U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.62
    +0.80 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.30
    +4.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    +0.18 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1423
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3654
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5510
    -0.0290 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,216.82
    -741.80 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.64
    -10.09 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,577.73
    +244.21 (+0.86%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. - MMAT; MMTLP; TRCH

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ("Meta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MMAT; TRCH) (OTC: MMTLP). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)
Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

The investigation concerns whether Meta Materials and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On December 14, 2021, Kerrisdale Capital ("Kerrisdale") published a report titled "Meta Materials, Inc. (MMAT): A 'Photonics' Company That's an Optical Illusion." The report alleged numerous issues including: "[d]isappearing segments, misleading product claims, fake medical devices, research funding for subsidiaries that don't exist, and circumstances so questionable around a penny stock reverse merger that it's now the subject of an SEC Enforcement subpoena."

Following publication of the Kerrisdale report, Meta's stock price fell $0.18 per share, or 5.83%, to close at $2.91 per share on December 14, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-meta-materials-inc-fka-torchlight-energy-resources-inc--mmat-mmtlp-trch-301461688.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Clean Energy Penny Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best clean energy penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Clean Energy Penny Stocks To Buy Now. Renewables have been increasing their overall share in new power capacity expansion across the globe over […]

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

    Tech stocks have been bruised. But this trio looks poised to pop in 2022.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • Be a landlord for Amazon and FedEx with these REITs that yield up to 4.1%

    The REITs are paying big dividends from diverse commercial property holdings.

  • Reddit Stock Portfolio: 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular tech stocks to consider on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Reddit Stock Portfolio: 5 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider. Reddit has become an important internet platform for the finance world in the past year […]

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • The Truth Behind Trading Semiconductor (Chip) Stocks

    Semiconductor companies offer an endless variety of trading and investment opportunities in the technology space.

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Reddit is buying for the next bull run. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run. The past year was in many ways a defining one for the crypto industry. […]

  • Sundial Growers Stock in 2022: Skyrocket or Crash?

    This year will be a big test for cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). With one recent acquisition closed and another that could be complete in the next few months, the business is undergoing some significant changes that will likely dictate the direction of its share price this year. In 2021, its stock was up over 400% at one point and ended up finishing the year with a 22% gain -- far better than the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, which fell 19%.

  • Down 40% From Its High, Is CrowdStrike Stock a Smart Buy?

    In the latter half, supply chain constraints helped drive the consumer price index (a popular proxy for inflation) to a 39-year high, causing the Federal Reserve to accelerate the taper of its asset purchase program. Unfortunately for shareholders, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) was caught in the fray, and the cybersecurity company has seen its share price fall 40.1% from its all-time high. With that in mind, is CrowdStrike stock a smart buy right now?

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • Glaxo courts Qatar and Singapore to head off £50bn Unilever swoop

    GlaxoSmithKline is courting the sovereign wealth funds of Qatar and Singapore as cornerstone investors in a listing of its £50bn consumer business as it seeks to head off a risky takeover by Unilever.