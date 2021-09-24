U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.75
    +4.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,660.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,307.75
    +4.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.70
    +2.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.17
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.70
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1750
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • Vix

    18.63
    -2.24 (-10.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3820
    +0.0810 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,823.85
    +1,314.45 (+3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.16
    +15.24 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,134.49
    +495.09 (+1.67%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in loanDepot, Inc., of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LDI

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pomerantz LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against loanDepot, Inc. (“loanDepot” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LDI) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-01513, is on behalf of an expanded class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired loanDepot pursuant or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus (together, the “Offering Documents”) issued in connection with the Company’s February 16, 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”), seeking to pursue remedies under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased loanDepot securities during the Expanded Class Period, you have until November 8, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

loanDepot is an independent retail mortgage lender that provides residential loans, refinance loans, and personal loan products nationwide.

The complaint alleges that, the Offering Documents was negligently prepared and omitted to disclose material adverse facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s refinance originations had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO due to industry over-capacity and increased competition; (2) that the Company’s gain-on-sale margins had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; (4) that the Company had already been forced to embark on a significant expense reduction plan due to the significantly lower growth and refinance originations that the Company was experiencing; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis; and (6) that the Company’s business, prospects and ability to achieve growth had been materially impaired by the time of the IPO as a result of adverse industry, sales and earnings trends.

By August 17, 2021, loanDepot’s stock fell to $8.07 per share, a more than 42% decline from the IPO price of $14 per share, having plummeted in response to information reflecting the materialization of significant risks misrepresented and omitted from the Offering Documents as alleged in the complaint.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Why Lordstown Motors and Quantumscape Stocks Exploded Today

    The social media tailwinds pushed Canoo's shares up by 13.4%  for the day, and apparently took several other EV stocks along for the ride, including the embattled truck maker Lordstown Motors and battery start-up Quantumscape. Lordstown Motors shares have been buzzing since late August when the company announced the hiring of new CEO Daniel Ninivaggi, who brings with him rich experience in the automotive industry. Investors hope that Ninivaggi can help turn the company's fortunes around and address some pressing concerns, such as the ongoing investigations into Lordstown for allegedly inflating production and demand numbers for its Endurance pickup.

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of InMode Are Up 20% So Far This Week

    What happened Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), a provider of devices that harness radiofrequency energy for cosmetic surgical procedures, are up 20% this week as of the close on Thursday afternoon. Image source: Getty Images.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • When Should You Buy Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

    Let's talk about the popular Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's shares received a lot of attention...

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest buys more into a pair of sports betting plays and one of its largest holdings that has come under pressure lately.

  • Here's Why Eargo Stock Is Imploding Today

    Shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR), a hearing aid manufacturer, are sinking in response to the disclosure of a federal investigation the company made to investors after markets closed on Wednesday. The medical device stock was down 68.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Eargo reported net revenue that rose 44% year over year to $23 million in the second quarter, but a recent SEC disclosure has investors questioning the integrity of the company's sales figures.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • Plug Power stock surges after Piper Sandler says time to buy, citing ‘tremendous forward momentum’ on green hydrogen plans

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. rallied Thursday, after Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond turned bullish on the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company, citing valuation and "tremendous forward momentum" on its green hydrogen plans.

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • Eargo stock plummets to record low as the former hot IPO is now a target of a DOJ criminal probe

    Shares of Eargo Inc. lost more than two-thirds of their value on Thursday, after the hearing aids maker disclosed that it was the target of a government investigation for insurance fraud.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

    Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present a combination of risk/reward that few othe

  • My bank accidentally deposited $10K in my account. I reported it, then moved it to my savings account. Have I done enough?

    ‘I have made an earnest attempt to get the bank to take their money back, so I was wondering if at any point or time the money would become legally mine.’

  • Lockheed Martin raises dividend by nearly 8%, buybacks by $5 billion

    Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) said late Thursday its board raised its dividend and its authority to buy back stock. The aerospace company said its fourth-quarter dividend of $2.80 a share represents a 7.6% increase and is payable Dec. 27 to shareholders as of Dec.1. Lockheed Martin shares were up 0.5% after hours, following a 0.7% rise in the regular session to $344.20.

  • John Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label, Seeks at Least $2 Million

    Former TV journalist John Stossel is demanding at least $2 million in damages from Facebook in a lawsuit he filed against the social media giant, alleging the company defamed him by appending fact-checking labels to two videos he posted about climate change. In a statement to Variety, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We believe this case […]

  • Investors have lost total confidence in these stocks

    One sector of the market has truly tanked. Here is the ugly, but true data.

  • Why Novavax Looks Like It's Breaking Out Of A Pattern

    Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are rallying after the company announced it finalized an advanced purchase agreement with the European Commission for the purchase of up to 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax is up 11.72% at $259.20 at publication time. Novavax Daily Chart Analysis Shares look to be nearing resistance in what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern. The stock has found resistance near the $260 in the past, and the stock looks to be nearing this area

  • Costco limits roll towel, bottled water purchases again as COVID-19 cases surge

    (Reuters) -Membership-only retail chain Costco Wholesale Corp said on Thursday it was reinstating limits on purchases of key items including bath tissues, roll towels and bottled water, spurred by panic buying from customers amid rising COVID-19 cases. While there was a shortage of cleaning supplies even last year, transportation issues this year are causing delays in deliveries to stores despite suppliers having plenty of stock, Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said in an earnings call. The pandemic-driven port congestion and labor shortages have forced retail chains including Costco to spend more on transportation and labor, digging into their margins.