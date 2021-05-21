SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in LifeMD, Inc. f/k/a Conversion Labs, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LFMD

U.S. markets closed

Pomerantz LLP
·3 min read
NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against LifeMD, Inc. f/k/a Conversion Labs, Inc. (“LifeMD” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-04004, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired LifeMD securities between January 19, 2021 and April 13, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased LifeMD securities during the Class Period, you have until June 15, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

LifeMD is a direct-to-patient telehealth company. It offers a telemedicine platform that purports to help patients access licensed providers for diagnoses, virtual care, and prescription medications.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) many of LifeMD’s executives were associated with Redwood Scientific Technologies, Inc. (“Redwood Scientific”) when it was charged for unlawful autoshipping, abusive telemarketing, and false claims, and that they employed similar practices at the Company; (ii) LifeMD engaged in autoshipping products to unwilling customers to record recurring revenue and the Company made it difficult to cancel such subscriptions; (iii) certain of the purportedly licensed physicians on the Company’s platform were not in fact licensed and faced disciplinary action; (iv) as a result of the foregoing practices, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny and/or reputational harm; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On April 14, 2021, Culper Research (“Culper”) issued a report alleging that “LifeMD appears to use unlicensed doctors to dispense OTC medications, has implemented an autoshipping/autobilling scheme, failed to honor guarantees, and put in place abusive telemarketing practices.” The report also alleged that several of the Company’s executives were involved in “wide ranging fraud” at Redwood Scientific, which was charged by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for “unlawful autoshipping, abusive telemarketing, and false claims.” Specifically, according to Culper, “many customers are effectively duped into purchasing subscriptions rather than one-time purchases” and LifeMD “makes cancellations difficult if not impossible.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.84, or 24%, to close at $9.00 per share on April 14, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


  • U.S. Proposes $242 Million in Penalties for Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The top U.S. energy regulator has proposed forcing three power traders, all veterans of JPMorgan Chase & Co., to pay a total of $242 million for allegedly manipulating an obscure of corner of the country’s largest electricity market.The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission accused GreenHat Energy LLC and its owners of placing bets on potential grid bottlenecks, known as the financial transmission rights market, that sent false price signals, according to statement Thursday. The wagers cost utilities and other traders in the PJM Interconnection market more than $179 million in losses.“Today’s order offers another reminder that the Commission has a solemn responsibility to investigate and penalize participants that engage in market manipulation,” FERC Chairman Richard Glick said Thursday during a FERC meeting.Also Read: Ex-JPMorgan Traders Lost Millions on Bad Bets in Power MarketThe move comes after the number of FERC probes into wrongdoing in energy markets fell to a record low last year under the Trump Administration. Glick has made it a priority to step up investigation since he was appointed to lead the agency by the Biden Administration earlier this year.FERC proposed civil penalties totaling $179 million to GreenHat and fines of $25 million each to two of its owners: John Bartholomew and Kevin Ziegenhorn. The agency also proposed ordering them to surrender nearly $13.1 million in profits.A third GreenHat owner, Andrew Kittell, died in January. His estate is being asked to respond to the allegations. The parties have 30 days to respond.GreenHat started placing the bets in auctions held by PJM Interconnection LLC, which operates the country’s largest power market, in 2015 and kept building positions into 2018. The company kept placing the bets even as other market participants flagged PJM about the risk before it defaulted on a $1.2 million payment in June 2018 and those losses have ballooned 150 times. At the time of the default, GreenHat had less than $560,000 in collateral on deposit with the grid operator.GreenHat rigged the auctions by using inside information about sell offers made by a unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc to design its own bids to buy those same transmission rights from the energy giant, the commission said Thursday. The three owners of the firm had realized “their enormous portfolio” was not expected to be profitable overall, but some of the FTRs did gain value after GreenHat bought them. GreenHat then sold these “winners” in four deals to third parties for a total of $13.1 million.“This alleged scheme is an example of a type of fraud in which perpetrators acquire assets with no intent to pay for them, and then try to turn the assets into immediate cash for themselves,” FERC said in the FERC statement.Shell didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment, nor did lawyers representing Bartholomew and Ziegenhorn. Lawyers representing Kittell’s estate declined to comment.This default by a small, new trader was the largest any U.S. grid had experienced of any kind, until the freeze that struck Texas in February left the state’s power market facing a nearly $3 billion shortfall. GreenHat’s default forced the previous PJM chief executive out. PJM also hired a new chief risk officer reporting to the board and sparked a review of credit policies across grids.Market participants have already been charged $180.5 million for GreenHat’s bad bets when factoring related costs and those losses will continue to widen until the last positions are liquidated this month, according to the market monitor’s most recent report.FERC’s enforcement team has been investigating GreenHat’s trading behavior since at least 2018, bringing fresh scrutiny on trading activity by Kittell and Bartholomew just a few years after they were part of a team investigated at JPMorgan, according to filings. In 2013, the bank settled a case alleging its traders manipulated the California power market for a record $410 million fine at the time.FERC Commissioner James Danly concurred with the GreenHat order, calling in light of the massive default, in the monthly meeting. “It’s necessary for the commission to make an official pronouncement on whether or not there was manipulation.”(Updates with reference to GreenHat using Shell’s data in the eighth paragraph. An earlier version corrected the story to say that the penalties are proposed.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Japan's exports jump most in decade as trade recovery perks up

