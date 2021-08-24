U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.75
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,361.00
    +80.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,326.25
    +21.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.80
    +6.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.96
    +0.32 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.60
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    17.15
    -1.41 (-7.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3718
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7240
    +0.0440 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,204.26
    -733.13 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,246.47
    -16.97 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,763.43
    +269.19 (+0.98%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SelectQuote, Inc. - SLQT

·1 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SelectQuote, Inc. ("SelectQuote" or the "Company") (NYSE:SLQT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether SelectQuote and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 11, 2021, SelectQuote held a conference call in connection with its third quarter 2021 financial results during which it disclosed that its fourth quarter results would be impacted by a "negative cohort and tail adjustment" due to "lower second-term persistency for the 2019 cohort."

On this news, SelectQuote's stock price fell $5.50 per share, or 20.07%, to close at $21.90 per share on May 12, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661053/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Investigates-Claims-On-Behalf-of-Investors-of-SelectQuote-Inc--SLQT

