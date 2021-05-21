U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,159.75
    +5.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,069.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,502.75
    +16.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,208.50
    +2.80 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.95
    -0.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.70
    -9.20 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    27.77
    -0.29 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2237
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    -0.0490 (-2.91%)
     

  • Vix

    20.67
    -1.51 (-6.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4180
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8500
    +0.0850 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,898.36
    +2,793.86 (+7.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,066.76
    +69.54 (+6.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.79
    +69.59 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.94
    +124.69 (+0.44%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of ChemoCentryx, Inc. – CCXI

Pomerantz LLP
·2 min read
NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (“ChemoCentryx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCXI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether ChemoCentryx and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 4, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) released a “Briefing Document” concerning ChemoCentryx’s drug candidate avacopan, which is in development for the treatment of adult patients with anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody (ANCA) vasculitis. To support its New Drug Application for avacopan, ChemoCentryx relied primarily upon its Phase III ADVOCATE study. In the Briefing Document, the FDA wrote that “[c]omplexities of the study design . . . raise questions about the interpretability of the data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of” ANCA vasculitis. The FDA further wrote that it had “identified several areas of concern, raising uncertainty about the interpretability of the[] data and the clinical meaningfulness of these results.”

On this news, ChemoCentryx’s stock price fell $22.19 per share, or 45.45%, to close at $26.63 per share on May 4, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 0.8% to $49.85 in New York on Thursday, paring an earlier decline of almost 10%.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates with closing share price in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robinhood Rival Futu Plans to Offer Crypto Trading in US, Singapore, Hong Kong

    With its number of new users and revenue surging, the Chinese brokerage app said it has begun applying for crypto-related licenses.

  • With mortgage rates on the rise again, waiting to refinance can be costly

    Rates have gone back up to 3% and are likely to keep climbing as the economy recovers.

  • Trudeau Tightens Up Mortgages After Macklem Sounds Housing Alarm

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian officials escalated efforts to cool the nation’s booming housing market, moving ahead with tighter mortgage qualification rules after the central bank issued a fresh warning against buyers taking on too much debt.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government set a new benchmark interest rate on Thursday afternoon to determine whether people can qualify for mortgages that are insured by Canada’s housing agency. The move matches an April decision by the nation’s banking regulator to do the same for uninsured mortgages.The regulator -- the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions -- announced earlier Thursday it would implement its new rules June 1.Those steps coincided with a stern warning from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem in the morning cautioning that Canadians should neither assume interest rates will remain at historic lows nor expect recent sharp gains in home prices to continue.“It is vitally important that homeownership remain within reach for Canadians,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.The moves come amid a surge in housing prices that’s raising concern among policy makers and economists. Cheap mortgages and new remote-working conditions have spurred a frenzy of demand for more spacious homes, with house hunters bidding up prices across the country.Canadians are so alarmed by the red-hot housing that nearly half the respondents in a Nanos Research Group poll for Bloomberg News say they’d like to see the Bank of Canada raise borrowing costs to curb demand for real estate and stabilize prices.Still, the measures announced Thursday are seen as incremental steps rather than representing a fundamental shift in policy.With the changes, home buyers will have to show they can afford a minimum rate of 5.25%. The current threshold, based on posted rates of Canada’s six largest lenders, is 4.79%. Economists have been estimating the tighter qualification restrictions would reduce the buying power of households by about 5%.The changes will have little impact on current housing price dynamics, according to Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.“This is not a game changer by any stretch of the imagination and it was highly expected,” Tal said by phone from Toronto.The measures from the government and the regulator came only hours after the Bank of Canada released its annual financial stability report, which highlighted the growing vulnerabilities associated with overleveraged households and speculative housing activity. It flagged three urban markets -- Toronto, Hamilton and Montreal -- as showing excess “exuberance,” with the national capital of Ottawa on the cusp of crossing that threshold.‘Not Normal”At a press conference, Macklem said some people have taken on “significantly” more debt, with many carrying very large mortgages relative to income. Borrowers and lenders need to understand that interest rates won’t always be at historic lows, and home buyers won’t be able to rely on rising values, he said.“It is important to understand that the recent rapid increases in home prices are not normal,” Macklem said. “Counting on ever higher house prices to build home equity that can be used to refinance mortgages in the future is a bad idea.”Outside of the warnings Thursday, it’s not clear how much the central bank can do to cool the market.Growing household vulnerabilities could give policy makers more reason to consider raising borrowing costs, for example, but higher rates would also inflate risks -- such as slow growth or a price correction. Macklem’s next interest-rate decision is due June 9 and the Bank of Canada has said it won’t consider raising its 0.25% benchmark rate until he economy is recovers fully from the Covid-19 pandemic.The Bank of Canada’s financial system review did find that Canada’s lenders could absorb a significant amount of losses in the case of another shock. The central bank said household debt and housing market vulnerabilities probably don’t pose a significant systemic threat to bank solvency, even though they could undermine future growth.“We have to look at the whole economy,” Macklem said at the press conference. “There are important parts of the economy that remain very weak, and the economy needs our support.”(Updates with context throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Colombia’s Dollar Bonds Drop After S&P Cuts Nation to Junk

