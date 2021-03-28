SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Renewable Energy Group, Inc., of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – REGI

Benzinga

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 39 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Thursday. Trades For Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF): Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN): Bought 468,600 shares of the online real estate company, representing about 0.25% of the ETF. Opendoor stock closed 2.35% higher at $23.04 on Thursday and were down 0.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $39.24 and low of $10.55. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN): Sold 3,571 shares of the global e-commerce giant, representing about 0.28% of the ETF. Amazon.com stock closed 1.32% lower at $X on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $3,552.25 and low of $1,885.78. Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA): Sold 51,402 shares of the ABC company, representing about 0.29% of the ETF. Alibaba stock closed 2.99% lower at $222.72 on Thursday and were up 0.96% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $319.32 and low of $184.5. Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY): Sold 78,519 shares of the ABC company, representing about 0.16% of the ETF. Tencent stock closed 0.79% higher at $77.42 on Thursday and was further up 0.31% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $99.40 and low of $46.98. Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG) Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY): Bought 68,499 shares of the healthcare tech company, representing about 0.19% of the ETF. Signify stock closed 13.3% higher at $27.52 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $40.79 and low of $22.13. Seer Inc (NASDAQ: SEER): Bought 77,391 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.04% of the ETF. Seer stock closed 8.14% lower at $41.74 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $86.55 and low of 38.37. Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR): Bought 112,514 shares of the life sciences and materials science company, representing about 0.08% of the ETF. Schrodinger stock closed 3.61% lower at $69.43 on Thursday and surged 0.79% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $117 and low of $35.80. Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX): Bought 1,028 shares of the Canadian oncology company, representing about 0.0003% of the ETF. Repare stock closed 6.07% higher at $30.05 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $46.44 and low of $21.45. Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC): Bought 80,118 shares of the telemedicine company, representing about 0.15% of the ETF. Teladoc stock closed 3.2% lower at $176.16 on Thursday and were up 0.82% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of 308 and low of $134.12. Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY): Bought 127,800 shares of the ultrasound tech company, representing about 0.02% of the ETF. Butterfly stock closed 2.6% lower at $18 on Thursday and were up 0.83% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $29.13 and low of $9.34. Adaptive Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT): Bought 180,617 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.0756% of the ETF. Adaptive stock closed 0.78% lower at $38.68 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $71.25 and low of $22.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX): Sold 102,956 shares of the biopharma company, representing about 0.23% of the ETF. Vertex stock closed 0.39% lower at $212.36 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $306.08 and low of $202.56. Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co (NYSE: TAK): Sold 113,025 shares of the Japanese pharma company, representing about 0.024% of the ETF. Takeda stock closed 0.16% lower at $19.23 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $20 and low of $14.46. Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY): Sold 36,861 shares of the Swiss healthcare company, representing about 0.01% of the ETF. Roche stock closed marginally lower at $40.65 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $47.15 and low of $36.42. Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC): Bought 180,692 shares of the telemedicine company, representing about 0.15% of the ETF. Teladoc stock closed 3.2% lower at $176.16 on Thursday and was up 0.82% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of 308 and low of $134.12. Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U): Bought 200,700 shares of the video game software development company, representing about 0.0844% of the ETF. Unity stock closed 1.97% lower at $90.88 on Thursday and surged 0.35% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $174.94 and low of $65.11. Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR): Bought 783,500 shares of the big data analytics company, representing about 0.791% of the ETF. Palantir stock closed 3.20% higher at $22.58 on Thursday and surged 0.53% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $45 and low of $8.90. Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG): Bought 148,542 shares of the online real estate marketplace company, representing about 0.0847% of the ETF. Zillow stock closed 1.4% lower at $131.35 on Thursday and was up 0.49% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $212.40 and low of $28.26. Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM): Bought 50,395 shares of the video calling company, representing about 0.0734% of the ETF. Zoom stock closed 0.04% lower at $314.85 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $588.84 and low of $108.53. