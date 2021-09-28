U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – PYPL

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PayPal Holdings, Inc. ("PayPal" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PYPL) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-06468, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired PayPal securities between February 9, 2017 and July 28, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired PayPal securities during the Class Period, you have until October 19, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

PayPal operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. The Company's services include, among others, PayPal Credit and certain debit card services. PayPal Credit is an open end (revolving) credit card account that provides a reusable credit line built into a consumer's account with PayPal.

In 2015, PayPal settled regulatory claims with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") arising from certain of its business practices related to PayPal Credit between 2011 and 2015. Following this incident, the Company repeatedly asserted that it was remediating issues with its PayPal Credit business practices in accordance with its 2015 settlement with the CFPB.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PayPal had deficient disclosure controls and procedures; (ii) as a result, PayPal's business practices with respect to PayPal Credit remained non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iii) PayPal's practices regarding payment of interchange rates related to its debit cards were likewise non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iv) accordingly, PayPal's revenues derived from its PayPal Credit and debit card practices were in part the subject of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; (v) all the foregoing subjected the Company to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 29, 2021, PayPal filed a quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), reporting the Company's financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. In its quarterly report, PayPal disclosed investigations by the SEC and the CFPB. Specifically, PayPal disclosed receipt of a Civil Investigative Demand from the CFPB related "to the marketing and use of PayPal Credit in connection with certain merchants that provide educational services"; and that the Company has "responded to subpoenas and requests for information received from the [SEC] relating to whether the interchange rates paid to the bank that issues debit cards bearing our licensed brands were consistent with Regulation II of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and to the reporting of marketing fees earned from the Company's branded card program."

On this news, PayPal's stock price fell $18.81 per share, or 6.23%, to close at $283.17 per share on July 29, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665813/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Reminds-Shareholders-with-Losses-on-their-Investment-in-PayPal-Holdings-Inc-of-Class-Action-Lawsuit-and-Upcoming-Deadline-PYPL

