Support.com Stock Is Crashing

    Support.com's merger with a Bitcoin-mining company isn't powering the gains some investors had hoped for.

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Proposed Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Microsoft Hikes Dividend and Unveils $60 Billion Stock Buyback Program

    Expanding its program for returning capital to shareholders, Microsoft late Tuesday said its board voted to both boost its quarterly dividend and adopt a new share repurchase program. Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) raised its quarterly dividend rate by 11%, to 62 cents from 56 cents. It was the 12th straight year that the company has boosted its quarterly payout following its September board meeting.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 10% Today

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock popped on Tuesday and was trading up 9.8% as of 2:10 p.m. EDT. Four factors drove the lithium stock higher today: lithium prices, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), Tesla, and Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Lithium hydroxide prices hit all-time highs of $20,000 per metric ton on Sept. 8, according to S&P Global.

  • New iPhone makes Apple "ready for the metaverse economy"

    R "Ray" Wang Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder and Author of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World" provides takeaways from Apple's fall event.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

    Shares of the specialty biopharmaceutical company RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) are down by an eye-popping 33% as of 10:53 a.m. EDT Tuesday morning. Interestingly, the market appears to have anticipated this clinical failure, as evinced by RedHill's steady decline over the course of the past week. While opaganib's COVID-19 indication probably wasn't going to be a huge moneymaker for RedHill (analysts expected roughly $200 million to $300 million at the peak from this indication), this sizable market may have had enough juice to transform the company into a profitable operation perhaps as soon as next year.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Apple Unveils New iPhone; GE Stock Falls As Reopening Plays Falter; 3 Stocks Pass Buy

    The Dow Jones fell as Apple unveiled its new iPhone. Microsoft stock rose, while GE stock took a dive as reopening plays faltered.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • ARK Invest's Wood expects market rotation back to growth stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest on Tuesday reiterated her call that slowing economic activity in the United States will bolster growth stocks. Wood cited disappointing job growth in August and weakening consumer price index figures as signs that the U.S. economy will grow at a pace slower than many on Wall Street expected at the start of the year.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Mid-Caps Are Powering Higher Tuesday

    The stock market has seen some turbulence lately, and earlier in the week, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) got left behind in a powerful rally. Investors are always watching the latest news from their favorite companies to see how their businesses are doing. On Tuesday, investors got charged up about strong results from FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), while contracting-services review specialist Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) gave an upbeat assessment of its business prospects.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Semper Vic Partners LP, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.0% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, outperforming its Dow Jones Industrial and S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 5.1% and 8.6% return respectively […]

  • When Should You Buy General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

    General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to...

  • Comcast Stock Falls As Chief Financial Officer Signals Broadband Slowdown

    Comcast stock fell after its CFO signaled that broadband subscriber growth will slow after being a bright spot during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • Why Comcast Stock Just Crashed 5%

    Don't look now, but shares of cable TV and internet-giant Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) just shorted out, crashing 5.4% through 11:15 a.m. EDT -- and it has only itself to blame. More precisely, it has CFO Michael Cavanagh to blame. Speaking at an investor conference this morning, Cavanagh revealed that Comcast is looking to "trend in line for third quarter net adds with historical averages for third quarter, but ... be behind the third quarter 2019, which was a record third quarter," reports TheFly.com today.

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Profits are Understated and the Company has Room for New Growth

    The market for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's (NYSE:BMY) shares didn't move much after it posted weak earnings recently, but seems to be currently entering a bear run. When faced with uncertainty, it is always good to return to the fundamentals and see the performance and future growth capabilities of the company.

  • Market Recap: Tuesday, September 14

    Stocks ended lower on Tuesday to wipe out earlier gains as traders digested a new print on consumer inflation. Chris Retzler, Needham Small Cap Growth Fund Portfolio Manager&nbsp;and Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Investment Institute Senior Global Market Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;