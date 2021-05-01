U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0106 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3821
    -0.0118 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3180
    +0.3940 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,603.97
    +4,180.18 (+7.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Credit Suisse Group AG - CS

Pomerantz LLP
·1 min read
NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Credit Suisse Group AG (“Credit Suisse” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Credit Suisse and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 29, 2021, Credit Suisse disclosed that it anticipated significant losses in connection with positions linked to Archegos Capital Management (“Archegos”) after Archegos failed to meet margin calls the prior week, forcing the liquidation of more than $20 billion in holdings. That same day, Bloomberg reported that “[m]uch of the leverage used by [Archegos] was provided by banks including Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG through swaps and so-called contracts for difference[.]”

On this news, Credit Suisse’s stock price fell $1.48 per share, or 11.5%, to close at $11.39 per share on March 29, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

  • TikTok names ByteDance CFO Shouzi Chew as new CEO

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -TikTok appointed Shouzi Chew, a Singaporean national, as the new Chief Executive Officer of the hot video-sharing platform, the company said on Friday. Chew, based in Singapore, will retain close ties to TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance where he will remain Chief Financial Officer. "We will continue building out our strong and deep management team as we set the stage for the next phase of TikTok's success," Chew said in a statement.

  • Short Sellers Are Back in Cannabis Stocks After Retail Mania

    (Bloomberg) -- Short sellers are again betting cannabis stocks will fall after retail investors squeezed their positions out in the Reddit-fueled trading frenzy.Overall short interest in the 119 U.S. and Canadian cannabis stocks tracked by S3 Partners increased by $346 million to $3.14 billion over the last 30 days, according to a report dated April 29, though that was still $288 million shy from the level when the year started. The short interest as a percentage of float has been up in almost every cannabis stock in the past month, S3 said.About 98% of short interest in the pot sector was concentrated in 20 stocks. Aphria Inc., Canopy Growth Corp. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. were the most shorted over the last 30 days, while Aurora and Tilray Inc. ranked among the highest in total short interest as a percentage of float at 23.41% and 19.95%, respectively.The cannabis sector rally reversed course amid the fading retail trading mania. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, known by its ticker MJ, surged 131% from the start of the year to its peak on Feb. 10. From there, it has dropped more than 35%. Sundial Growers Inc., a retail favorite that shot up from below 50 cents to just shy of $3 a share in February, has fallen back under 90 cents.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sanjeev Gupta Approaches Buyers for Potential Sale of Engineering Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance approached buyers for the potential sale of some engineering assets, people familiar with the matter said, signaling he may not be able to keep his embattled business empire intact.Since the industrialist’s main financier Greensill Capital collapsed in March, Gupta has been in a race to find new sources of cash, though has insisted he’ll find new lenders to replace about $5 billion he’d borrowed from the supply chain finance firm.But in recent days, GFG’s advisers contacted potential buyers for parts of its engineering business that’s largely based in the U.K., according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The talks are at an early stage and there’s no guarantee of a deal, one of the people said.GFG declined to comment.It’s not clear exactly which assets he may be willing to sell. His Liberty Engineering Group Pte has assets in several countries including the U.K., France and United Arab Emirates, according to the Singapore entity’s financial report for the year ended March 2019, the latest available. The units include assets Gupta took over from administration, such as businesses that used to be part of Caparo Industries Plc in the U.K. and vehicle converter Durisotti in France.Gupta’s empire employs some 35,000 people worldwide, with steel and aluminum plants in the U.S., U.K., France, Romania and Australia. As he fights to stave off insolvency, he’s benefiting from soaring steel and aluminum prices.“I’m confident that we will achieve refinancing,” Gupta said in a podcast for employees earlier this month. “Because our business is so spread out across the world, and each business is different and separately funded, it takes time to get things done. But one by one we’ll get to all of them.”Still, he acknowledged that the future was bleak for some of his businesses, with the U.K. one of the “challenged spots within our alliance.” Some of GFG’s units in France were put in insolvency proceedings earlier this month, Bloomberg has reported.Last month, GFG asked the U.K. government for a 170 million-pound ($237 million) bailout, a request that was rebuffed. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told a parliamentary committee this month that it would be irresponsible to give taxpayers’ money to the group, describing it as “very, very opaque” and having “liabilities that nobody seems to have got to the bottom of.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Strong Rally Driven by Confidence in OPEC+

    The spike to the upside is a clear indication that investors believe the surge on COVID-19 cases in India, Japan and Brazil is only temporary.

