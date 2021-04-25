U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,180.17
    +45.19 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,043.49
    +227.59 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,016.81
    +198.39 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.86
    +39.24 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.04
    +0.61 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    -5.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.13 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0083 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    +0.0130 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3879
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8650
    -0.0950 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,004.18
    -546.42 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.37
    +33.47 (+2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (d/b/a KORU Medical Systems) - KRMD

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pomerantz LLP
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, April 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (d/b/a KORU Medical Systems) (“KORU” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRMD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether KORU and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 3, 2020, after the market closed, KORU announced its third quarter 2020 financial results, reporting that net sales declined sequentially to $6.1 million. During an earnings call the next day, the Company attributed the lower sales to, among other things, “higher allowances for gross rebates for certain customers” and “payment discounts and distribution fees.”

On this news, KORU’s stock price fell $1.97 per share, or 32%, to close at $4.16 per share on November 4, 2020.

Then, on January 25, 2021, after the market closed, KORU announced its preliminary financial results for fiscal year 2020, expecting revenue of approximately $24.0 million, an increase of 3.4% over the prior year. The Company attributed the results to, among other things, “[s]lower growth in net revenue as a result of strengthening our contractual position with large customers.” In the press release, KORU also announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Donald Pettigrew, effective immediately.

On this news, KORU’s stock price fell $0.80 per share, or 15.5%, to close at $4.33 per share on January 26, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Breaches $50,000 Threshold With Technicals Back in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin headed for its worst week in almost two months as a proposed capital-gains tax increase for wealthy Americans intensified the volatility whiplashing the world’s largest cryptocurrency.A fresh bout of selling on Friday drove Bitcoin down as much as 7.9% to $47,525 -- below its 100-day moving average -- as it continued to take out key technical levels. Wall Street analysts warn of further losses for the notoriously volatile currency that hit a record high of $64,870 on April 14 ahead of Coinbase Global Inc.’s listing, before succumbing to an unexplained weekend swoon.This week’s roughly 20% rout marks the worst period for Bitcoin since it tumbled amid a wider slump in risk assets at the end of February. Even digital currencies that have managed to eke out gains over the past few days, like Ether and the satirical Dogecoin, tumbled on Friday as the crypto space turned into a sea of red.“Bitcoin has slipped below the 50-day moving average support that it held sacrosanct through this rally,” said Pankaj Balani, CEO of Delta Exchange. “It looks like there is more downside here.”Read more: Wall Street Starts to See Weakness Emerge in Bitcoin ChartsThe latest threat comes from a Bloomberg News report Thursday that the Biden administration is considering raising the tax on capital gains to 39.6% for those earning more than $1 million a year. That was enough to ignite the biggest slide in U.S. stocks in five weeks. U.S. investors in Bitcoin, which has advanced more than 70% this year despite its recent pullback, already face a capital gains tax if they sell the cryptocurrency after holding it for more than a year.But the coin’s been one of the best-performing assets in recent years -- anyone who bought a year ago is sitting on a nearly 550% gain. For investors who bought in April 2019, it’s roughly 800%.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Bitcoin correcting below $50,000 is doing what we see as normal for bull-markets as it flushes excesses and probes for support. The traders’ adage “If it seems easy, something’s wrong” appears to be playing out, with some key bullish underpinnings in place: Ethereum is above its $2,000 threshold and the launch of U.S. crypto ETFs appear imminent.