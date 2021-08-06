U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,416.75
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,895.00
    -48.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,158.75
    -9.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.80
    -3.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.96
    -0.13 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.40
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.14 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    -0.69 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3919
    -0.0012 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8750
    +0.1220 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,602.85
    +1,140.43 (+2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.09
    +26.20 (+2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,758.42
    +30.32 (+0.11%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation - SRRK

Pomerantz LLP
·1 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (“Scholar Rock” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SRRK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Scholar Rock and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 3, 2021, Scholar Rock issued a press release announcing the abrupt departure of Company President and Chief Executive Officer Tony Kingsley, who had served in both roles since August 2020, without providing any explanation.

On this news, Scholar Rock’s stock price fell $4.07 per share, or 11.85%, to close at $30.27 per share on August 3, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