  • Irrational World of Distressed Debt Leaves $15 Billion Idle

    (Bloomberg) -- It was a flashpoint in the world of distressed investing: Sanjeev Gupta’s infamous metals empire was falling apart as Greensill Capital imploded.As turnaround specialists sought to grab debt of one of his key assets on the cheap, a single U.S private-equity firm swooped in to buy up the lion’s share -- at full price.While the supply-chain saga has sparked a lobbying scandal in the U.K. political establishment, for troubled credit creditors it shows the everyday challenges of deploying the $15 billion lying idle in distressed funds. Thanks to a central bank-fueled financing bonanza, even borrowers on their knees have leverage over the big-guns of high finance.With developed economies recovering, deals are rare and hard-won. Faced with vanishing ways to profit from distress, once-adventurous traders are joining banks in the loan market or competing with insurers buying debt of publicly-rated companies.Industry practitioners are taking a glass half-full view on all this, but there’s no question the distressed debt community is downsizing lofty ambitions forged in the pandemic downturn.“The market is irrational,” said Galia Velimukhametova, who manages Pictet Asset Management’s $400 million Distressed & Special Situations Fund. “The opportunities’ set has shrunk -- but you can still cherry pick and position for when the euphoria will settle.”The existential challenge distressed debt investors face may not be new after a decade of easy-money policies that encouraged companies to refinance debt at reduced costs. But the swift rebound from the depths of the pandemic has taken many by surprise.Stimulus-inspired growth has pushed global default rates back to 2018 levels and the number of traded distressed bonds to pre-pandemic levels.“We are now bearish on distressed, as the landscape may prove challenging for capital deployment given the substantial decline in defaults and levels of outstanding distressed debt,” wrote Jens Foehrenbach, chief investment officer of Man FRM, in a report published on Thursday.Industry players point to opportunities for those willing to dig a little deeper. Some are lending to small to mid-cap borrowers, filling a void left by retreating banks.Others are crowding into junk bonds, joining hordes of yield-starved investors. Returns on speculative-grade corporate debt, at about 2.5% so far this year, pale in comparison to the gains distressed debt investors are used to.For example, when German luxury retailer Douglas GmbH refinanced $2.8 billion dollar equivalent of debt last month, it attracted significant demand from distressed debt investors and private credit funds, according to people familiar with the deal.“There has definitely been a lot of money raised within credit opportunities strategies which is also flowing into selected public high-yield transactions right now,” said Murad Khaled, head of EMEA leveraged finance capital markets at Bank of America Corp.Read More: German Luxury Retailer Douglas Signs $2.8 Billion Rescue Deal‘More Niche’When he’s not buying baseball-card companies, Mudrick Capital Management founder Jason Mudrick is scouring the $3 trillion market for leveraged credit in North America, where he’s been helping finance leveraged buyouts for smaller companies.Read more: A Baseball Card SPAC Shows Why Distressed Investing Is So Hard“Just because the largest distressed investors can’t find anything to do doesn’t mean there’s not a lot going on -- there’s just not a lot going on where they’re looking,” Mudrick said. “The more niche parts of the market are definitively presenting more lucrative opportunities.”He’s actually expanding in Europe with the takeover of a credit hedge fund previously run by CVC Credit Partners, and will announce a new hire in the region in the next few months.There may even be chances left to jump into Gupta’s sprawling debt complex, with his Australian businesses seeking new loans.Among other targets traders are eyeing up: Abu Dhabi-based defaulted healthcare group NMC Health Plc. They’re circling $6.4 billion of debt tied to NMC Health’s administration ahead of a deadline in one month for creditors to back a restructuring plan, according to people with knowledge of the situation.“European funds are nibbling into emerging markets while they wait for another two or three quarters for European companies to show the real picture,” said Pictet’s Velimukhametova.End of EuphoriaThe adversity that distressed funds long for may ironically be the result of the European economy really picking up steam, forcing policy makers to consider withdrawing aid.Some at the European Central Bank may push to begin scaling back the 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic bond purchase program in the third quarter as the economy is likely to stage a strong rebound. The result -- higher debt costs -- may be felt most acutely at companies with the biggest debt burdens.“Leverage is racking up and is often understated when you take into account often generous Ebitda adjustments,” said Duncan Priston, the co-head of European credit at distressed debt firm HIG Bayside Capital. “We expect to see a pickup in restructurings and defaults in the second part of the year as governments start phasing out economic support.”(Updates with tout after 14th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • An Economic Data Deluge from the Eurozone Weighs on the EUR

