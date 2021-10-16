U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,487.05
    +4,411.25 (+7.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Cassava Sciences, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - SAVA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cassava Sciences, Inc. ("Cassava" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SAVA) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, and docketed under 21-cv-00856, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Cassava securities between September 14, 2020 and August 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)
Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

If you are a shareholder who purchased Cassava securities during the Class Period, you have until October 26, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Cassava is an Austin-based clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is called simufilam (formerly PTI-125) developed as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease ("AD"), and its lead investigational diagnostic product candidate was SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect AD. Simufilam purportedly targets an altered form of a protein called filamin A ("FLNA") in the Alzheimer's brain and reverts it to its native, healthy conformation, thereby countering the downstream toxic effects of altered FLNA. The Company's financial viability is largely dependent upon the clinical success of simufilam as the Company currently has no sources of revenues.

On February 2, 2021, Cassava announced results from its interim analysis of an open-label study of simufilam, which purportedly demonstrated that patients' cognition and behavior scores both improved following six months of simufilam treatment, with no safety issues. According to the Company, "[i]n a clinical study funded by the National Institutes of Health and conducted by Cassava Sciences, six months of simufilam treatment improved cognition scores by 1.6 points on ADAS-Cog11, a 10% mean improvement from baseline to month 6," and "[i]n these same patients, simufilam also improved dementiarelated behavior, such as anxiety, delusions and agitation, by 1.3 points on the Neuropsychiatric Inventory, a 29% mean improvement from baseline to month 6."

As the market digested this news, the market price of Cassava common stock spiraled up, nearly quadrupling from its close of $22.99 per share on February 1, 2021 to trade as high as $90 per share in intraday trading by February 3, 2021. The stock spiked on extremely high trading volume of more than 76 million shares trading on February 2, 2021 alone, more than 19 times the average daily volume over the preceding ten trading days. Cassava immediately cashed in on the stock price inflation, issuing and selling more than four million shares of its common stock at $49 per share on February 12, 2021 through an underwritten follow-on public stock offering and reaping more than $200 million in gross proceeds (the "Offering").

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava's claims for simufilam's efficacy had been overstated; (2) data underlying the foundational research for Cassava's product candidates had been manipulated; (3) experiments using post-mortem human brain tissue frozen for nearly 10 years was contrary to a basic understanding of neurobiology; (4) biomarker analysis for patients treated with simufilam had been manipulated to conclude that simufilam was effective; (5) Quanterix Corp. ("Quanterix"), an independent company, had not interpreted the test results or prepared the data charts for the biomarker analysis for patients treated with simufilam; (6) as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that Cassava would face regulatory scrutiny in connection with the development of simufilam; and (7) as a result of all the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements during the Class Period about the Company's business metrics and financial prospects and the likelihood of U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On July 29, 2021, Cassava issued a press release entitled "Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Cognition Data with Simufilam in Alzheimer's Disease." Although the press release touted supposedly positive cognition data, analysts and industry observers noted that the data had not demonstrated that simufilam was more effective at improving cognition than Biogen Inc.'s ("Biogen") drug Aduhelm.

On this news, Cassava's share price fell $65.77, or 48.61%, over two trading days, to close at $69.53 per share on July 30, 2021.

On August 24, 2021, after the market closed, reports emerged about a citizen petition submitted to the FDA concerning the accuracy and integrity of clinical data for simufilam. The petition requested that the FDA halt Cassava's clinical trials pending a thorough audit of the publications and data relied upon by the Company. Among other things, the petition stated that the "[d]etailed analysis of the western blots [relied on by Cassava to support the connection between simufilam and Alzheimer's] shows a series of anomalies that are suggestive of systematic data manipulation and misrepresentation." It also stated that the methodology for studies "about Simufilam's effects in experiments conducted on postmortem human brain tissue . . . defies logic, and the data presented again have hallmarks of manipulation." The petition further stated that, after initial analyses of Phase 2b trials found that Simufilam was ineffective in improving the primary biomarkers endpoint, "Cassava had these samples analyzed again and this time reported that Simufilam rapidly and robustly improved a wide array of biomarkers" and the reanalysis "shows signs of data anomalies or manipulation."

On August 25, 2021, before the market opened, Cassava issued a response to the petition, claiming that the allegations regarding scientific integrity are false and misleading. Among other things, the Company claimed that the clinical data, which the citizen petition stated had been reanalyzed to show simufilam was effective, had been generated by Quanterix, an independent company, suggesting that the reanalysis was valid.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $36.97, or 31.38%, to close at $80.86 per share on August 25, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On August 27, 2021, before the market opened, Quanterix issued a statement denying the Company's claims, stating that it "did not interpret the test results or prepare the data" touted by Cassava.

