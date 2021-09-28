U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,429.75
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,743.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,167.75
    -27.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,275.80
    -1.20 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.61
    +0.16 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.50
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1693
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3698
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0920
    +0.1140 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,532.86
    -1,726.06 (-3.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,053.12
    -48.40 (-4.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,009.35
    -230.71 (-0.76%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of HyreCar, Inc. - HYRE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of HyreCar, Inc. ("HyreCar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HYRE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.comor 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether HyreCar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 10, 2021, after the market had closed, HyreCar issued a press release announcing deeply disappointing results for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021"), including net losses of $9.3 million compared to losses of $3.8 million in the same period the prior year. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted EBITDA loss for Q2 2021 was $7.1 million (four times higher than the $1.7 million adjusted EBITDA loss experienced in the second quarter of 2020) and its gross profit for Q2 2021 was just $0.8 million (less than one third the Company's gross profit in the second quarter of 2020), with a gross profit margin of just 24%. Contemporaneously with the release, HyreCar filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a Form 10-Q which disclosed that the Company had incurred skyrocketing costs of revenue during the quarter primarily as a result of significantly higher insurance claims incidence-including claims before March 31, 2021 "in excess of the reserves." On an earnings call, when asked whether HyreCar was actually on track to achieve 45% to 50% gross margins in the near term as previously represented, the Company's Chief Financial Officer essentially withdrew this goal, calling it a "shoot for the sky" aim and stating that "shooting for margin upwards of 40%" was more realistic.

On this news, HyreCar's stock price fell $9.27 per share, or 48.5%, to close at $9.85 per share on August 11, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665829/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Investigates-Claims-On-Behalf-of-Investors-of-HyreCar-Inc--HYRE

Recommended Stories

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine makers were sliding on Monday. BioNTech stock (NASDAQ: BNTX) was down 6.5% at 12:09 p.m. EDT. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had slipped 4.4%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock had fallen 6%.

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Why Growth Stocks Datadog, MongoDB, and Okta Fell Today

    Many growth stocks, particularly in the tech sector, didn't grow their share prices on Monday. For instance, three notable up-and-coming tech companies -- Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) -- all fell much harder on the day than the S&P 500 index. None of the three had significant price-moving news of their own to report, so it's apparent that their falls (with Datadog off 3.6%, Okta down 4.7%, and MongoDB 4.9% lower) had more to do with those developments.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Pelosi Makes Infrastructure Move; AMD, Energy Stock Among 4 Passing Buy Points; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Nancy Pelosi made an infrastructure bill move. AMD stock offered a buy point. Tesla stock gained, Apple stock fell.

  • Tesla’s moves in China, Amazon price target cut, Polestar to go public

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung&nbsp;break down Monday’s trending tickers which include: Tesla shareholders receiving a recommendation to reject Kimbal Musk and Murdoch as board members, Morgan Stanley cutting Amazon’s price target as concerns over the company’s profitability take center stage, and Polestar partnering with Gores Guggenheim in a SPAC deal to go public.

  • Tesla Isn’t Acting Like a Growth Stock. Something Is Going On.

    Bond yields rose and tech stocks fell, but shares of Elon Musk's EV maker gained. The stock behaved more like shares of Ford or General Motors.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Jumped on Monday

    Shares of cruise line stocks had a great start to the week, with the industry climbing by the high single digits in trading on Monday. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) were up as much as 7.7%, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) was up 5%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) rose 4.8% at its peak. The jump in shares was impressive given that the market overall was flat and the biggest mover was oil (an expense for cruise lines), rising 1.9%.

  • 2 of the Best Stocks You Can Buy at a Huge Discount Right Now

    The broad stock market might be near an all-time high, but game-changing companies C3.ai and Zillow certainly aren't.

  • Why Naked Brand Shares Continue To Rise Today

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is continuing to trade higher Monday after the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice, stated Friday that the company had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we believe the business combination will reward our patient shareholders," said Davis-Rice

  • Monday’s meme-stock action was all about renewable energy and faded smiles

    In addition to the Securities and Exchange Commission charging two traders for wash trading GameStop and other meme stocks, “The Big Short” investor-turned-GameStop mega-bull Michael Burry tweeted — then deleted — an acknowledgment that he had been subpoenaed by the SEC as part of its investigation into January’s manic short squeeze on the stock. AMC Entertainment (AMC) had a rougher case of “The Mondays,” as the theater chain’s shares finished down to start the week, possibly due in part to Disney (DIS) Chief Executive Bob Chapek saying publicly on Friday that his company is no longer committing to exclusive theatrical releases after 2021. A big recent trend for retail investors has been playing in the shorted and ever-deeper pool of green-energy stocks.

  • The Pandemic Crushed These 2 Stocks. They're Bouncing Back Monday

    Shares of Carnival were up almost 5%. The gains continued a rally over the past week that has seen the cruise ship giant's stock jump 16% from its close last Tuesday. Carnival's gains picked up steam on Friday, when the company released its third-quarter financial results.

  • Is Micron Stock A Buy As Memory-Chip Market Rises?

    Micron Technology stock has risen on improving memory-chip sales. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying MU stock right now.

  • What's Going On With Camber Energy Shares Today?

    Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) is trading significantly higher on abnormally high volume Monday as traders circulate the stock as a possible short squeeze candidate. The average session volume is about 73 million over a 100-day period. Monday's daily trading volume was approaching 250 million at publication time. Camber Energy's float is about 104 million, while the short float is just over 6 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock is overwhelmingly popular among Twitter's "FinTwit

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.