    A data deluge from the Eurozone led the EUR back to sub-$1.21 levels before finding support. GDP numbers from Germany were aligned with the recent downward revision to growth forecasts.

  • Fed’s Key Rate Slips Closer to Zero, Raising Prospect of Tweaks

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereThe key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the first time this month, dragged down as growing imbalances in the Treasury-bill market weigh on short-term dollar rates.The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by one basis point to 0.06% on Thursday. It was the first drop to that level since a brief dip at the end of last quarter and comes just after the central bank opted not to tinker further with some of the tools it uses to control the benchmark.While officials chose not to shift its so-called administered rates at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday, a persistently lower rate could once again raise the specter of tweaks to the interest rate on excess reserves and the rate for the Fed’s reverse repurchase agreement facility, even as it keeps its main target range unchanged.A decline in the effective fed funds rate to 0.06% “would create a presumption of a tweak to the overnight RRP and IOER rates no later than the next FOMC meeting,” Wrightson ICAP economist Lou Crandall said in a note to clients published before the most recent reading. “However, the bar for an intermeeting move is probably higher, so the softening that we expect would not necessarily prompt any adjustments in the Fed’s operational parameters in the near term.”Officials from the central bank, including Chair Jerome Powell and the New York Fed’s Lorie Logan, have said in recent months that they are open to adjusting administered rates as needed.There was a large transaction in June fed funds futures Thursday, apparently a sale, that may be anticipating an upward adjustment by policy makers. In the meantime, the Fed has made adjustments to its overnight reverse repo facility to help control short-term rates. The New York Fed announced Friday that it was adjusting its counterparty eligibility criteria to make it more accessible. Last month, policy makers increased the daily counterparty limits on its overnight reverse repo facility to $80 billion per day from its previous level of $30 billion to ensure it helped control short-term rates. Rates for short-term dollar borrowing have been driven to zero and below, weighed down by Fed asset purchases, a drawdown of the U.S. Treasury’s mammoth cash pile that’s cutting into the supply of T-bills, and a shift from bank deposits to money-market funds. The potential reimposition of America’s debt ceiling later this year threatens to exacerbate this dynamic and this week saw the government itself sell bills at a zero yield for the first time since early 2020.“The Fed is trying to increase its ability to mop up the liquidity it is creating given the pressure on money market rates,” Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic adviser at Brean Capital LLC, said in a note.(Adds fed funds futures trade in sixth paragraph, changes to reverse repo facility in seventh.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Continues to Find Resistance Inside Retracement Zone at .7204 to .7266

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7242.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 retreats from record high, but posts 5.2% gain in April for best month since November

    Stocks fell Friday after a record-setting session a day earlier, with stocks taking a pause after strong earnings results and more encouraging economic data helped fuel the latest leg higher in risk assets.