-- Mike McGlone, BI commodities strategist. Click here to read the research.To be sure, the proposal will have to wind its way through Congress and even if it’s passed, investors don’t yet know when it would go into effect, said Simon Peters, crypto-asset analyst at multi-asset investment platform eToro.But, “we are clearly seeing some selling pressure,” said Peters. “This has coincided with the crypto market arguably looking quite frothy after a ramp up in purchases -- and prices -- in recent months, with this announcement acting as a catalyst for a deeper retracement.”The IRS has stepped up enforcement of tax collection on crypto sales. The agency -- which began asking crypto users to disclose transactions on their 2019 individual tax returns -- asks taxpayers whether they “received, sold, sent, exchanged or otherwise acquired any financial interest in any digital currency.”Read more: Bitcoin’s Big Selloff Was a Long Time Coming: Investors ReactBitcoin broke below its 100-day moving average earlier Friday. For many chartists, its next support level is around its 150-day line, followed by its longer-term 200-day one around $34,520. But, some might be heartened by the fact that its relative strength indicator is nearing an oversold level (it’s currently at 30.5), meaning that Bitcoin could see a reprieve from the selling.Carter Worth at Cornerstone Macro said his analysis points to Bitcoin falling to $40,000. That could happen if it breaks below the trend line that’s been in effect the past six months. The level corresponds to Bitcoin’s 150-day moving average and has showed significance during this year’s trading -- it posed resistance in January while offering support in late February.Still, investors may need to buckle up for more volatility in the near-term.“People have been talking about the capital gains tax and U.S. stock-market selloff being the catalyst of this,” said Todd Morakis, co-founder of digital-finance product and service provider JST Capital. “If it is true we’ve moved too much -- but once Bitcoin gets a head of steam it is tough to stop unless you are at a technical area.”(Updates price levels, updates comments, adds 100-DMA info)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Small Caps Lead Stock Gains on Solid Economic Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed after strong economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum, with traders also assessing a batch of corporate earnings. The dollar retreated.Most major groups in the S&P 500 advanced, led by financial and material shares. A gauge of smaller companies outperformed major benchmarks, while Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. paced gains in megacap stocks. Blue chips Honeywell International Inc., American Express Co. and Intel Corp. weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average after their quarterly results.Equities whipsawed this week amid a flare-up in global coronavirus cases and news that the White House plans to propose almost doubling the capital-gain tax rate for the wealthy. Investors also waded through corporate outlooks and economic readings, with data showing U.S. new-home sales rebounded in March to the highest since 2006. Meanwhile, output at manufacturers and service providers reached a record high in April.“It’s evident the U.S. economy continues to be on the right track,” Jeff Schulze, investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments, said this week. “What the market is going to be looking for is continued economic momentum. This is the beginning of a more sustained move toward value and cyclicals.”Other corporate highlights:Kimberly-Clark Corp., the maker of Scott toilet paper, reported a steep sales decline that signaled the potential end of a boon triggered by the pandemic.Schlumberger, the world’s biggest crude contractor, said it expects a gradual recovery of oil demand to boost overseas work through the end of this year.Comparing U.S. stocks to high-yield bonds makes equities “look less stretched,” according to Jeroen Blokland, a manager of multi-asset funds at Robeco. While the Cboe Volatility Index, or the VIX, set a 14-month low last week, the yield spread for the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High-Yield Index reached its narrowest since July 2007 in the previous week.“Equities are relatively attractive versus high yield” on this basis, he wrote in a blog post.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.8%The MSCI World index rose 0.9%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro rose 0.7% to $1.2096The Japanese yen was little changed at 107.89 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.55%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.26%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.74%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $62 a barrelGold futures fell 0.3% to $1,776 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Could Strengthen Over $62.29, Weaken Under $60.83

    The battleground over the near-term is likely to be $62.29 to $63.47. This zone is essentially controlling the short-term direction of the market.