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's exports grew the most since 2010 in April while capital spending perked up on surging global demand for cars and electronics, lifting hopes that an improvement in trade could help lead the world's third-largest economy back to growth. Global appetite for cars and electronics has picked up since last year, driven by a recovery in the U.S. and Chinese economies -- Japan's key markets -- although global chip shortages put a drag on overseas shipments in recent months. "In Japan, capital spending tends to move in sync with external demand, so an export recovery is encouraging for machinery orders and capital expenditure."

  • Colombia’s Dollar Bonds Drop After S&P Cuts Nation to Junk

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Colombia’s dollar bonds dropped and the peso led losses among emerging-market currencies after S&P Global Ratings cut the country’s credit rating to junk amid a political crisis and mass unrest.The nation’s dollar-denominated bonds due 2031 dropped 0.4% to 96.7 cents in early New York trading Thursday, sending their spread over U.S. Treasuries up to 1.84 percentage points. The peso weakened 2% to 3,760 per dollar.S&P cut Colombia’s sovereign rating one notch to BB+ on Wednesday, after the government’s plan to raise taxes to curb the deficit was blocked by congress and mass street protests in recent weeks.The cost of insuring the nation’s bonds against default with five-year credit default swaps rose to the most since October, as investors see the country as increasingly risky.A bill to increase taxes introduced last month triggered widespread civil disorder and the resignation of the finance minister, and was even opposed by President Ivan Duque’s own party. Even after the bill was withdrawn, highway blockades and street demonstrations have continued across the nation over a range of other grievances.Colombia is still rated at the lowest level of investment grade by Fitch Ratings and two levels above junk by Moody’s Investors Service.Read More: Fallen-Angel History Shows Colombia’s Fear of Junk Is MisguidedWorst PerformersColombian assets have weakened over the past month as investors priced in the increased likelihood of a downgrade. The nation’s dollar bonds are the worst performers in Latin America after El Salvador since the tax bill was introduced.S&P said that its stable outlook for Colombia “incorporates our expectation for an institutional solution to recent and significant social unrest.”The nation’s fiscal deficit will widen to 8.6% of gross domestic product this year according to the government’s forecast, from 2.5% in 2019.“Colombia’s rating fundamentals remain weaker than those of similarly rated peers,” S&P said. At the same time, the country’s flexible credit line with the International Monetary Fund, adequate access to international debt markets, and a credible monetary policy mitigate external risks and support Colombia’s creditworthiness, S&P said.Analyst Reactions“The timing was earlier than expected, and others are likely to follow,” wrote Citi Research analysts including Esteban Tamayo. “The performance of the Colombia credit spreads will depend crucially on the timing of the second downgrade below investment grade.”When that happens, the amount of forced selling will be around $1 billion to $1.5 billion, which is “not excessive”, Citi wrote. “We believe the best buying opportunity comes right after the second downgrade.”S&P’s decision wasn’t a big surprise, since it is increasingly difficult in Colombia to pass tax reforms, said Michel Janna, a former Director of Public Credit. The country needs to pass a less ambitious tax bill, which at least addresses some of the more pressing fiscal problems, to prevent Fitch and Moody’s from following S&P’s move in the near future, Janna said in an audio message.“The recent situation of political and social instability could have accelerated the decision because it makes it more difficult to reach a consensus that leads to an increase in tax revenue,” said Camilo Perez, chief economist at Banco de Bogota, in a phone interview.(Updates to add peso move from first paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China crypto players shrug off Beijing's latest crackdown

    China's latest salvo against cryptocurrencies has driven a brutal selloff in bitcoin markets but retail traders, miners and even crypto finance firms reckon Beijing's bark is louder than its bite. China's announcement on Tuesday of a tougher ban on banks and payment companies offering crypto-related services furthered a selloff that briefly wiped $1 trillion off crypto market capitalisation. Cryptocurrencies could still be bought from China on Thursday and investment schemes promising juicy returns for mining them remained operational.