  • Hollywood Super-Agent Emanuel Cashes In With Endeavor Group IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ari Emanuel, the brash Hollywood power player immortalized by Jeremy Piven in the HBO series “Entourage,” has finally secured his coveted role for his #1 client: himself.The part he landed: The ultra-wealthy head of a publicly traded company. Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., the entertainment and talent firm he co-founded, rose 5% in its first day of trading Thursday and were up another 5.3% to $26.53 at 11:12 a.m. in New York. It’s been a positive start for the pandemic-battered enterprise whose previous attempt at going public flopped.“We’re unique. There’s nobody else that sits in all the places we sit,” Emanuel, 60, said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Quicktake. “Nobody compares to us.”That bravado is characteristic of the Illinois native and brother to former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who’s steered the company’s shift from talent agency to multipronged entertainment empire over the past quarter century. After earning a reputation as a hot-tempered and ruthless negotiator on behalf of clients like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Charlize Theron, he’s applied those tactics more recently to corporate dealmaking.Fiery YangHe’s matched in ambition, if not manner, by his fellow co-founder Patrick Whitesell, 56, a comparatively soft-spoken Iowa native often described as the yin to Emanuel’s fiery yang. Whitesell briefly became a tabloid fixture in 2019 when his now ex-wife Lauren Sanchez was revealed to be the girlfriend of then-married Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and the world’s richest person.Once an upstart agency, Endeavor signaled its appetite for growth in 2009 when it swallowed up much larger rival, William Morris, followed by sports and fashion-focused IMG Worldwide five years later. But it was their acquisition of a controlling stake in mixed-martial arts promoter UFC in 2016 that transformed the Beverly Hills, California-based company into an entity that both represented and owned entertainment content.It’s that latter piece of the business that’s enabled Emanuel and Whitesell to climb their way into the ranks of titans. While the most successful agents can rake in millions in earnings from their cut of clients’ salaries, it can’t compare to the potential billions to be made from equity stakes in the public markets.Emanuel and Whitesell together control shares valued at almost $840 million, according to Endeavor’s prospectus. About two-thirds are owned by management holding companies, whose other shareholders include current and former senior executives and employees of Endeavor. Emanuel and Whitesell control the holding companies, though their exact stake isn’t disclosed in the filing. They stand to receive millions more in shares if the stock hits certain benchmarks.Marked TurnaroundThe pair also received $165 million each in 2017 when the company bought back shares from the executives.Other winners from the offering include private equity firm Silver Lake, the company’s biggest shareholder, and KKR & Co. A raft of prominent early investors also participated in a concurrent private placement, including Michael Dell’s MSD Capital, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, Dan Loeb’s Third Point and Fertitta Capital.It’s a marked turnaround from a year-and-a-half ago when Endeavor’s planned IPO was yanked hours before trading was set to begin. A softening in the market for new listings amid the WeWork debacle forced the decision, dealing another blow to Endeavor and Emanuel, who earlier that year returned a $400 million investment to Saudi Arabia in the wake of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.“We have a perfect mix in the company in relation to ownership and representation,” Emanuel said. “Covid has given us a huge opportunity on the M&A side. We think we are a better company public, right now.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks hit record highs as traders eye Biden's plans, earnings

    Stocks rose to record levels Thursday as investors considered a batch of stronger-than-expected earnings results from major companies and a sweeping set of proposals from President Joe Biden aimed at revamping the country's infrastructure and supporting families, children and students.

  • China's Ant-backed MYBank plans to expand rural reach

    BEIJING (Reuters) -MYBank, the online bank backed by China's Ant Group [688688.SS], said on Friday it aimed to serve 2,000 rural Chinese counties by 2025, more than doubling the current number of rural districts covered. MYBank also said it had served more than 35 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) at the end of 2020, a 70% increase year on year. Hangzhou-based MYBank, which was founded in 2015, said it kept a non-performing loan ratio at 1.52%, compared to the average of 2.99% ratio in China for SME loans as of last June.

  • Alibaba freezes executive pay amid China's curbs on big tech -sources

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding has frozen pay for senior executives in 2021 and is instead giving junior staff bigger salary increases, sources said, in an effort to preserve its workforce amid a regulatory clampdown. Hundreds of top-tier executives at Alibaba are not entitled to salary hikes this year, unless they performed extraordinarily, four sources familiar with the matter said. The Hangzhou-based company, though, has offered considerable wage increases to junior staff, they said.