  • The World’s Industrial Comeback Drives Metals to Multi-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial metals from copper to aluminum to iron ore have rallied to the highest level in years.The reasons for their gains are plentiful: Copper -- critical for everything from electrical wiring to motors and thus a bellwether for the global economy -- broke out of its recent range to trade near the highest since the last supercycle as industrial operations ramp up worldwide. Iron ore, aluminum and steel are meanwhile gaining on speculation that production cuts will shrink supplies just as demand is taking off. And a weaker dollar is making commodities traded in the currency cheaper to buy.But underpinning the rally is one simple fact: Some of the world’s large economies such as the U.S. and China are recovering from the pandemic, stoking demand for more cars, electronics and infrastructure. U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure package and bets that more aggressive climate pledges will accelerate the proliferation of solar panels, wind turbines and electric cars are further driving gains and raising fears about metal shortages. This week’s U.S. climate summit only intensified those concerns.“Biden’s new climate promises and at least lip service by China to greener domestic policies are keeping the demand picture rosy,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. Shrinking inventories this week also continued to buttress supply concerns, he said.Virtually every metal vital to industrial operations gained this week as a result. Copper was up 1.6% to cap off the week at $9,551.50 a metric ton in London, the highest closing price since August 2011. Iron ore rose in Singapore. Chinese steel futures reached new highs as investors weighed the nation’s commitment to lowering output against strong demand. Shanghai rebar reached the highest since futures began trading in 2009.Jiangxi Copper Co., China’s top smelter, expects prices to reach $10,000 as plans to curb carbon emissions boost demand for the metal critical to the green-energy transition. Meanwhile, orders for copper stored in warehouses monitored by the London Metal Exchange have picked up, with 83,150 tons of metal now earmarked for withdrawal, the highest level since July.“The outlook for copper has never been better,” said Richard Adkerson, chief executive officer of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., the top publicly traded producer. Supporting that view are scarce stockpiles, strong demand and a dearth of big new projects waiting in the wings.While banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expect further gains in metals including copper, there are simmering concerns that could still subvert the rally. Copper had cooled through March and early April on worries about a global resurgence in the coronavirus, and new variants of the virus still pose a threat to plans to reopen economies. The possibility of reduced stimulus in China could also slow the world’s second-biggest economy and torpedo metal demand. For now, signs point to economies on the mend. Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance unexpectedly plunged to a fresh pandemic low. Key indicators for consumer and industrial activity are rising in China.Palladium, a metal used in catalytic converters to curb emissions in gasoline-powered vehicles, reached an all-time high this week for similar reasons. Between rising car demand, tightening pollution controls and production disruptions, the world is set to be short on supply for a 10th straight year, according to UBS Group AG.Meanwhile, Chinese authorities and the broader steel industry have pledged to lower output after reaching record levels last year. And China’s steel hub Tangshan is facing a slew of production restrictions amid the push to control emissions. Crude steel production neared a record in March while rebar inventories declined for a sixth consecutive week, signaling strength in demand amid the construction season.Aluminum prices are also rallying, with London futures up about 20% this year, supported by expectations for further supply curbs in China, the biggest producer.Stoking supply concerns are soaring Covid cases in Latin American nations including Brazil and Chile, which threaten to curb output at mines. The price rally has caught the attention of unions and politicians in host nations. The Chilean copper industry is facing a slew of wage talks and the leading presidential candidate in Peru wants to renegotiate contracts with mines to channel more of their profit to communities.“Consumption’s increasing across Europe, the U.S. and Asia, and then we have supply-side stress in Latin America, coupled with some very strong technical signals,” Michael Cuoco, head of hedge-fund sales for metals and bulk materials at StoneX Group, said by telephone. “There really is a perfect storm brewing.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation Forces the Bank of Canada’s Hand Ahead of Fed and ECB

