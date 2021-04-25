U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,180.17
    +45.19 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,043.49
    +227.59 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,016.81
    +198.39 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.86
    +39.24 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.04
    +0.61 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    -5.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.13 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0083 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    +0.0130 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3879
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8650
    -0.0950 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,220.05
    +318.78 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.37
    +33.47 (+2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nomura Holdings, Inc. - NMR

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pomerantz LLP
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, April 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (“Nomura” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NMR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Nomura and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 29, 2021, Nomura disclosed that it anticipated significant losses in connection with positions linked to Archegos Capital Management (“Archegos”) after Archegos failed to meet margin calls the prior week, forcing the liquidation of more than $20 billion in holdings. That same day, Bloomberg reported that “[m]uch of the leverage used by [Archegos] was provided by banks including Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG through swaps and so-called contracts for difference[.]”

On this news, Nomura’s stock price fell $0.93 per share, or 14.07%, to close at $5.68 per share on March 29, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


Recommended Stories

  • Traders Reach Crucial Moment in Timing of Fed Rate-Hike Cycle

    (Bloomberg) -- For rates traders fixated on where the Federal Reserve is going with policy in the next few years, a key number is 99.That’s basically the price where eurodollar futures expiring in December 2023 have been stuck for more than a week. And that means markets have calmed significantly since the feverish early-April bets that policy makers were going to get dragged into a more hawkish stance.Markets look poised to sit at this crossroads for a while. Few expect central bankers to adjust their stance when the Federal Open Market Committee meets next week or signal that they’re ready to start tapering bond purchases. Wednesday’s decision, along with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference, could pave the way for greater conviction in the market, but that’s more likely to happen in the days and weeks that follow as economic reports roll in. Most policy makers have been resolute that they don’t plan to hike before the end of 2023.“We need to see some bit of new information, perhaps data surprises even further to the upside,” said Michael Lorizio, a senior bond trader at Manulife Investment Management in Boston. “The Fed did a pretty good job at its March meeting of indicating that its new framework will keep policy makers on the sidelines for quite a while.”Current eurodollar positioning underscores the need for fresh drivers to cement traders’ expectations on the timing of the Fed’s next tightening cycle. Timing matters because the market has a propensity to reprice aggressively when needed to account for faster-than-expected growth, as demonstrated in the first quarter -- a dynamic that could reemerge if both traders and the Fed are behind the curve.As December 2023 eurodollars illustrate, traders have adjusted their views on Fed policy all year. In January and much of February, the contract’s price was above 99, signaling traders were closer to the Fed’s dovish stance on rates.It then fell below that in late February and largely stayed there, showing that expectations had shifted toward a more hawkish Fed outlook. The selloff was at its most intense April 5, when it bottomed below 98.7 following a stellar jobs report. But the price has been back up around 99 since mid-April.It’s not just eurodollars that are at a crossroads. In a note Friday, Citigroup Inc. strategists William O’Donnell, Ed Acton and Yangyi Li wrote that the U.S. rates market is at “a moment of [tactical] truth.” Traders, they said, will soon decide if the recent short-covering rally in bonds will continue or whether the reflation narrative reasserts itself.They point to the 5-year Treasury rate and 10-year real yield, which strips out inflation to reflect a pure read on growth. Technical data suggests that the 5-year security is not only “overbought,” but that the recent momentum behind its April rally is starting to slow. The yield was around 0.82% on Friday.Meanwhile, the 10-year real yield, at around minus 0.78% on Friday, is hovering not far from the “well-defined” lows of the range seen since February and looks to be “locally and deeply overbought,” the strategists wrote.For Greg Wilensky at Janus Henderson Investors, there’s going to be “a lot of ‘moments of truth’” over the next three to six months.“Can we see some sharp moves in one direction or another?” asked the Denver-based head of U.S. fixed income. “It’s quite likely, as the result of people from one camp or another changing their minds. But one move in one direction doesn’t mean that trade will continue.”What to WatchEconomic calendar:April 26: Durable and capital goods orders; Dallas Fed manufacturing indexApril 27: FHFA house price data; S&P CoreLogic home prices; Conference Board consumer confidence; Richmond Fed manufacturing gaugeApril 28: MBA mortgage applications; advance goods trade balance; wholesale and retail inventories; FOMC decisionApril 29: Jobless claims; gross domestic product; Langer consumer comfort; pending home salesApril 30: Employment cost index; personal income and spending; PCE deflator; MNI Chicago purchasing managers index; University of Michigan gaugesFed calendar:April 28: FOMC decision; Powell’s press conferenceApril 29: Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles discusses financial regulationApril 30: Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan speaksAuction schedule:April 26: 13-week, 26-week bills; 2-year, 5-year notesApril 27: 2-year floating-rate notes; 7-year notesApril 29: 4-week, 8-week billsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Corporates Ready $30 Billion of Bond Sales After Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment-grade primary sales are projected to remain strong next week, with syndicate desks estimating about $30 billion in fresh supply, according to an informal survey of debt underwriters. More corporate deals are expected to come forward as companies emerge from earnings-blackout periods.Banks have anchored high-grade issuance over the past two weeks, with Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. the only two of the top six U.S. banks yet to issue new bonds after reporting earnings.High-grade debt continues to recover from the pandemic crisis, with agencies improving their ratings or outlooks on $128 billion of IG index debt in the week ended April 22, Citigroup strategists led by Daniel Sorid wrote.M&A activity also remains robust, which may boost new bond supply. Investment-grade issuer Panasonic Corp. agreed last week to take over U.S. artificial intelligence software developer Blue Yonder Group Inc. for $7.1 billion. The deal will be partially financed with a bridge loan that will be refinanced with hybrid financing, according to a statement.High YieldThe high-yield calendar is light heading into the week, but the issuance backdrop remains strong.Helios Software Holdings Inc., also known as ION Corporates, is set to price a $350 million 7-year junk bond on Monday, the only deal known to be in the high-yield pipeline.Strong growth, continued low-cost borrowing and an oil rally are all contributing to a friendly backdrop for high-yield issuance. This week, junk-rated U.S. companies set a record for most bonds ever sold in April, capping a 12-month issuance boom. The month’s supply currently stands at more than $40 billion.Next month has the potential to be even busier.“May is seasonally the strongest month of high-yield issuance,” Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Oleg Melentyev wrote in a report Friday. BofA is projecting $47 billion of high-yield supply next month.Barclays Plc sees an “extremely benign default environment” for high-yield bonds and leveraged loans in 2021, driven by better expectations for U.S. GDP growth, looser lending standards and strong new issue markets, strategists led by Bradley Rogoff wrote Friday.Loan launches slowed this week, with most deals earmarked to fund acquisitions and buyouts. Loan funds continue to see robust demand, posting a $1 billion-plus inflow for the third week in a row, according to Refinitiv Lipper. That’s the first time this has happened since December 2016, the data show.In distressed debt, mall owner Washington Prime Group’s amended forbearance agreement is set to expire in the middle of next week pending a further extension. Voyager Aviation Holdings also faces a deadline on its debt exchange offer that expires Monday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla’s Stock-Market Devotees Might Get an Earnings Jolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Die-hard Tesla Inc. investors might be forgiven for wondering why the thrill of owning the iconic carmaker’s stock has seemingly disappeared.After all, since catapulting over 700% last year, the shares have barely eked out a 3.4% advance in 2021. Meme stocks like GameStop have pushed Tesla out of the limelight, while Bitcoin has attracted almost all the buzz.But the electric-vehicle juggernaut’s first-quarter results on Monday might be just the thing to change all that.Since reporting surprisingly strong deliveries for the first three months of the year, expectations are running high. And Tesla also needs to convince investors it can hold onto its lead in the EV market in an increasingly crowded playing field. As a result, traders are pricing in a jolt to the shares. Options pricing suggests Tesla’s stock may fluctuate 7.2% in either direction, which would be the largest post-earnings move since January last year.“We acknowledge Tesla has shaken up the auto industry, but recent commitments and advancements from incumbent automakers such as Volkswagen and General Motors suggest to us that Tesla has achieved peak market share within the EV category,” Jeffrey Osborne, an analyst at Cowen, wrote in a note earlier this month.Legacy automakers in the U.S. and Europe have announced ambitious plans this year to enter the electric-vehicle race, ranging from everyday sedans to SUVs and luxury supercars. And while billionaire Elon Musk’s company has a significant edge over its competitors in terms of technology, software and brand awareness, its position could start to erode fast as more rivals join the fray.“Tesla sees itself as the apex player during the most formative phase of the industrialization of sustainable propulsion and transition off of fossil fuels,” Adam Jonas, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, wrote in a note on Thursday. He added the company would need to address issues surrounding sustainably sourced battery manufacturing and supply chain.The immediate priority is to expand capacity and begin “industrializing the ‘Tesla hegemony’ before the market gets even more crowded,” Jonas wrote.Investors will also be eager to get more details on Tesla’s plants in Germany and Austin, Texas, as well as any clues on how demand for its cars is shaping up this year. Tesla has not provided a delivery target for 2021, although it has hinted at a range of about 750,000 units.There’s also the risk that as more traditional automakers produce EVs, they’ll need to buy fewer regulatory credits from Tesla to stay compliant with emissions rules. That could eat into a source of Tesla’s revenue, which while small, has tended to disproportionately bolster profits since there are no costs associated with them.“Even in its first profitable year of 2020, adjusted pretax income was less than the earnings from selling credits to automakers that can’t build pickups and SUVs fast enough,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kevin Tynan said in an interview. “The irony is that despite all the EV hype, legacy automakers are making so much money from selling internal combustion pickup trucks and SUVs that it has made Tesla look profitable.”Overarching issues aside, the recent fatal crash of a Model S car in Texas is also bound to get some airtime on the earnings call, as analysts try to dissect why the accident happened and whether the company’s driver assistance system, called AutoPilot, was involved in any way.