  • China Reins In Tech Giants’ Finance Arms After Hobbling Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators imposed wide-ranging restrictions on the fast-growing financial divisions of 13 companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd., leveling many of the same curbs employed against Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. in a crackdown on the tech sector.Units of JD.com Inc., Meituan and Didi Chuxing were also among firms summoned to a meeting with several watchdogs including the central bank, which spelled out a raft of requirements including stricter compliance when listing abroad and curbs on information monopolies and the gathering of personal data. Companies must restructure their financial wings into holding companies as part of a broad effort to subject themselves to more rigorous supervision, and sever “improper links” between their existing payments services and financial products, according to a joint statement Thursday from the central bank, banking and insurance regulator, securities watchdog and the forex overseer.Shares in Tencent, Meituan and JD fell between 1% and 3% early Friday in Hong Kong. Representatives for Tencent, ByteDance, JD, Meituan and Didi didn’t respond to requests for comment.China has waged a campaign to rein in its internet titans as the government grew increasingly concerned over their growing influence over every aspect of Chinese life as well as the vast amounts of data they’ve amassed through providing services like online shopping, chatting and ride-hailing. The crackdown has already forced Ma’s Ant to scrap its initial public offering while regulators have levied a record fine against affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.What Is Behind China’s Crackdown on Its Tech Giants: QuickTake“Nobody can escape the tough regulatory crackdown on fintech,” said Zhang Xiaoxi, a Beijing-based analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics. “While the requirements are broadly in line with those imposed on Ant, those who are considering listing need to wait till they rectify all the problems.”Analysts Cautious After Beijing Summons Tech Titans: Street WrapIt’s unclear how long the companies have to enact changes, or how it would affect their core operations. Companies like Meituan, JD and Tencent rely on their payments operations to drive their core operations in e-commerce, gaming and social media. Some, like ByteDance and Didi, are said to be exploring overseas initial public offerings and the new regulations may impose a stricter oversight of the process.The firms were also ordered to break up their information monopoly and to conduct personal credit reporting services through licensed agencies. They should strengthen their capital structure and compliance, strictly implement regulatory requirements and step up consumer protection mechanisms, according to the statement. Baidu Inc., Trip.com Group Ltd. and Lufax Holding Ltd. were among others summoned to the meeting.Read more: Jack Ma’s Double-Whammy Marks End of China Tech’s Golden Age“Good days have gone,” wrote Shujin Chen, an analyst with Jefferies. “We reiterate that China has shifted from encouraging personal consumption lending to curbing rapid increases in residential leverage.”The changes will likely hit profits and growth on several fronts, the analyst wrote. They’ll have to set up holding companies, which will require more capital; their payment and shopping apps will have to cut links with other financial products; and fintech firms will find it more difficult to get listed, including overseas and secondary listings.“Regulators will keep close communication with platforms and check on their rectification progress at an appropriate time,” the watchdog agencies said in their statement. “Those failing to rectify as requested or defying rules will face severe punishment.”Regulators have pledged to curb the “reckless push” of technology firms into finance and this month outlined an overhaul of Ant, which will drastically revamp its business and be supervised more like a bank. The overhaul meant Ant will have to cut off any improper linking of payments with other financial products including its Jiebei and Huabei lending services.Ant said it will fold those units into its consumer finance arm, apply for a license for personal credit reporting, and improve consumer data protection.Read more: Ant to Be Financial Holding Firm in Overhaul Forced by ChinaEarlier this year, China proposed measures to curb market concentration in online payments, which Ant and Tencent have transformed with their ubiquitous mobile apps that are used by a combined 1 billion people. The central bank said in draft rules that any non-bank payment company with half of the market in online transactions or two entities with a combined two-thirds share could be subject to antitrust probes.If a monopoly is confirmed, the central bank can suggest that the cabinet impose restrictive measures including breaking up the entity by its business type.(Updates with share action from the third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Is Opting Out of US-Run Financial System

    If the U.S. government doesn’t lead financial innovation, China will leapfrog it and control the world’s emerging monetary infrastructure.