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada sent out a warning to investors this week that inflation still matters.In a surprise move, it accelerated the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase and began paring back its bond purchases on Wednesday. That made Canada the first major economy to signal its intent to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus.It’s a turn in policy by Governor Tiff Macklem that shows there’s a limit to how much he’s willing to test the upper boundaries of inflation, with new forecasts showing the central bank expects the biggest persistent overshoot of its 2% target in at least two decades. The question is whether Canada’s situation is unique, or foreshadowing the start of a global exit from stimulus.Markets, however, see it as an outlier so far.“Canada does give you a flavor of what happens when your trajectory is stronger than anticipated,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada in Sydney.While the Canadian dollar jumped the most since June on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada’s big move didn’t cause much of a ripple effect in global markets. The MSCI benchmark for global stocks is trading within 1% of a record high. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields have fallen below 1.6%, from 1.74% at the end of March, as investors pare expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates soon.‘Distinguishing Factors’Counterparts elsewhere, meanwhile, are resisting. At a decision Thursday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution isn’t discussing the phasing out of its emergency bond buying, while the Federal Reserve has long been adamant it won’t scale back the pace of its $120 billion-a-month bond purchases until it sees “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation.“Central banks of small economies can sometimes be canaries in the coal mine,” Krishna Guha, vice chairman at Washington-based Evercore ISI, said in a report to investors. “But while there are some elements of this decision that have an obvious read-across to other central banks, there are also distinguishing factors that caution against naive extrapolation.”Some analysts don’t even see the Canadian central bank taking a dramatically more aggressive policy stance, even after Wednesday’s move. At a press conference after the decision, Macklem emphasized the central bank’s commitment is not to raise interest rates before the economy fully recovers, and that any future hike would reflect economic conditions at the time.Macklem is right-sizing one of the more aggressive quantitative easing programs relative to the size of its bond market, in an economy also being supported by massive fiscal stimulus. The Bank of Canada owns more than 40% of outstanding federal government bonds, potentially distorting the market.“Canada is different. The amount of the bonds they are buying is huge,” Steve Englander, head of global G-10 FX research at Standard Chartered Bank in New York, said by phone. “The Fed doesn’t have that issue.”The economic fundamentals are also pretty solid. Canada’s jobs market has recouped 90% of losses during the pandemic, versus just over 60% of U.S. losses made up so far. Canada’s red-hot housing market is another worry.“The situation is sufficiently unique in Canada that I’m not sure it applies to the Fed, or ECB,” Jean-Francois Perrault, chief economist at Bank of Nova Scotia, said by phone. “Our labor market basically is back to where it was.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The Bank of Canada brought forward when it expects the economy’s excess slack to be absorbed, but the accompanying Monetary Policy Report includes discussion of several factors that could soften the need to pull forward a rate hike into 2022. We continue to think a rate move is likely to be delayed into the first quarter of 2023.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor a full report, see herePerhaps more consequential, the Bank of Canada’s mandate is narrow -- focused on a 2% inflation target, with some flexibility over timing. Consumer price gains are expected to be at or above that mark for more than 70% of its forecast horizon, according to Bloomberg calculations on Bank of Canada data. The central bank sees inflation at 2.4% in the final quarter of 2023, a rare divergence from target at the close of its forecasts.Macklem justified his tolerance for above-target inflation this week by citing the central bank’s decision not to preemptively raise rates until a full recovery. It’s a policy that’s paralleled in the U.S.But the Fed is juggling a number of objectives. These include growing concerns about racial equity that suggest it’s waiting for the headline jobless number to drop even below estimates of full employment.A more accommodative approach was formalized in a policy review last year that now allows the Fed to explicitly overshoot 2% inflation moderately for some time. It’s an option the Bank of Canada is considering as it completes its own mandate renewal later this year.(Updates with inflation forecast in final quarter of 2023 in 14th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Weak Outlook as Series of Bearish Factors Outweigh Limited Bullish News

    Progress on talks between Iran and world powers to resurrect the 2015 nuclear accord is putting some pressure on prices.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Biden wants to raise the estate tax — here are 3 ways to avoid it

    You can prepare your assets now to pay less tax on them later.

  • A Huge Trust Sold Apple, DoorDash, and Bank of America Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Wellcome Trust, one of the largest charitable organizations in the world, reduced positions in Apple, DoorDash, and Bank of America stock, and bought Visa shares.

  • Where's my tax refund? Americans face delays as IRS holds nearly 30M tax returns for manual processing

    The Internal Revenue Service is holding 29 million returns for manual processing, contributing to longer refund delays for many Americans.

  • The market will collapse ‘by the end of June’? Really?

