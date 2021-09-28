U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,435.50
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,790.00
    +47.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,184.00
    -10.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,283.00
    +6.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.09
    +0.64 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.80
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1696
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2200
    +0.2420 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,484.34
    -1,594.69 (-3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.73
    -48.79 (-4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,139.65
    -100.41 (-0.33%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Summit Therapeutics Inc. - SMMT

·1 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Summit Therapeutics Inc. ("Summit" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SMMT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Summit and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 21, 2021, Summit disclosed that it "received feedback from the United States Food and Drug Administration (the ‘FDA') that the FDA does not agree with the change to the primary endpoint that Summit proposed and has subsequently implemented in its ongoing Phase III Ri-CoDIFy studies when combining the studies."

On this news, Summit's stock price fell $1.30 per share, or 20.06%, to close at $5.18 per share on September 22, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665836/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Investigates-Claims-On-Behalf-of-Investors-Summit-Therapeutics-Inc--SMMT

