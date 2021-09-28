U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,430.00
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,740.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,169.25
    -25.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,275.90
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.64
    +0.19 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.40
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1693
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3697
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0940
    +0.1160 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,576.71
    -1,686.53 (-3.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,054.10
    -47.42 (-4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,011.45
    -228.61 (-0.76%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Sesen Bio, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SESN

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sesen Bio, Inc. ("Sesen Bio" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SESN) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-07309, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Sesen Bio securities between December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Sesen Bio's securities during the Class Period, you have until October 18, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Sesen Bio is a late-stage clinical company that purports to advance targeted fusion protein ("TFP") therapeutics for cancer treatments. Its most advanced product candidate is Vicineum (VB4-845), a locally administered TFP developed as a treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin ("BCG")-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer ("NMIBC"). Sesen Bio reported preliminary efficacy data from its ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for Vicineum, the VISTA trial, in August 2019.

On December 21, 2020, the Company announced that it had submitted its Biologics License Application ("BLA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for Vicineum for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive NMIBC.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Sesen Bio's clinical trial for Vicineum had more than 2,000 violations of trial protocol, including 215 classified as "major"; (2) that three of Sesen Bio's clinical investigators were found guilty of "serious noncompliance," including "back-dating data"; (3) that Sesen Bio had submitted the tainted data in connection with the BLA for Vicineum; (4) that Sesen Bio's clinical trials showed that Vicineum leaked out into the body, leading to side effects including liver failure and liver toxicity, and increasing the risks for fatal, drug-induced liver injury; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's BLA for Vicineum was not likely to be approved; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that Sesen Bio would be required to conduct additional trials to support the efficacy and safety of Vicineum; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 13, 2021, Sesen Bio announced that the FDA declined to approve its BLA for Vicineum in its current form. The FDA provided certain "recommendations specific to additional clinical/statistical data and analyses in addition to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) issues pertaining to a recent pre-approval inspection and product quality."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.80, or 57%, to close at $2.11 per share on August 13, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on August 16, 2021, Sesen Bio further revealed that "it appears that [the Company] will need to do a clinical trial to provide the additional efficacy and safety data necessary for the FDA to assess the benefit-risk profile, which is the basis for approval." As a result, the Company expected that it could not resubmit its BLA until 2023.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.89, or 42%, to close at $1.22 per share on August 16, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on August 18, 2021, before the market opened, the health and medicine news site STAT published an article entitled "Sesen Bio trial of cancer drug marked by misconduct and worrisome side effects, documents show." Citing "hundreds of pages of internal documents" and "three people familiar with the matter," the article detailed that the clinical trial for Vicineum was "marked by thousands of violations of study rules, damning investigator conduct, and worrying signs of toxicity the company did not publicly disclose."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.20, or 13%, to close at $1.31 per share on August 18, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665810/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Reminds-Shareholders-with-Losses-on-their-Investment-in-Sesen-Bio-Inc-of-Class-Action-Lawsuit-and-Upcoming-Deadline-SESN

Recommended Stories

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine makers were sliding on Monday. BioNTech stock (NASDAQ: BNTX) was down 6.5% at 12:09 p.m. EDT. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had slipped 4.4%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock had fallen 6%.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped This Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock dipped 1.5% in noonday trading, EDT, Monday, and the slip appears tied to some news out of Europe that broke late last week. As The Verge reported Thursday, the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, is considering mandating that all cellphones sold in the EU use a standard USB-C power cord. It could be a big problem for Apple, however, which uses, and sells, proprietary Lightning cables to charge its iPhones.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • 3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The United Nations anticipates that the global population over the age of 65 is expected to surge from 727 million people in 2020 to over 1.5 billion people by 2050. Long-term investors should consider purchasing Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). There are 20 molecules currently in phase 1 clinical trials and 19 molecules in phase 2 or 3 clinical trials.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Jumped on Monday

    Shares of cruise line stocks had a great start to the week, with the industry climbing by the high single digits in trading on Monday. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) were up as much as 7.7%, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) was up 5%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) rose 4.8% at its peak. The jump in shares was impressive given that the market overall was flat and the biggest mover was oil (an expense for cruise lines), rising 1.9%.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks have been some of the most reliable capital-appreciation vehicles in the entire market for the past two decades. As proof, biotech equities such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Moderna, Novavax, Ocugen, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- just to name a few -- have all made their early shareholders market-crushing gains. Not all biotech stocks are cut from the same cloth, however.

  • The Great Car-Chip Shortage Will Have Lasting Consequences

    Semiconductors have become a strategic component for car makers. First they will increase inventories, then some might design their own.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Pelosi Makes Infrastructure Move; AMD, Energy Stock Among 4 Passing Buy Points; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Nancy Pelosi made an infrastructure bill move. AMD stock offered a buy point. Tesla stock gained, Apple stock fell.

  • Tesla’s moves in China, Amazon price target cut, Polestar to go public

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung&nbsp;break down Monday’s trending tickers which include: Tesla shareholders receiving a recommendation to reject Kimbal Musk and Murdoch as board members, Morgan Stanley cutting Amazon’s price target as concerns over the company’s profitability take center stage, and Polestar partnering with Gores Guggenheim in a SPAC deal to go public.