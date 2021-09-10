U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,493.50
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,886.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,568.00
    +9.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.30
    +4.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.02
    -0.12 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.90
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.04
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • Vix

    18.80
    +0.84 (+4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3838
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7470
    +0.0170 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,975.68
    +1,034.93 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.69
    +23.02 (+1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,088.87
    +80.68 (+0.27%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Katapult Holdings, Inc. - KPLT; KPLTW

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pomerantz LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (“Katapult” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KPLT; KPLTW). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Katapult and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 9, 2021, Katapult announced the completion of its merger with the “blank check” company FinServ Acquisition Corp. On June 10, 2021, Katapult announced that its shares and warrants would begin trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbols “KPLT” and “KPLTW”, respectively. Then, on August 10, 2021, Katapult issued a press release announcing disappointing financial results for the second quarter of 2021, including a net loss of $8.1 million, compared to $5.1 million in net income for the second quarter of 2020. The Company further disclosed that it “observed meaningful [negative] changes in both e-commerce retail sales forecasts and consumer spending behavior” and retracted its full year 2021 guidance, claiming it could not “accurately predict our consumer’s buying behaviors for the remainder of the year.”

On this news, Katapult’s stock price fell $5.47 per share, or 56.2%, to close at $4.26 per share on August 10, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980



Recommended Stories

  • Affirm soars after earnings beat

    Buy now, pay later service Affirm soars following its recent earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Investors Should Look at These 2 Big Thursday Winners

    Wall Street has been somewhat nervous this week as worries about the ongoing pandemic don't seem to be easing. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) held up the best on Thursday, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) saw slightly larger drops on a percentage basis. Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) and LoveSac (NASDAQ: LOVE) aren't exactly household names, but they're wowing Wall Street in a way that's making a lot of people take notice.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Buying a stock at low prices would seem to be a no-brainer, the sure way to guarantee the best returns. However, most stocks that are priced low are down for a reason, and you’ll need to do your homework before buying in. Some of the reasons are generally neutral towards the quality of the company. If a firm issues a new release of shares, to raise capital, the effect may be to dilute the stock and lower the price. Or, a company may get caught up in an economic downturn, and sees its shares fall

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Biden Drug Plan Hits Health Stocks; Warren Buffett Stock Passes Buy Point

    The Dow Jones fell as a Biden administration plan to cut prescription prices hit health care stocks. A Warren Buffett stock passed a buy point.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • The Fed Is Deep in Uncharted Waters. Danger Ahead.

    Fed policy hasn't been working as planned. Further trouble is imminent without swift adjustments.

  • 10 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cloud software stocks with strong growth potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential. Cloud software companies have registered explosive growth numbers over the past few years as more businesses embrace the […]

  • Bridgerton, Stranger Things are the most important shows for Netflix: analyst

    Nat Schindler, Bank of America Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's epic month rally, attracting more subscribers and what's next for the streaming service before the year ends.&nbsp;

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • Don't Race Out To Buy Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Everyone likes a bargain, and buying stocks "on sale" is particularly alluring when the companies hitting a rough patch have familiar names, such as those in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The index is up by about 16%, but the three laggards' stock performance is in negative territory. With that caveat in mind, it's time to examine this year's worst-performing companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to see if these are value stocks or if their troubles have only begun.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.2% to 11.7%, should help pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • Affirm Earnings Missed Forecasts. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Affirm Holdings stock is soaring even after the company reported earnings that missed analyst forecasts for net income. Affirm reported a fourth-quarter loss of 48 cents a share, missing forecasts for a 29 cent loss, on sales of $261.8M. The company reported 29,000 active merchants on its network, up from 5,700 a year earlier.

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • 10 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that benefit from global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage. The global chip industry has become an integral part of the smart landscape around the world, playing a […]

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in September. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September. A question that many investors, particularly income investors, will tend to ask […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.