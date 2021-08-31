U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Astra Space, Inc. - ASTR

·1 min read
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Astra Space, Inc. ("Astra Space" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)
Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

The investigation concerns whether Astra Space and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 28, 2021, an engine on an Astra Space rocket malfunctioned during a test flight, failing to fire and causing the rocket to veer sideways during an unsuccessful attempt to reach orbit.

On this news, Astra Space's stock price fell $2.18 per share, or 18.68% percent, to close at $9.49 per share on August 30, 2021, the next trading day.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-astra-space-inc---astr-301365630.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

