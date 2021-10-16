U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,555.09
    +2,213.16 (+3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. - DNA

·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. ("Ginkgo" or the "Company") (NYSE: DNA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)
Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

The investigation concerns whether Ginkgo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 6, 2021, Scorpion Capital published a report about Ginkgo alleging that it is a "colossal scam." It describes the Company's business model is a "shell game," and that the company is highly dependent on related party transaction revenues. The report also calls the company is a "Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years."

On this news, Ginkgo's stock price fell $1.39 per share, or 8.55%, to close at $10.59 per share on October 6, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-ginkgo-bioworks-holdings-inc---dna-301401659.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