  • Trump Scores $617 Million of Cash With Vornado From Tower Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors snapped up $1.2 billion of bonds linked to a San Francisco office tower that makes up much of Donald Trump’s fortune.The AAA slice of the commercial mortgage-backed security sold Friday with a discount margin, or risk premium, of 125 basis points over one-month Libor -- roughly in line with other recent office-tower deals.The bonds are being used to refinance a loan on the 555 California Street property in a deal that gives joint owners Vornado Realty Trust and Trump a $617 million payout.The complex, among the tallest buildings in San Francisco, is one of two Trump-linked office towers that Vornado is refinancing. The other is in New York. While Vornado majority owns them, Trump’s 30% stake is the most valuable part of his portfolio, making up about one-third of his $2.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The refinancing -- and cash windfall for Vornado and Trump -- comes months after several banks tied to the former president said they would no longer work with him after the deadly U.S. Capitol riot in January.‘Trump’s Poor Record’While the bond found strong demand, at least one investor was put off by the Trump connection.“We looked at the deal and it did not pass our Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) process because of Trump’s poor record (going back to the 1990s) of not only paying back investors, but being difficult when he runs into difficulties,” John Kerschner, head of securitized products at Janus Henderson, said in an interview.Kerschner said the offering priced tighter than some other “esoteric” office-tower CMBS deals with somewhat lower-quality properties, such as a recent deal underpinned by a loan on office towers in downtown Houston. On the other hand, the deal priced the same or slightly wider than some deals tied to higher-quality trophy towers, he added.Proceeds of the 555 California Street CMBS will fund improvements to the buildings and return about $617 million to the owners, according to a marketing document obtained by Bloomberg.“For a complex that couldn’t be sold last year, a large equity return is arguably the next best thing for the sponsor,” said Christopher Sullivan, chief investment officer at the United Nations Federal Credit Union. “It is a trophy property in a prime location with stable, high-quality diverse tenants and high occupancy for the area given the pandemic.”Sullivan sees risks, though. The loan is structured as interest-only throughout, which may increase refinancing risk, on top of moderate leverage. Moreover, one-third of tenants also have the option to terminate their leases, “which is not surprising given the level of leasing or space-requirement uncertainties. However, it may present net cash flow risk,” he noted.New York NextMeanwhile, the refinancing of the New York tower at 1290 Avenue of the Americas is “on deck,“ Steve Roth, Vornado’s chief executive officer, said in a letter to shareholders earlier this month.The refinancing comes after Vornado tried selling the two assets last year. It shelved the effort after not reaching its pricing goals.“We found investors to be uncertain, distracted and handicapped by inability to travel,” Roth said in the letter to shareholders. “As markets improve, we may well revisit other alternatives for these two buildings,” he added.Earlier this week, Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and Donald Trump’s son, described the properties as “arguably two of the best commercial assets anywhere in the country.”Trump has at least $590 million in debt coming due in the next four years on other properties owned by the Trump Organization, more than half of which is personally guaranteed. Some of those properties, such as the company’s Washington, D.C., hotel and its golf resort near Miami, have suffered from plunging revenue during the pandemic.“We are one of the most under-leveraged real estate companies in the country relative to our assets,” Eric Trump said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Got your third stimulus check? The IRS may now have bonus money for you

    The IRS is sending out more "plus-up" payments — will you get one?

  • The Dow Fell 186 Points Because Investors Sold Before May

    Stocks tumbled Friday, as many investors took recent stock gains off the table. Sell in April and head for the backyard may be the pandemic take on sell in May and go away.

  • Ethereum hits a record: How much $1,000 would be worth today if you had invested earlier

    Growth of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency is outpacing Bitcoin year to date.

  • Biden may have to relent on the SALT cap to get his tax plan through Congress

    President Biden announced the American Families Plan this week, and the proposal includes an increase the capital-gains tax to 39.6% for individuals with incomes over $1 million. Whether he gets it through Congress, however, is likely dependent upon whether he accepts some adjustment to the limitation on the deduction for state and local tax, or SALT. While Biden’s proposal currently keeps the $10,000 limit on SALT deductions in place, he may need to accept an increase, if not an outright repeal, to get key Democratic votes.