    “A huge collapse is coming,” warns longtime market prognosticator Harry Dent. Dent’s forecast seems to have struck some kind of chord. Just this week I got a note from Jonathan Ruffer, an eminent money manager in London, with this dire warning: “I take it pretty much for granted that the 40 year bull market is ending, and that it will be replaced by hard investment times.”

  • Get ready for $178 billion of selling ahead of the capital-gains tax hike. These are the stocks most at risk.

    NEED TO KNOW Avid readers of this column may have had a sense of déjà vu on Thursday. Last month, a Need to Know column explored what would pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending — and quoted a former Biden aide, Evercore ISI analyst Sarah Bianchi, who said it would “probably include nearly doubling capital-gains taxes on those with income over $1 million.

  • Will Biden raise your taxes? Arm yourself with one of these retirement accounts

    The way you save now can help keep your taxes low in your later years.

  • South Korea’s Top Financial Regulator Suggests All Crypto Exchanges Could Be Shut Down

    Eun Sung-soo, head of South Korea's chief financial services regulator, said no crypto exchange had applied for its VASP license.

  • Why millions of workers are planning to switch jobs after the pandemic

    If recent polls are accurate, workers around the world are going to launch an epic game of musical chairs once offices open again and mass vaccinations bring the pandemic under control.

  • Miami Man Indicted For $21 Million Investment Fraud That Allegedly Involved Fake Smartphone App

    In Miami, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 34-year-old Larry Ramos Mendoza with defrauding investors out of more than $21 million. What Happened: According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Florida, beginning from December 2013 through June 2020, Ramos convinced victims to invest their money with his company named The W Trade Group, or TWT. Ramos lured clients by misrepresenting that the company’s investment strategy was based on a commodities trading algorithm that he had developed, prosecutors say. Clients allegedly were told they could earn investment returns as high as 19 percent, and that investment losses would be limited to 2 percent. However, Ramos never invested the clients’ money, instead using it for his benefit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Fake App: According to the indictment, Ramos created a TWT smartphone app to make the fraudulent scheme appear legitimate. With the app, clients could monitor the supposed progress of their investments. When investors sought to reap the returns on their investment funds, Ramos used new investment money to pay earlier investors — the mark of a Ponzi scheme. The indictment has charged Ramos with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud. If convicted, Ramos faces up to 20 years in prison on each count. Image by 3D Animation Production Company from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCanadian Pacific Railway Wins Regulatory Exemption In Proposed Merger With Kansas City Southern4 Sentenced Over Million Scheme That Promised To Turn Dirt Into Gold© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why bitcoin's pullback could be 'healthy' for a run to $100,000

    Bitcoin's recent pullback might do more to support a run to $100,000 than it seems, according to some in the bull camp.

  • My husband and I bought a $387K building with my parents. We sold it for nearly $1M. We took care of it. Do we still split it 50-50?

    ‘My parents put down 50% in cash and my husband and I financed half. We paid $18,000 back to my parents. I figure I did $100,000 worth of work.'

