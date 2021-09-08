U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,523.25
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,125.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,687.00
    +12.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,279.10
    +3.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.59
    +0.24 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.60
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1851
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0480 (+3.63%)
     

  • Vix

    18.14
    +1.73 (+10.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2960
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,023.66
    -5,442.77 (-10.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,207.48
    -156.47 (-11.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,042.62
    +126.48 (+0.42%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CorMedix Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CRMD

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CorMedix Inc. ("CorMedix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CRMD) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 21-cv-14020, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired CorMedix securities between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired CorMedix securities during the Class Period, you have until September 20, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

CorMedix is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The Company is focused on developing its lead product candidate, DefenCath, a purported novel antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous catheter-related bloodstream infections ("CRBSIs").

In July 2020, CorMedix completed submission of a New Drug Application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for DefenCath as a catheter lock solution with an initial indication for use of preventing CRBSIs in patients with end-stage renal disease who are receiving hemodialysis via a central venous catheter.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (i) deficiencies existed with respect to DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (ii) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the FDA was unlikely to approve the DefenCath NDA for CRBSIs in its present form; (iii) Defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies with DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 1, 2021, CorMedix issued a press release "announc[ing] that the [FDA] cannot approve the [NDA] for DefenCath . . . in its present form." CorMedix informed investors that the "FDA noted concerns at the third-party manufacturing facility after a review of records requested by FDA and provided by the manufacturing facility"; that the "FDA did not specify the issues and CorMedix intends to work with the manufacturing facility to develop a plan for resolution when FDA informs the facility of the specific concerns"; that, "[w]hen we are informed of the issues, we will schedule an investor conference call to provide an update on our expected timeline for resolution"; and that, "[a]dditionally, FDA is requiring a manual extraction study to demonstrate that the labeled volume can be consistently withdrawn from the vials despite an existing in-process control to demonstrate fill volume within specifications."

On this news, CorMedix's stock price fell $5.98 per share, or 39.87%, to close at $9.02 per share on March 1, 2021.

Then, on April 14, 2021, Defendants announced that CorMedix would have to take additional steps to meet the FDA's requirements for DefenCath's manufacturing process, including "[a]ddressing FDA's concerns regarding the qualification of the filling operation [that] may necessitate adjustments in the process and generation of additional data on operating parameters for manufacture of DefenCath."

On this news, CorMedix's stock price fell $1.44 per share, or 15.37%, to close at $7.93 per share on April 14, 2021.

Finally, on May 13, 2021, CorMedix announced that "[b]ased on our analyses, we have concluded that additional process qualification will be needed with subsequent validation to address the deficiencies identified by FDA." After an analyst pressed for clearer information on DefenCath's manufacturing deficiencies on a conference call held that same day, Phoebe Mounts, CorMedix's Executive Vice President and General Counsel, finally disclosed, inter alia, that "there are times when there may be unexpected results obtained"; that the FDA "expect[s] us to generate sufficient data to demonstrate that[ the filling] process is a controlled process and is consistent with the agency's requirements for good manufacturing practice"; that "sterility is a very important part of that process," as well as "the accuracy in making sure the right volume of DEFENCATH is loaded into the vials"; that "we are talking about thousands of vials during the manufacturing run"; that Defendant must "generat[e] of a lot of data to make sure that . . . all the equipment has been qualified for the intended use and every step in the manufacturing process has been qualified"; that "[the] process needs to be very robust, [and] needs to be reproducible"; and that "the burden is on the manufacturer to demonstrate that the facility can do that process reducibly and generate the required product for commercial distribution."

On this news, CorMedix's stock price fell $1.51 per share, or 19.97%, to close at $6.05 per share on May 14, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663108/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Reminds-Shareholders-with-Losses-on-their-Investment-in-CorMedix-Inc-of-Class-Action-Lawsuit-and-Upcoming-Deadline-CRMD

Recommended Stories

  • Upstart Is Soaring Again: Here's Why

    Financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) aims to disrupt the way that banks lend money to consumers, and the early results have been successful. In fact, Upstart's business has grown so quickly that the stock has increased more than tenfold in just nine months since the company's IPO. Well, it doesn't look like Upstart's stock is out of gas just yet.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Why Novavax Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped on Tuesday on news of a major supply deal with the Japanese government. By the close of trading, the biotechnology company's stock price was up 7.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Explaining the crypto price plunge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the more than 10% price drop in Bitcoin and Ethereum on Tuesday.

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Jumped 5.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) have jumped as much as 5.1% in trading on Tuesday after announcing a big partnership in non-fungible tokens. Shares are hitting their highs of the day as I'm writing this at 3 p.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we examined the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive discussion about Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and market outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Billionaire Ken Fisher, who is executive chairman and co-chief investment […]

  • The Ownership Structure of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a Double Edged Sword for the Stock

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has become a market favorite amongst retail investors, while institutional investors remain more cautious. This could lead to some big price moves if either group is proved right or wrong on the company.

  • Why Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) were jumping 12.9% higher as of 3:51 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The gain came after S&P Global announced that the stock would be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index effective Sept.

  • Moderna stock extends rally after price target gets a 77% boost at Morgan Stanley

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied toward a fifth straight gain Tuesday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison added nearly $150 to his price target on an increased outlook for the biotechnology company's COVID-19 vaccine sales.

  • Crypto traders blame bitcoin’s Tuesday tumble partly on glitches at exchanges and a $44 million sale order

    A wild day on crypto exchanges is being blamed on a raft of glitches and reports of a big sale that at least one analyst credits for contributing to the downward pressure on digital-asset prices.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 56% upside for its 20 favorite stocks

    DEEP DIVE As the stock market reopens following Labor Day weekend, there is no shortage of warnings that a correction is due — which would be a pullback of at least 10% for the benchmark S&P 500 following a gain of 21% so far this year.

  • Peak Fintech Receives Approval for Common Shares to Begin Trading on NASDAQ

    Peak Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQX: PKKFF) ("Peak" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech service provider and manager of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced that the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC has approved the listing of the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("NASDAQ").

  • Millennials will power a bull market in stocks for decades: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest's founder Cathie Wood tells Yahoo Finance Live that millennials will help power a bull market in stocks for years to come.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Might Skyrocket When COVID Is Over

    Stocks of biotech companies fighting COVID-19 have been great investments over the last two years. What stocks might zoom higher when the pandemic is over?

  • Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

    Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 9% lower at around $47,900 Tuesday morning. Ethereum is trading 11.5% lower at around $3,470 Tuesday morning. Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data cent

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • 10 Dividend ETFs with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend ETFs with over 4% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend ETFs with Over 4% Yield. An exchange-traded fund, or ETF, is not your typical investment fund or stock, however, it is […]