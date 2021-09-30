U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Iterum Therapeutics plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - ITRM

·4 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Iterum Therapeutics plc ("Iterum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ITRM) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-04181, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Iterum securities between November 30, 2020 and July 23, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)
Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Iterum securities during the Class Period, you have until October 4, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Iterum is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The Company is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of, among other medical issues, uncomplicated urinary tract infections ("uUTIs").

In November 2020, Iterum submitted a New Drug Application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid (oral sulopenem) for the treatment of uUTIs in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen (the "sulopenem NDA").

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the sulopenem NDA lacked sufficient data to support approval for the treatment of adult women with uUTIs caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be non-susceptible to a quinolone; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the sulopenem NDA in its current form; (iii) Defendants downplayed the severity of issues and deficiencies associated with the sulopenem NDA; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 1, 2021, Iterum issued a press release "announc[ing] that the Company received a letter from the [FDA] stating that, as part of their ongoing review of the [sulopenem NDA], the agency has identified deficiencies that preclude the continuation of the discussion of labeling and post marketing requirements/commitments at this time." The press release further stated that "[n]o details with respect to deficiencies were disclosed by the FDA in this notification and the letter further states that the notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review."

On this news, Iterum's ordinary share price fell $0.87 per share, or 37.99%, to close at $1.42 per share on July 2, 2021.

Then, on July 26, 2021, Iterum issued a press release announcing that it had received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for the sulopenem NDA, "provid[ing] that the FDA has completed its review of the NDA and has determined that it cannot approve the NDA in its present form." Specifically, "the FDA determined that additional data are necessary to support approval for the treatment of adult women with [uUTIs] caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be non-susceptible to a quinolone[,]" while "recommend[ing] that Iterum conduct at least one additional adequate and well-controlled clinical trial, potentially using a different comparator drug[,]" and "conduct further nonclinical investigation to determine the optimal dosing regimen . . . ."

On this news, Iterum's ordinary share price fell $0.499 per share, or 44.16%, to close at $0.631 per share on July 26, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-reminds-shareholders-with-losses-on-their-investment-in-iterum-therapeutics-plc-of-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline--itrm-301388373.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