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Daimler Sees Mercedes Margins Surging to Highest in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG forecast that its main Mercedes-Benz unit will be more profitable than it’s been in years thanks to resurgent vehicle demand in the midst of the global pandemic.The world’s biggest luxury-vehicle maker said it expects a 10% to 12% annual return on sales for its cars and vans division, raising its forecast from 8% to 10%. That would be a historically strong showing -- the car operation came up short of double-digit margins every year following Daimler’s 2007 sale of Chrysler.“We are very confident that we can keep up the pace to improve our margins on a sustainable basis and at the same time expand our electric-vehicle lineup,” Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said. Plans to spin off and list the Daimler truck unit before year-end are “well on track.”A year after the auto industry’s worst crisis in decades, business for German premium-car makers has roared back to record levels. Both Mercedes and BMW AG reported all-time high sales for the first quarter, driven by red-hot demand in China. Getting earnings back on track will be pivotal to financing investments in electrification and software development as the industry segues to more technologically advanced, battery-powered vehicles.Daimler shares rose as much as 1.9% on Friday in Frankfurt trading and have climbed almost 30% this year.Daimler’s supervisory board Friday extended the contracts of Wilhelm and truck chief Martin Daum until 2027 and 2025 respectively. It also appointed former Siemens AG Chief Executive Officer Joe Kaeser to the supervisory board of the truck division and plans to nominate him as chairman.China BoostStrong demand in China has continued during the second quarter, Wilhelm said on a call with analysts. Sales in the company’s largest market soared 60% in the first three months of the year.The higher guidance for cars was “encouraging,” especially in light of production curbs related to the global semiconductor shortage, RBC Capital Markets analyst Tom Narayan said in a note. Premium carmakers appeared to be faring better than mass-market peers in the supply crunch, he said.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysMercedes is already hitting 2025 targets as a result of robust China sales, the new S-Class and SUVs ahead of increased lower-margin BEV sales in 2022. A separately listed Mercedes business by year-end -- focused on BEVs and tech -- is aimed to close the valuation gap with Tesla.-- Michael Dean, BI automotive analystClick here to read the researchMercedes this month revved up its electric-car rollout with the new EQS sedan, the battery-powered sibling to its flagship S-Class, as traditional carmakers broaden their attack on Tesla Inc. Daimler expects the truck spinoff to help the company better tackle diverging technology trends in the passenger-car and commercial-vehicle industries.The company will update investors on its commercial-vehicle strategy on May 20. The unit’s margins are likely to reach the upper end of the target corridor for this year of 6% to 7%, Wilhelm said.Chip CrunchWhile carmakers around the world are benefiting from customers returning to showrooms, the global shortage of semiconductors that’s hampered production since late last year may deliver the biggest blow to output this quarter.The chip crunch has led Daimler to prioritize making its highest-returning models. This contributed to profitability for the cars division rising to 15.2% during the first quarter, up from 2.2% a year ago.“Although visibility is limited at present, Daimler assumes some recovery in the third and fourth quarter,” the company said.Daimler also raised the expected operating return for mobility services to between 14% and 15%, up from 12% to 13% previously. Improving business conditions prompted the company to release preliminary first-quarter earnings last week.(Updates with Joe Kaeser named candidate for truck unit chairman in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Panasonic to Buy U.S. AI Firm Blue Yonder for $7.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Panasonic Corp. has agreed to take over U.S. artificial intelligence software developer Blue Yonder for $7.1 billion in one of the biggest acquisitions for the Japanese firm.Panasonic, which already has a 20% stake in Blue Yonder, will buy the rest of the AI firm’s shares from New Mountain Capital and funds managed by Blackstone Group Inc. for $5.6 billion, according to a statement on Friday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Including repayment of outstanding debt, Panasonic’s total investment will amount to $7.1 billion.The announcement came less than a year after Panasonic acquired the minority stake in Blue Yonder for $800 million, giving the AI firm an enterprise value of $5.5 billion. Panasonic’s latest buyout offer will value the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company at $8.5 billion.The Japanese firm will fund the transaction with cash as well as a bridge loan. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year.Shares in Panasonic on Friday plunged and touched their lowest level since Jan. 18 in Tokyo after the Bloomberg News report. The stock fell 3.5% at the close.”It’s a good direction for Panasonic, to target the U.S. market,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Masahiro Wakasugi. But the valuation “is not cheap and we will have to wait to see how they fare after the merger to evaluate it.”Blue Yonder, founded in 1985 and formerly known as JDA Software Inc., makes supply-chain management software and uses artificial intelligence to predict product demand. Its revenue was more than $1 billion last year, according to the statement. It counts Best Buy Co., Coca-Cola Co. and Walmart Inc. among its over 3,000 customers globally.Panasonic’s buyout offer will see Blue Yonder scrapping its listing plans. The AI firm this month confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering.(Updates with analyst’s comment in the sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Biden wants to raise the estate tax — here are 3 ways to avoid it

