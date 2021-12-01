U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,587.75
    +21.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,536.00
    +79.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,250.50
    +100.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,217.30
    +20.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.15
    +0.97 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.60
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4430
    -0.0870 (-5.69%)
     

  • Vix

    27.19
    +4.23 (+18.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3299
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4270
    +0.2470 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,200.10
    -129.14 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,468.15
    +25.38 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,059.45
    -50.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,911.57
    +89.81 (+0.32%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Standard Lithium Ltd. - SLI

Pomerantz LLP
·1 min read
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SLI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Standard Lithium and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 18, 2021, Blue Orca Capital (“Blue Orca”) published a short report alleging that Standard Lithium’s claims of achieving of 90% extraction rates of battery grade lithium at its Arkansas demonstration site are not supported by previously undisclosed data filed by the Company with the state regulator, which indicated significantly lower recovery rates. Following publication of the Blue Orca report, Standard Lithium’s stock price fell $1.86 per share, or 18.84% percent, to close at $8.01 per share on November 18, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


