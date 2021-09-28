U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,429.75
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,738.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,168.75
    -26.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,275.60
    -1.40 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.62
    +0.17 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.30
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1693
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3697
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0910
    +0.1130 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,576.71
    -1,686.53 (-3.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,054.10
    -47.42 (-4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,010.54
    -229.52 (-0.76%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. - ATVI

·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. ("Activision" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ATVI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Activision and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 20, 2021, California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, alleging that female employees of Activision Blizzard are subjected to "constant sexual harassment," while Activision Blizzard's top executives and human resources personnel not only knew about the harassment and failed to prevent it, but also retaliated against employees who complained. The lawsuit alleges violations of the Equal Pay Act and the Fair Employment and Housing Act.

On this news, Activision Blizzard's stock price fell sharply over the following trading sessions, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665819/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Investigates-Claims-On-Behalf-of-Investors-of-Activision-Blizzard-Inc--ATVI

