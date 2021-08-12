U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cassava Sciences, Inc. - SAVA

·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cassava Sciences, Inc. ("Cassava" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SAVA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)
The investigation concerns whether Cassava and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 29, 2021, Cassava issued a press release entitled "Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Cognition Data With Simufilam in Alzheimer's Disease." Although the press release touted supposedly positive cognition data, analysts and industry observers noted that the data had not demonstrated that Simufilam was more effective at improving cognition than Biogen Inc.'s drug Aduhelm.

On this news, Cassava's stock price fell $33.82 per share, or 33.82%, to close at $69.53 per share on July 30, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-cassava-sciences-inc---sava-301353860.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

