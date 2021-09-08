U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of HyreCar, Inc. - HYRE

·2 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of HyreCar, Inc. ("HyreCar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HYRE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.comor 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether HyreCar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 10, 2021, after the market had closed, HyreCar issued a press release announcing deeply disappointing results for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021"), including net losses of $9.3 million compared to losses of $3.8 million in the same period the prior year. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted EBITDA loss for Q2 2021 was $7.1 million (four times higher than the $1.7 million adjusted EBITDA loss experienced in the second quarter of 2020) and its gross profit for Q2 2021 was just $0.8 million (less than one third the Company's gross profit in the second quarter of 2020), with a gross profit margin of just 24%. Contemporaneously with the release, HyreCar filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a Form 10-Q which disclosed that the Company had incurred skyrocketing costs of revenue during the quarter primarily as a result of significantly higher insurance claims incidence-including claims before March 31, 2021 "in excess of the reserves." On an earnings call, when asked whether HyreCar was actually on track to achieve 45% to 50% gross margins in the near term as previously represented, the Company's Chief Financial Officer essentially withdrew this goal, calling it a "shoot for the sky" aim and stating that "shooting for margin upwards of 40%" was more realistic.

On this news, HyreCar's stock price fell $9.27 per share, or 48.5%, to close at $9.85 per share on August 11, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663120/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Investigates-Claims-On-Behalf-of-Investors-of-HyreCar-Inc--HYRE