    You can prepare your assets now to pay less tax on them later.

  • A Huge Trust Sold Apple, DoorDash, and Bank of America Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Wellcome Trust, one of the largest charitable organizations in the world, reduced positions in Apple, DoorDash, and Bank of America stock, and bought Visa shares.

  • Where's my tax refund? Americans face delays as IRS holds nearly 30M tax returns for manual processing

    The Internal Revenue Service is holding 29 million returns for manual processing, contributing to longer refund delays for many Americans.

  • The market will collapse ‘by the end of June’? Really?

    “A huge collapse is coming,” warns longtime market prognosticator Harry Dent. Dent’s forecast seems to have struck some kind of chord. Just this week I got a note from Jonathan Ruffer, an eminent money manager in London, with this dire warning: “I take it pretty much for granted that the 40 year bull market is ending, and that it will be replaced by hard investment times.”

  • Miami Man Indicted For $21 Million Investment Fraud That Allegedly Involved Fake Smartphone App

    In Miami, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 34-year-old Larry Ramos Mendoza with defrauding investors out of more than $21 million. What Happened: According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Florida, beginning from December 2013 through June 2020, Ramos convinced victims to invest their money with his company named The W Trade Group, or TWT. Ramos lured clients by misrepresenting that the company’s investment strategy was based on a commodities trading algorithm that he had developed, prosecutors say. Clients allegedly were told they could earn investment returns as high as 19 percent, and that investment losses would be limited to 2 percent. However, Ramos never invested the clients’ money, instead using it for his benefit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Fake App: According to the indictment, Ramos created a TWT smartphone app to make the fraudulent scheme appear legitimate. With the app, clients could monitor the supposed progress of their investments. When investors sought to reap the returns on their investment funds, Ramos used new investment money to pay earlier investors — the mark of a Ponzi scheme. The indictment has charged Ramos with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud. If convicted, Ramos faces up to 20 years in prison on each count. Image by 3D Animation Production Company from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCanadian Pacific Railway Wins Regulatory Exemption In Proposed Merger With Kansas City Southern4 Sentenced Over Million Scheme That Promised To Turn Dirt Into Gold© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Get ready for $178 billion of selling ahead of the capital-gains tax hike. These are the stocks most at risk.

    NEED TO KNOW Avid readers of this column may have had a sense of déjà vu on Thursday. Last month, a Need to Know column explored what would pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending — and quoted a former Biden aide, Evercore ISI analyst Sarah Bianchi, who said it would “probably include nearly doubling capital-gains taxes on those with income over $1 million.

  • South Korea’s Top Financial Regulator Suggests All Crypto Exchanges Could Be Shut Down

    Eun Sung-soo, head of South Korea's chief financial services regulator, said no crypto exchange had applied for its VASP license.

  • Will Biden raise your taxes? Arm yourself with one of these retirement accounts

    The way you save now can help keep your taxes low in your later years.

  • NYSE Files to List Shares of Valkyrie’s Bitcoin ETF

    The SEC is already reviewing three ETF applications.

  • Why millions of workers are planning to switch jobs after the pandemic

    If recent polls are accurate, workers around the world are going to launch an epic game of musical chairs once offices open again and mass vaccinations bring the pandemic under control.

  • ‘Disability keeps getting left out’: A Google exec on boosting representation of people with disabilities — and bringing them into the C-suite

    The Value Gap is a MarketWatch Q&A series with business leaders, academics, policymakers and activists on how to reduce racial and social inequalities. Liu, who was diagnosed with severe hearing loss at age 2, became skilled at disguising her disability by lip reading and relying on technology to communicate. “Email and instant messaging was wonderful to me, because I hated talking on the phone,” Liu said.

  • My husband and I bought a $387K building with my parents. We sold it for nearly $1M. We took care of it. Do we still split it 50-50?

    ‘My parents put down 50% in cash and my husband and I financed half. We paid $18,000 back to my parents. I figure I did $100,000 worth of work.'

  • Why bitcoin's pullback could be 'healthy' for a run to $100,000

    Bitcoin's recent pullback might do more to support a run to $100,000 than it seems, according to some in the bull camp.

  • The IRS made a mistake on an inherited IRA rule — here are the facts

    The Internal Revenue Service used an example for distribution rules of inherited IRAs that had some financial advisers worried.