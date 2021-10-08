U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,398.50
    +8.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,719.00
    +81.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,914.75
    +33.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.70
    +5.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.42
    +1.12 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.70
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1558
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    +0.0470 (+3.08%)
     

  • Vix

    19.54
    -1.46 (-6.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3615
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8190
    +0.2030 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,844.60
    -1,346.45 (-2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,305.34
    -12.42 (-0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,275.52
    +597.31 (+2.16%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. - LSPD

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (NYSE: LSPD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)
Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

The investigation concerns whether Lightspeed and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 29, 2021, market analyst Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") published a report regarding Lightspeed. Spruce Point also published a press release summarizing its findings. The summary stated, among other things, that "[e]vidence shows that Lightspeed massively inflated its business pre-IPO, overstating its customer count by 85% and gross transaction volume ('GTV') by 10% – a payment volume metric that a former employee described as 'smoke and mirrors'"; that there was "[e]vidence of declining organic growth and business deterioration through Lightspeed's IPO, despite management's claims that Average Revenue Per User ('ARPU') is increasing"; that the Company's "[r]ecent acquisition spree has come at escalating costs with no clear path to profitability, while management pursues aggressive revenue reporting practices"; and that there were "[w]eak governance standards and worrisome auditor oversight by PwC under a concerning CFO, who was tied to a prior technology roll-up scandal."

On this news, Lightspeed's share price fell $13.73 per share, or 12.2%, to close at $98.77 per share on September 29, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-lightspeed-commerce-inc---lspd-301395831.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust to Announce its Third Quarter Results on November 3, 2021

    Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust ("Cominar" or the "REIT") (TSX: CUF.UN) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

  • Jeff Bezos' big Indonesian investment is off-limits to you — buy these 3 stocks instead

    You can't buy Jeff Bezos' newest investment. But here are three alternatives.

  • Americans with criminal records could be a solution to the labor shortage

    With the acute worker shortage, some companies are overlooking the traditional stigma of hiring employees with criminal records. CEOs say it could help close the jobs gap.

  • These 2 COVID-19 Stocks Could Boost the Market Friday

    The stock market continued to gain ground on Thursday, picking up greater momentum as investors started to get more comfortable with the idea of a full economic recovery. A couple of stocks that have played instrumental roles with COVID posted big gains in after-hours trading on Thursday, and what they're saying about their businesses could have implications for the whole stock market. Below, we'll look at why Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) moved sharply upward late Thursday afternoon.

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • Why Alibaba shares are higher today

    Julie Hyman discusses the rally in Alibaba shares in early trading on Thursday, making it the top trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today

    What happened Electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped Thursday morning, rallying 7.5% by 11:45 a.m. EDT after a huge analyst upgrade. So what Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on Nio stock to buy with a price target of $56 a share, representing a whopping 66% upside from the stock's Wednesday closing price.

  • Duckhorn CEO on M&A: going to be disciplined, not aggressive

    Alex Ryan, Duckhorn Portfolio’s President, CEO and Chairman, discusses the company’s latest quarterly results, the state of the wine industry and Duckhorn’s strategy when it comes to mergers and acquisitions.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • Why Shares of Tata Motors Drove Higher on Thursday

    While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both rising Thursday, shares of giant Indian automaker Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) were gaining considerably more ground than the benchmark averages. As of 1:44 p.m. EDT, shares of Tata Motors trading on the NYSE were up by 15.8% to a level they hadn't seen since April 2018. The catalyst behind Tata's surge on Thursday was an auspicious new view on the stock from Morgan Stanley analyst Binay Singh.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could soar next

    Pay attention. These three Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • Why Ford Stock Popped Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) got a lot of press for its investor day yesterday, but it is Ford's (NYSE: F) stock that is leading the way today, climbing as much as 5.9%. Yesterday, CNBC reported that GM told investors it was heading full bore into the world of electric vehicles, and with a recurring revenue strategy, it expects it to double annual sales by 2030. Ford announced last week that it is investing more than $11 billion to build an EV and battery manufacturing "mega campus" in Tennessee, as well as two other battery plants in Kentucky, along with Korean partner SK Innovation.

  • Alibaba higher as Biden, Xi plan to meet by year's end, Tilray and Levi shares up after earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Elon Musk: Tesla Moving Headquarters To Texas

    At Thursday's shareholder meeting, CEO Elon Musk said Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas. Tesla stock dipped late.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting Up To 800% Growth In Q3

    GOOGL stock, TaskUs and Crocs among 24 of today's fastest-growing stocks as market looks to rebound.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Fell 10.4% Last Month

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 10.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Nasdaq Composite index ended the month down roughly 5.3%, and CRISPR Therapeutics was caught up in the sell-off. As a broader biotechnology category, gene-editing still boasts huge promise, but it's not surprising that CRISPR stock has lost ground amid recent market volatility.

  • Why the recent market decline was likely just a shakeout before a major rally

    The recent market decline has many people wondering if this is the start of a bigger correction, or just a shakeout before a fourth quarter rally? I’m leaning towards the latter for the following reasons: seasonality, the Fed, technicals, and sentiment.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for October

    At the same time, all three are growing annual revenue -- and there are plenty of reasons to believe this will continue. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the leading company in the cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment market. The company predicts that will continue until at least the late 2030s.