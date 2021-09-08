U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,523.00
    +3.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,120.00
    +29.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,685.25
    +10.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.30
    +2.90 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.46
    +0.11 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.00
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1844
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0480 (+3.63%)
     

  • Vix

    18.14
    +1.73 (+10.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3779
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3030
    +0.0440 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,517.93
    -6,335.84 (-11.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.46
    -170.50 (-12.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,161.85
    +245.71 (+0.82%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Sesen Bio, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SESN

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sesen Bio, Inc. ("Sesen Bio" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SESN) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-07309, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Sesen Bio securities between December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Sesen Bio's securities during the Class Period, you have until October 18, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Sesen Bio is a late-stage clinical company that purports to advance targeted fusion protein ("TFP") therapeutics for cancer treatments. Its most advanced product candidate is Vicineum (VB4-845), a locally administered TFP developed as a treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin ("BCG")-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer ("NMIBC"). Sesen Bio reported preliminary efficacy data from its ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for Vicineum, the VISTA trial, in August 2019.

On December 21, 2020, the Company announced that it had submitted its Biologics License Application ("BLA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for Vicineum for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive NMIBC.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Sesen Bio's clinical trial for Vicineum had more than 2,000 violations of trial protocol, including 215 classified as "major"; (2) that three of Sesen Bio's clinical investigators were found guilty of "serious noncompliance," including "back-dating data"; (3) that Sesen Bio had submitted the tainted data in connection with the BLA for Vicineum; (4) that Sesen Bio's clinical trials showed that Vicineum leaked out into the body, leading to side effects including liver failure and liver toxicity, and increasing the risks for fatal, drug-induced liver injury; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's BLA for Vicineum was not likely to be approved; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that Sesen Bio would be required to conduct additional trials to support the efficacy and safety of Vicineum; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 13, 2021, Sesen Bio announced that the FDA declined to approve its BLA for Vicineum in its current form. The FDA provided certain "recommendations specific to additional clinical/statistical data and analyses in addition to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) issues pertaining to a recent pre-approval inspection and product quality."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.80, or 57%, to close at $2.11 per share on August 13, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on August 16, 2021, Sesen Bio further revealed that "it appears that [the Company] will need to do a clinical trial to provide the additional efficacy and safety data necessary for the FDA to assess the benefit-risk profile, which is the basis for approval." As a result, the Company expected that it could not resubmit its BLA until 2023.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.89, or 42%, to close at $1.22 per share on August 16, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on August 18, 2021, before the market opened, the health and medicine news site STAT published an article entitled "Sesen Bio trial of cancer drug marked by misconduct and worrisome side effects, documents show." Citing "hundreds of pages of internal documents" and "three people familiar with the matter," the article detailed that the clinical trial for Vicineum was "marked by thousands of violations of study rules, damning investigator conduct, and worrying signs of toxicity the company did not publicly disclose."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.20, or 13%, to close at $1.31 per share on August 18, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663126/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Reminds-Shareholders-with-Losses-on-their-Investment-in-Sesen-Bio-Inc-of-Class-Action-Lawsuit-and-Upcoming-Deadline-SESN

Recommended Stories

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Why Novavax Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped on Tuesday on news of a major supply deal with the Japanese government. By the close of trading, the biotechnology company's stock price was up 7.

  • Upstart Is Soaring Again: Here's Why

    Financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) aims to disrupt the way that banks lend money to consumers, and the early results have been successful. In fact, Upstart's business has grown so quickly that the stock has increased more than tenfold in just nine months since the company's IPO. Well, it doesn't look like Upstart's stock is out of gas just yet.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Might Skyrocket When COVID Is Over

    Stocks of biotech companies fighting COVID-19 have been great investments over the last two years. What stocks might zoom higher when the pandemic is over?

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we examined the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive discussion about Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and market outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Billionaire Ken Fisher, who is executive chairman and co-chief investment […]

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • The Ownership Structure of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a Double Edged Sword for the Stock

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has become a market favorite amongst retail investors, while institutional investors remain more cautious. This could lead to some big price moves if either group is proved right or wrong on the company.

  • Why Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) were jumping 12.9% higher as of 3:51 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The gain came after S&P Global announced that the stock would be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index effective Sept.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Jumped 5.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) have jumped as much as 5.1% in trading on Tuesday after announcing a big partnership in non-fungible tokens. Shares are hitting their highs of the day as I'm writing this at 3 p.

  • Moderna stock extends rally after price target gets a 77% boost at Morgan Stanley

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied toward a fifth straight gain Tuesday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison added nearly $150 to his price target on an increased outlook for the biotechnology company's COVID-19 vaccine sales.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 56% upside for its 20 favorite stocks

    DEEP DIVE As the stock market reopens following Labor Day weekend, there is no shortage of warnings that a correction is due — which would be a pullback of at least 10% for the benchmark S&P 500 following a gain of 21% so far this year.

  • Crypto traders blame bitcoin’s Tuesday tumble partly on glitches at exchanges and a $44 million sale order

    A wild day on crypto exchanges is being blamed on a raft of glitches and reports of a big sale that at least one analyst credits for contributing to the downward pressure on digital-asset prices.

  • Why Moderna Is Beating the Market Today

    Recent announcements and a pair of analyst price target hikes have put some zip into the company's stock price.

  • Bitcoin Nurses Losses in Wake of El Salvador’s Glitched Rollout

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin nursed losses Wednesday after plunging amid El Salvador’s troubled rollout of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender.The virtual coin was trading at about $47,100 as of 11 a.m. in Singapore, having slid as much as 17% a day earlier before paring some of the losses. The downdraft also swept across tokens such as Ether and Dogecoin, as well as the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index.“Social media platforms were very cautious over the weekend that a plunge could occur following

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • Millennials will power a bull market in stocks for decades: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest's founder Cathie Wood tells Yahoo Finance Live that millennials will help power a bull market in stocks for years to come.