U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,370.50
    +20.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,405.00
    +140.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,824.75
    +85.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.30
    +10.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.73
    -0.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.80
    +9.90 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    +0.06 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • Vix

    22.56
    -0.69 (-2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3452
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8400
    -0.1190 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,071.22
    +1,292.47 (+3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,066.99
    +19.34 (+1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,439.37
    -104.92 (-0.36%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in loanDepot, Inc., of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - LDI

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against loanDepot, Inc. ("loanDepot" or the "Company") (NYSE: LDI) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-01513, is on behalf of an expanded class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired loanDepot pursuant or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement and Prospectus (together, the "Offering Documents") issued in connection with the Company's February 16, 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering"), seeking to pursue remedies under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act").

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)
Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

If you are a shareholder who purchased loanDepot securities during the Expanded Class Period, you have until November 8, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

loanDepot is an independent retail mortgage lender that provides residential loans, refinance loans, and personal loan products nationwide.

The complaint alleges that, the Offering Documents was negligently prepared and omitted to disclose material adverse facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's refinance originations had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO due to industry over-capacity and increased competition; (2) that the Company's gain-on-sale margins had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO; (3) that, as a result, the Company's revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; (4) that the Company had already been forced to embark on a significant expense reduction plan due to the significantly lower growth and refinance originations that the Company was experiencing; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis; and (6) that the Company's business, prospects and ability to achieve growth had been materially impaired by the time of the IPO as a result of adverse industry, sales and earnings trends.

By August 17, 2021, loanDepot's stock fell to $8.07 per share, a more than 42% decline from the IPO price of $14 per share, having plummeted in response to information reflecting the materialization of significant risks misrepresented and omitted from the Offering Documents as alleged in the complaint.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert--pomerantz-law-firm-reminds-shareholders-with-losses-on-their-investment-in-loandepot-inc-of-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline--ldi-301388294.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Recommended Stories

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureGary

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading lower by 2.5% at $148.50 amid continued volatility in Chinese stocks. Shares of several Chinese companies are trading lower as the sector continues recent weakness amid ongoing regulatory concerns. The gaming, education and technology sectors have been under regulatory pressure this year, which has driven volatility in the overall Chinese market. Shares of several Chinese companies are also trading lower as investors continue to wei

  • Who is Adjusting their DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake, Because of the M&A Bid

    DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is having a volatile few months and the stock is currently down 20.79% from six months ago. It seems that the company is still establishing its business and would be hard to find a fundamental baseline. Sometimes, looking at large trading activity is more informative, especially for younger companies. That is why, we will review which large players are optimistic for the stock and get a better indication of the potential for DraftKings.

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Jumps Because the FAA Completed Its Investigation. What Comes Next.

    The Federal Aviation Administration, which looked into flight path anomalies on the launch of Virgin Galactic, will require changes to the way Galactic communicates to the regulator.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood sells $270 million in Tesla shares

    Cathie Wood has sold $270 million in Tesla amid the tech sector selloff. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the details.

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • Higher taxes on stock dividends would hurt middle-class investors — especially retirees — far more than the wealthy

    A bad idea that will cut payouts, encourage short-term investing and give company executives greater power.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • IBM Spills Details on Kyndryl Spinoff. What You Need to Know.

    IBM expects to distribute at least 80.1% of the new company's shares to current holders, with IBM retaining the rest for resale within the first 12 months after completion of the spinoff.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) just hit a new milestone at the same time that news came out of another upstart EV maker in the U.S. getting ready to jump in the game. With headlines about EV expansion swirling, Nio's American depositary shares are moving higher today.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • 3 Reasons the Stock Market Will Keep Falling

    Bond yields are likely to keep on rising, given that the Fed plans to scale back its purchases, while analysts are less upbeat about corporate profits.

  • 10 E-commerce and Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Christopher Lyle’s SCGE Management

    In this article, we will discuss 10 e-commerce and tech stocks to buy now according to Christopher Lyle’s SCGE management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Lyle’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 E-commerce and Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Christopher Lyle’s SCGE Management. Christopher […]

  • 1 Stock I Bought That Could Produce 10X Returns

    LendingClub's purchase of Radius Bank earlier this year is already paying off. Here's what I'm most excited about.