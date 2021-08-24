U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.75
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,361.00
    +80.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,326.50
    +22.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.80
    +6.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.96
    +0.32 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.50
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    17.15
    -1.41 (-7.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3718
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7250
    +0.0450 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,204.26
    -733.13 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,246.47
    -16.97 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,763.43
    +269.19 (+0.98%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of T-Mobile US, Inc. - TMUS

·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of T-Mobile US, Inc. ("T-Mobile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TMUS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.comor 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether T-Mobile and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 15, 2021, Vice published an articled entitled "T-Mobile Investigating Claims of Massive Customer Data Breach." The Vice article reported, in part, that T-Mobile was "investigating a forum post claiming to be selling a mountain of personal data" that "came from T-Mobile servers" and purportedly "includes social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique IMEI numbers, and driver licenses information[.]" Then, on August 16, 2021, T-Mobile issued a press release confirming that the Company had "determined that unauthorized access to some T-Mobile data occurred" and was "continuing our deep technical review of the situation across our systems to identify the nature of any data that was illegally accessed."

On this news, T-Mobile's stock price fell $4.21 per share, or 2.9%, to close at $140.74 per share on August 16, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661051/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Investigates-Claims-On-Behalf-of-Investors-of-T-Mobile-US-Inc--TMUS