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE): Bought 306,976 shares of the clinical-stage biotech company, representing about 0.1075% of the ETF. Fate stock closed 4.22% lower at $78.52 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $121.16 and low of $19.80. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM): Bought 122,367 shares of advanced genetic medicines innovator, representing about 0.0469% of the ETF. Beam stock closed 3.08% higher at $83.34 on Thursday and was further up 1.69% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $126.90 and low of $14.80. Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE): Bought 100,684 shares of the internet and mobile platform company, representing about 0.0926%% of the ETF. Sea stock closed 2.59% higher at $202.6 on Thursday and was further up 0.59% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $285 and low of $40.41. Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TECHY): Sold 307,283 shares of Chinese multinational company, representing about 0.1102% of the ETF. Tencent stock closed 0.79% higher at $77.42 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $99.40 and low of $46.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN): Sold 27,672 shares of the biotech company, representing about 0.06% of the ETF. Regeneron stock closed 0.69% higher at $463.48 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $664.64 and low of $424.02. Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 309,932 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.33% of the ETF. Paypal stock closed 0.01% lower at $234.24 on Thursday and rose 0.11% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.88. Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG): Sold 434,179 shares of the flash data storage company, representing about 0.0412% of the ETF. Pure stock closed 1.24% higher at $21.15 on Thursday and was down 1.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $29.53 and low of $10.54. Paccar Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR): Sold 134,000 shares of the truck maker, representing about 0.0564% of the ETF. Paccar stock closed 1.27% higher at $92.27 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $103.19 and low of $55.93. Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS): Sold 71,063 shares of the pharma company, representing about 0.0287% of the ETF. Novartis stock closed 1.37% higher at $87.21 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $98.52 and low of $74.3. Trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ) Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR): Bought 68,100 shares of the blank check company, representing about 0.217% of the ETF. Jaws stock closed 0.5% higher at $10.20 on Thursday and surged 0.98% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $12.10 and low of $9.95. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Bought 31,505 shares of the Chinese internet company, representing about 0.2048% of the ETF. Baidu stock closed 14.5% lower at $204.57 on Thursday and was up 2.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $354.8 and low of $90.94. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL): Sold 3,088 shares of the Google parent company, representing about 0.197% of the ETF. Alphabet stock closed marginally lower at $2032.46 on Thursday and were up 0.37% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $2145.14 and low of $1075.08. Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW): Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ): Bought 745,700 shares of the online mobile gaming company, representing about 0.2108% of the ETF. Skillz stock closed 3.25% lower at $19.34 on Thursday and was up 2.28% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $46.30 and low of $9.8. Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:: OPEN): Bought 453,600 shares of the online real estate company, representing about 0.15% of the ETF. Opendoor stock closed 2.35% higher at $23.04 on Thursday and was down 0.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $39.24 and low of $10.55. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Bought 32,600 shares of the Chinese internet company, representing about 0.1% of the ETF. Baidu stock closed 14.5% lower at $204.57 on Thursday and was up 2.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $354.8 and low of $90.94. Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC): Bought 58,186 shares of the telemedicine company, representing about 0.1518% of the ETF. Teladoc stock closed 3.2% lower at $X176.16 on Thursday and was up 0.82% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of 308 and low of $134.12. Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI): Sold 6765 shares of the Argentine online marketplace company, representing about 0.14% of the ETF. Mercadolibre stock closed 1.06% higher at $1402.50 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $2020 and low of $435.04. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE): Sold 120,362 shares of the global exchange company, representing about 0.2% of the ETF. Intercontinental stock closed 0.29% lower at $112.28 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $119 and low of $72.51. Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 56,687 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.19% of the ETF. Paypal stock closed 0.01% lower at $234.24 on Thursday and rose 0.11% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.88. Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU): Sold 42,662 shares of the television streaming platform company, representing about 0.2% of the ETF. Roku stock closed 0.26% lower at $317.62 on Thursday and was up 0.35% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $486.7 and low of $79.38. © 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.