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The stock market pulled back from all-time highs this week, as investors paused to consider just what’s been goosing stocks – and what the future may hold. A flood of stimulus cash, unleashed by the Biden Administration’s big spending bills, is set to push GDP growth to 9% for 3Q21, but next year looks like it will slip back as the spending runs its course. Economists are predicting 5.5% GDP growth next year. This bodes poorly for cyclical stocks, which tend to reflect macro volatility. As Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson said, “Peak rate of change on economic data and earnings revisions... are all contributing to the deterioration in lower-quality, smaller-capitalization, and the more cyclical parts of the market.” Dividend stocks, however, are more stable than the cyclicals, and while their average returns are lower, they offer the advantage of a steady return regardless of economic conditions. B. Riley analyst Matthew Howlett has been looking into the real estate trust segment, a group of stocks long-known for dividends that are both high and reliable. Howlett pointed out two stocks, in particular, that are showing dividend yields in excess of 7% and deserve a 'buy' rating. Ladder Capital Corporation (LADR) We’ll take a step into the real estate investment trust (REIT) niche, with Ladder Capital, a specialist in commercial mortgages. Ladder has operations in 48 states, and 475 cities. The average loan size is $19 million, and the company has securitized or sold a cumulative total of $16.7 billion commercial loans. Operations are backed by company’s $5.9 billion in assets. Ladder Capital has seen a series of headwinds in the past year. The corona pandemic, of course, was the major crisis – but for a commercial mortgage lender, the problem was broader. Loan customers were taking their own hits, and finding themselves unable to meet payments. As a result, Ladder saw its quarterly results in 2020 show deep declines, and greater volatility, when compared to 2019. On the positive side, Ladder finished the year 2020 with $1.25 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The final quarter of 2020 saw top line revenues of $77.9 million, compared to $135.4 million in the prior year’s Q4. Distributable earnings, however, came in at $4.9 million – and the company declared a dividend of 20 cents per common share, which was paid out on April 15. This marked the fifth quarter in a row with the dividend at this level. The current payment annualizes to 80 cents per share, and gives a yield of 7%. Despite the challenging economic environment, LADR shares are up an impressive 79% over the past 12 months. B. Riley's Matt Howlett expects the momentum to continue, and sees Ladder with a firm foundation to move forward. “[The] company’s loan originator has been a top CMBS loan contributor since the 2008-2009 financial crisis and is well positioned to contribute to LADR’s earnings growth as the conduit market rebounds post-pandemic,” Howlett noted. Howlett especially likes the company’s cash position, noting that it “should allow the company to accelerate growth of its core investment portfolio." The analyst sees "upside potential to the dividend (forecasted to increase to $1.05 in 2022) as originations ramp steadily and legacy higher cost debt (Koch/legacy CLO) pays down.” Backing these comments with a Buy rating, Howlett sets a $14 price target to suggest room for 21% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Howlett’s track record, click here) Overall, Ladder gets a Moderate Buy rating from Wall Street’s analysts, based on 6 recent reviews that include 5 Buys – but also a single Sell. LADR shares are currently priced at $11.58, with an average target of $12.58 pointing toward 9% upside potential this year. The real attraction for investors here is the strong dividend yield. (See LADR stock analysis on TipRanks) Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) The second stock we’re looking at, Cherry Hill, is another REIT, this one with a focus on the residential markets. Cherry Hill’s portfolio includes mortgage servicing rights, mortgage backed securities, and other mortgage assets in the residential market. After a steep earnings drop in the first quarter last year, to a loss of $2.80 per share, Cherry Hill has seen sequential growth in the past three quarters. The fourth quarter of 2020 saw EPS return to positive values, with a print of 37 cents per share. Like most REITs, Cherry Hill pays out a reliable dividend. The company has been maintaining the payments since the fourth quarter of 2014, adjusting it when needed to keep it in line with income. For the most recent quarter, the dividend was declared at 27 cents per common share, or $1.08 annually. At this rate, the dividend yields an impressive 11.5%. CHMI's strong defensive characteristics and attractive dividend yield drew it to the attention of B. Riley’s Howlett. “[We] believe the portfolio is better insulated against basis risk and would perform better in a rising rate environment… We believe that CHMI's strong liquidity profile… puts it in strong position to deploy capital accretively during 1H21," Howlett opined. The analyst continued, "We expect: 1) slower prepayment speeds and 2) declining servicing costs in 2H21 to be key drivers of higher core ROEs going forward. Our 12.5% ROE forecast for 2022 should allow the company to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.30 based on our model.” In line with his upbeat outlook, Howlett rates Cherry Hill a Buy. His $11.50 price target implies that the stock has room to gain 21% in the next 12 months. CHMI has slipped under most analysts’ radar; the stock’s Moderate Buy consensus is based on just two recent ratings; Buy and Hold. With shares trading at $9.43, the $10.75 average price target suggests room for a 14% upside. (See CHMI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The IRS made a mistake on an inherited IRA rule — here are the facts

    The Internal Revenue Service used an example for distribution rules of inherited IRAs that had some financial advisers worried.