  • Risk-Off: Sour Sentiment on Wall Street May Have Added to Bitcoin’s Plunge

    Stocks drop on lingering inflation scare. Bitcoin fails to draw hedging bids.

  • Sinclair Sports Networks Start Formal Debt Talks with Creditors

    (Bloomberg) -- Creditors to Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s troubled sports networks are signing non-disclosure agreements to prepare for negotiations on easing the unit’s $8 billion debt load, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The unit, Diamond Sports Group LLC, has invited creditors holding its secured and unsecured debt to begin formal talks, during which they would get private financial information and be restricted from trading securities, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential matters.The negotiations follow proposals submitted by both groups in recent months on how Diamond Sports could address its debt, such as through new financing provided by their existing lenders. Advisers to the creditor groups have been in private talks with the company, Bloomberg reported in March.A representative for Sinclair didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, while its financial adviser Moelis & Co. declined to comment. Debtwire previously reported that secured creditors were planning to sign nondisclosure agreements.Sinclair remains “open for discussions with our stakeholders” and is in “active” talks with parties with respect to Diamond’s debt load “that will help us reach out goals,” Chief Executive Officer Chris Ripley said on the first-quarter earnings call earlier this month.The regional sports networks are trying to tame their debt load as part of a turnaround strategy following its acquisition by Sinclair that could see Diamond Sports expand into new betting deals. The $9.6 billion acquisition in 2019 was financed with costly high-yield debt that fell to distressed levels as the company struggled to sign and maintain deals with carriers and dealt with the pandemic’s disruptions to live sports.“Diamond has sufficient cash and revolver availability to fund its debt services” going forward, Sinclair Chief Financial Officer Lucy Rutishauser said on this month’s call. Sinclair’s total debt was $12.5 billion as of March 31, which includes $8.1 billion of debt at Diamond Sports.Financial and legal advisers for the creditor groups signed non-disclosure agreements in March, Bloomberg reported. The unsecured creditors are getting advice from PJT Partners Inc. and the law firm of Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, while its secured creditors are working with Evercore Inc. and the law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.Representatives for the various advisers didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment or declined to comment.Unsecured creditors previously proposed putting at least $500 million of new money into the company and exchanging their bonds for new debt with tighter covenants and equal in priority for repayment to existing secured debt, Bloomberg previously reported.Certain secured lenders had proposed making a new term loan of more than $500 million that Sinclair would use to refinance existing unsecured notes, Bloomberg reported. The loan would have been placed in an outside subsidiary and get first priority on certain assets. Proposals also suggested adding protections to existing loan documents.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman says the new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Canada Pension Sees Emerging Markets, U.S. Consumer Credit Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is bullish on U.S. consumer credit and sees good opportunities in emerging markets, despite the devastating toll the Covid-19 pandemic has taken on leading countries such as Brazil and India.U.S. households are flush with savings and central banks will continue to prime the economy with easy money for a while, new Chief Executive Officer John Graham said in an interview. That’s positive for returns in consumer-oriented investments, he said.“A year ago there was a lot of uncertainty with high unemployment, but with the stimulus that came in the U.S., consumer credit performed very well. Our investment in home improvement loans really exceeded our expectations,” Graham said Thursday.CPPIB returned 20.4% for the year ended March 31, its best showing since it was created in the late 1990s, helped by base effects: Global equity markets were just starting their climb back from the crash of early 2020 as the new fiscal year began.The fund’s holdings of Canadian stocks advanced 40.8% for the year and emerging markets stocks gained 34%, the fund said in a statement. Private-equity investments outside of Canada returned well over 30%.The fund ended March with net assets of C$497.2 billion ($412 billion).About one fifth of that, or C$104 billion, is in emerging markets. Graham continues to see a good case for putting more capital to work in places like Brazil and India, despite the humanitarian crisis that’s seen those two countries suffer more Covid-19 deaths than any other besides the U.S.CPPIB aims to lift its emerging-markets allocation to one-third of its portfolio in the next four years, Graham said.A former research scientist at Xerox Holdings Corp., Graham joined CPPIB in 2008 and took over the top job from Mark Machin in February. The former CEO resigned after flying to the United Arab Emirates to be vaccinated, defying guidance from Justin Trudeau’s government to avoid international travel and earning a public rebuke from the finance minister.Global ExpertiseThe fund, which has eight offices outside of Canada, expanded its employee count in those locations by 8% to 486 people and plans to continue doing so, Graham said.“We were really able to monetize all the effort we put into building this organization with a global footprint over the past 10, 15 years,” the CEO said. “We have the expertise internally on all the different asset classes. It allowed us to navigate through the early days of the pandemic and then turn our mind to being offensive and looking for opportunities.”“The monetary and fiscal stimulus that came into the market really provided a lot of liquidity and was critical to having the robust, broader rally that we saw through most of our fiscal year,” Graham said. “These will continue into fiscal 2022.”Credit investments returned 2.4% for the year and real estate lost 4.1%, while an energy and resources portfolio jumped 45.8%. Foreign exchange losses of C$35.5 billion, due to a strengthening Canadian currency against the U.S. dollar, curbed returns.The overall 20.4% gain trailed CPPIB’s own benchmark portfolio, which jumped 30.5%. While the benchmark provides a comparable measure of the level of risk required to fulfill its long-term mandate, the pension fund’s holdings are “significantly more diversified,” CPPIB said.At the beginning of the pandemic, the fund took advantage of doing more “thematic investing” and focused on asset classes that were “dislocated” or very cheap. Most of those easy opportunities are now gone, Graham said.“The approach we are very much taking now is a deep diligence, roll up your sleeve, find those individual investment opportunities. It’s far more bottom-up,” he said.(Updates throughout with comments from interview with CEO.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 0.8% to $49.85 in New York on Thursday, paring an earlier decline of almost 10%.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates with closing share price in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Americans took on significantly less debt during the COVID-19 pandemic — except in one major way

