U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,388.50
    -13.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,705.00
    -113.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,909.25
    -18.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,120.60
    -8.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.78
    +0.09 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.21
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1682
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6990
    -0.0420 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,231.09
    +2,224.14 (+4.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.91
    +88.86 (+8.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.82
    -187.35 (-0.69%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Oatly Group AB of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - OTLY

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Oatly Group AB ("Oatly" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OTLY) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-06485, is on behalf of all purchasers of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") of Oatly between May 20, 2021 and July 15, 2021 (the "Class Period"), against Oatly and certain of its officers and/or directors, for violations of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("1934 Act" or "Exchange Act") and Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)
Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Oatly securities during the Class Period, you have until September 24, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Oatly describes itself as the world's original and largest oatmilk company. It is organized under the laws of Sweden.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: Oatly (a) overinflated its gross margins, revenue, capital expenditure, and market share financial metrics; (b) overstated its sustainability practices and impact; (c) exaggerated its growth in China; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly's statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

Oatly held its initial public offering ("IPO") in the United States on or around May 20, 2021, offering and selling 84,376,000 American Depositary Shares (including 19,688,000 from certain shareholders) at a price of $17 per share. Each ADS represents one Oatly ordinary share. The IPO raised $1.4 billion for the Company.

Two months later, on July 14, 2021, before the markets opened, short seller Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") issued a report entitled, "Sour on an Oat-lier Investment" (the "Spruce Point Report" or the "Report"). The Report brought to light a number of improprieties at Oatly, including improper accounting practices and greenwashing (making the Company's product appear more sustainable than it actually is), among other issues.

Over the next days, a number of media outlets reported on the Spruce Point Report and its allegations about Oatly.

As this news hit the market, the price of Oatly ADSs fell 7.8% over two trading days, falling from its close price of $21.13 on July 13, 2021, to a close price of $19.48 on July 14, 2021, on unusually high trading volume.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert--pomerantz-law-firm-reminds-shareholders-with-losses-on-their-investment-in-oatly-group-ab-of-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline--otly-301359495.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Sank Today

    As of the market close, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock was down 8.8%. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 5.8% and 4.2%, respectively. CNBC reported that some scientists are criticizing the U.S. government's decision to move forward with third booster doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines as premature.

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • ‘The Next Amazon’: 10 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued ecommerce stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Amazon’: 5 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside. The ecommerce business has become one of the main drivers of the world economy in recent years. According […]

  • Is Alibaba Stock About To Rebound?

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA) are extremely oversold. That means there’s a good chance they're about to stage some type of rebound. Oversold means the shares are trading at an extreme below what would be their usual or typical trading range. This attracts buyers into the market because they will be expecting a reversion or rally back up to the average. They could push the price higher. See Also: Alibaba Launches New NFT Marketplace: What You Need To Know The bottom part of t

  • Cardano Nears All-Time High as Investors Await Smart Contracts

    Expectations are rising for the blockchain to implement smart contract functionality by next month.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of the social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were down on Thursday, marking a second consecutive day of the stock dropping. The recent fall in Pinterest stock comes after the company reported a disappointing second-quarter earnings result. Investors and analysts were speculating that Pinterest's slowdown could have been due to world economies reopening in the quarter.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are falling today, down by 4.3% as of 3 p.m. EDT. The funny thing is, Plug Power issued a business update this morning that was probably intended to be taken as good news. Anticipating that it will achieve "record gross billings" in 2022, the company is reorganizing its management team by appointing four general managers "to meet the growing demand of its clean energy solutions," one manager for each of the company's business units.

  • Why TuSimple Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of driverless-truck start-up TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) were trading sharply higher on Thursday in a dramatic rebound following a sell-off that may have been triggered by a short-seller's report. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, TuSimple's shares were up about 15.6% from Wednesday's closing price. TuSimple, founded in 2015, is a San Diego-based developer of autonomous-driving systems for heavy trucks.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Why Shares of DLocal Limited Are Skyrocketing Today

    Management reported strong second-quarter earnings after the market closed yesterday, and shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO), an online-payments services provider that focuses on emerging markets, are soaring today.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Urging Investors Not To Sell Ford Stock

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has traded down to its lowest levels since May, but Jim Cramer urged investors not to sell Ford stock. As chip shortage issues continue to impact the automotive industry, Cramer said there are many things that are going well for Ford that investors should pay attention to. See Also: Ford Stock Breaks Critical Level "There are so many things that are going good at Ford including all new models and a decision to no longer lose money in a lot of different places," Cramer sai

  • This is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving often, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • Nvidia jumps and Robinhood sinks after earnings, FTC refiles Facebook antitrust case

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.