The same day, Cassava responded to Quanterix's statement, stating that "Quanterix'[s] sole responsibility with regard to this clinical study was to perform sample testing, specifically, to measure levels of p-tau in plasma samples collected from study subjects."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $12.51, or 17.66%, to close at $58.34 per share on August 27, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert--pomerantz-law-firm-reminds-shareholders-with-losses-on-their-investment-in-cassava-sciences-inc-of-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline--sava-301401602.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) jumped 3.3% on Friday after retail sales unexpectedly climbed in September. Concerns had been mounting that stubbornly high COVID-19 case counts, the end of enhanced unemployment benefits, and supply chain bottlenecks would conspire to weaken the retail industry's recovery. As the largest e-commerce company and second-biggest retailer (by sales) in the U.S., Amazon stands to benefit from these sales trends as it enters the all-important holiday shopping season.

  • 'Big Short' investor Burry says he's no longer betting against Tesla - CNBC

    Burry's Scion Asset Management said in a regulatory filing in mid-May it had put options on 800,100 Tesla shares as of the end of the first quarter. Based on Tesla's closing price of $667.93 at the end of the first quarter, the value of that many shares would have been about $534 million. "No, it was a trade," Burry was quoted as saying in an email to CNBC on Friday, when asked whether he was still shorting Tesla.

  • Why Coinbase Stock Is Climbing Again Today

    Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) hit an all-time high at more than $400 per share the first day the company was public. As my Motley Fool colleague Rick Munarriz so eloquently said, "Coinbase is a bet on crypto trading -- and not necessarily its ascent." In other words, Coinbase generates most of its highly profitable revenue from trading volume.

  • Virgin Galactic shares tumble nearly 20% after launch delay announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the latest stock movement from Virgin Galactic.

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Friday

    Shares of electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) moved higher on Friday, climbing more than 3%. The growth stock's gain was likely fueled both by an upbeat day in the overall market and an analyst's increased price target for the shares. On Friday, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois boosted his price target for Tesla stock from $850 to $950.

  • Why Duck Creek Technologies Stock Just Crashed 22%

    Shares of insurance industry software-as-a-service provider Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) collapsed in Friday trading, falling 21.7% through 1 p.m. EDT after reporting what -- at least at first glance -- appeared to be a fine fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report last night. Expected to earn $0.02 per share, pro forma, on sales of $69.1 million, Duck Creek turned in a $0.02 per share profit on sales of $70.8 million -- not a huge earnings beat, but a beat nonetheless. Recurring revenue at the software provider increased 41%, and subscription revenue grew 35%.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Where Is IBM Headed Following Its Spinoff of Kyndryl?

    The old tech firm provided some new long-term projections for what's to come after its structured shake-up in November.

  • Why Copper Stock Freeport-McMoRan Sizzled This Week

    Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares were on fire this week, popping 14.3%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A torrid run in metal prices has sparked strong investor interest in the copper stock ahead of the company's quarterly earnings release. The biggest trigger for this stunning price surge is tight global supply, with copper inventories at the London Metal Exchange (LME) tumbling to levels last seen in 1974.

  • Goldman Sachs & 23andMe shares higher, Corsair Gaming trims revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • SEC Approves Bitcoin ETF, Opening Crypto to Wider Investor Base

    After years of trial and error by would-be fund sponsors, cryptocurrency investing is finally opening up to the masses with the tacit U.S. approval of a bitcoin exchange-traded fund. ProShares, which filed for its Bitcoin Strategy ETF this past summer, may be the first to launch next week. Proponents of a bitcoin ETF believe the product will be more widely accessible for individuals interested in bitcoin than the actual cryptocurrency by giving investors a regulated alternative to the underlying digital asset.

  • IBM earnings are about to change and could be ‘messy’ — Here is what you need to know

    International Business Machines Corp. earnings report has the potential to be "messy" as Big Blue spins off managed infrastructure-service business Kyndryl.

  • Tesla stock climbs to 8-month high after Jefferies boosts price target, profit view

    Shares of Tesla Inc. extended their recent surge to an eight-month high on Friday, after Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois raised his price target and earnings estimates, saying concerns over demand in the electric vehicle leader's key China market have now been put to rest.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This company is changing how lenders gauge people's creditworthiness. It has massive growth potential and the stock price reflects that.

  • Tesla Will Probably Beat Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Might Not Move.

    Tesla will easily beat earnings expectations this coming week. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) will report on Wednesday. Tesla, however, doesn’t provide guidance, so investors have to rely on Wall Street estimates to judge whether the company “beat” or “missed.”

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is hot today thanks to rising oil prices, but there are still some high-yield names that you can buy and hold.

  • Crypto Miners Are ‘Literally Printing Money,’ Says Wall Street Firm DA Davidson

    The broker started research coverage of “top four” Bitcoin mining stocks with a positive view on the sector for the near term.

  • Should You Keep on Holding Your Facebook (FB) Position?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of +2.75% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, outperforming the S&P 500 Index that delivered a +0.58% return for the same period, and the […]