    Many Americans have focused on spending less and paying off debt throughout the COVID crisis, rather than taking out new loans.

  • Oatly CEO won't reprise his Super Bowl ad appearance 'for everyone's sake'

    Remember that quirky Oatly Super Bowl ad? On his IPO day, the singing CEO says he's not likely to reprise that performance.

  • 6 million tax returns are ‘in suspension’ at the IRS, and that’s preventing many families from receiving a valuable tax credit

    Days after the latest tax season ended, the Internal Revenue Service still has approximately 335,000 tax returns from the previous tax season that it needs to process, according to the tax agency’s leader. It will take the IRS up to 60 days to polish off the backlog — and that’s a “conservative estimate,” IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig told senators on Wednesday. The 335,000 backlog as of Tuesday was down from 7 million unprocessed returns at the start of the year, Rettig told Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, a Republican from Mississippi, who questioned him about the status of the backlog.

  • Major Forces Behind Bitcoin’s Worst Losses Since 2013

    The dramatic sell-offs in the past few days in the crypto market was catalysed by a flurry of negative macros, coming from Elon Musk to reports that China was excluding crypto from its financial system, yet recent reports revealed that Crypto exchanges largely contributed to the seismic price swings sighted on Wednesday.

  • China's industrial commodities slide after Beijing warns of market crackdown

    Prices of key steelmaking ingredients iron ore and coking coal, as well as steel products such as rebar and hot-rolled coil, all dropped more than 5% as traders offloaded supplies and speculators placed short-sided bets that Beijing's measures will trigger a further pullback in metals markets. China's cabinet announced on Wednesday that it will strengthen management of commodity supply and demand to curb "unreasonable" prices and investigate behaviour that bids up commodity costs, spooking China's hoards of metal traders. "Some of the measures could have an immediate impact on the supply demand balance, for example if the government decides to release some state reserve into the market," said Wood Mackenzie senior economist Yanting Zhou.

  • Mortgage rates rise to 3% as the Fed mulls a shift in policy: ‘Their path forward is quite uncertain’

    Mortgage rates jumped higher in response to hints that the Federal Reserve may soon alter its approach to the economy in light of high inflation. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3% for the week ending May 20, up six basis points from the previous week, Freddie Mac (FMCC)  reported Thursday. It’s the first time in roughly a month the benchmark mortgage rate has touched the 3% mark, but it remains below where it stood at the end of March when it reached the highest level since June of last year.

  • Amid bitcoin and dogecoin chaos, college students and graduates insist they’re going long on crypto

    If you've been waiting to say, 'I told you so,' to a young crypto investor, you may be waiting a while.

  • Why is crypto crashing? Will bitcoin prices ever recover? Here’s what traders and investors say

    Bitcoin sold off sharply Wednesday. The slump represented an acceleration of a downtrend in the world's No. 1 crypto that had begun over the past 10 days or so, investors and industry specialists have told MarketWatch.

  • Deutsche Bank: 'The value of bitcoin is entirely based on wishful thinking'

    Analysts are piling on bitcoin as it plunges, noting headwinds and issues that might stunt its increased adoption.

  • Fourth stimulus check wins new fans in Congress, adding to the squeeze on Biden

    Over 80 lawmakers are now urging the president to OK more cash for struggling Americans.

  • Low mortgage rates spark raging demand for refinances, report says

    Applications for refinance loans are rising. Rates could be doing the same before long.