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Colombia’s dollar bonds dropped and the peso led losses among emerging-market currencies after S&P Global Ratings cut the country’s credit rating to junk amid a political crisis and mass unrest.The nation’s dollar-denominated bonds due 2031 dropped 0.4% to 96.7 cents in early New York trading Thursday, sending their spread over U.S. Treasuries up to 1.84 percentage points. The peso weakened 2% to 3,760 per dollar.S&P cut Colombia’s sovereign rating one notch to BB+ on Wednesday, after the government’s plan to raise taxes to curb the deficit was blocked by congress and mass street protests in recent weeks.The cost of insuring the nation’s bonds against default with five-year credit default swaps rose to the most since October, as investors see the country as increasingly risky.A bill to increase taxes introduced last month triggered widespread civil disorder and the resignation of the finance minister, and was even opposed by President Ivan Duque’s own party. Even after the bill was withdrawn, highway blockades and street demonstrations have continued across the nation over a range of other grievances.Colombia is still rated at the lowest level of investment grade by Fitch Ratings and two levels above junk by Moody’s Investors Service.Read More: Fallen-Angel History Shows Colombia’s Fear of Junk Is MisguidedWorst PerformersColombian assets have weakened over the past month as investors priced in the increased likelihood of a downgrade. The nation’s dollar bonds are the worst performers in Latin America after El Salvador since the tax bill was introduced.S&P said that its stable outlook for Colombia “incorporates our expectation for an institutional solution to recent and significant social unrest.”The nation’s fiscal deficit will widen to 8.6% of gross domestic product this year according to the government’s forecast, from 2.5% in 2019.“Colombia’s rating fundamentals remain weaker than those of similarly rated peers,” S&P said. At the same time, the country’s flexible credit line with the International Monetary Fund, adequate access to international debt markets, and a credible monetary policy mitigate external risks and support Colombia’s creditworthiness, S&P said.Analyst Reactions“The timing was earlier than expected, and others are likely to follow,” wrote Citi Research analysts including Esteban Tamayo. “The performance of the Colombia credit spreads will depend crucially on the timing of the second downgrade below investment grade.”When that happens, the amount of forced selling will be around $1 billion to $1.5 billion, which is “not excessive”, Citi wrote. “We believe the best buying opportunity comes right after the second downgrade.”S&P’s decision wasn’t a big surprise, since it is increasingly difficult in Colombia to pass tax reforms, said Michel Janna, a former Director of Public Credit. The country needs to pass a less ambitious tax bill, which at least addresses some of the more pressing fiscal problems, to prevent Fitch and Moody’s from following S&P’s move in the near future, Janna said in an audio message.“The recent situation of political and social instability could have accelerated the decision because it makes it more difficult to reach a consensus that leads to an increase in tax revenue,” said Camilo Perez, chief economist at Banco de Bogota, in a phone interview.(Updates to add peso move from first paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Copper Rebounds as Demand Optimism Overcomes Fed, China Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper rebounded from Wednesday’s slump, buoyed by expectations that demand will remain resilient in the face of possible tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve and China’s stepped-up efforts to jawbone prices lower.Sentiment improved with equities climbing and U.S. a report showing applications for state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low. A falling dollar also helped underpin gains in metals.Copper slid the most since October on Wednesday amid worries that inflation threatens the economic recovery. Despite the pullback, major metal producers remain optimistic. The Chilean government’s copper agency Cochilco lifted its 2021 average price projection, saying a tight market and investor flows could send the metal to new all-time highs in the short term.“For the time being, global commodity demand signals are still firing on all cylinders, with the recent weakening still consistent with noise,” TD Securities analysts led by Bart Melek said in a note. But “the context points to risks of normalizing growth.”Minutes of the Fed’s last meeting released Wednesday indicated some Fed officials may be open “at some point” to discussing adjustments to the pace of massive bond purchases if the U.S. economy keeps progressing rapidly.In China, the cabinet expressed concerns Wednesday about the rise in commodities prices for a second week in a row, calling for more effort to curb “unreasonable” gains and preventing any impact on consumer prices. The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also called for a crackdown on speculation and hoarding.Copper rose 0.5% to settle at $10,048 a ton at 5:53 p.m. on the London Metal Exchange, after climbing as much as 1.8%. The metals slumped 3.9% on Wednesday, the most since Oct. 1. Most other LME metals advanced on Wednesday, while aluminum slipped.Alcoa Co.’s Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey said demand for aluminum is “firing on all engines” this year and continues to grow “really, really quickly” in China and the rest of the world.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Pares Gains as Treasury Seeks to Toughen Tax Compliance

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto markets remained volatile and gave back some of their gains Thursday after the U.S. Treasury Department called for stronger tax compliance within the space.Bitcoin hovered near $39,400 as investors tried to make sense of the crash Wednesday that wiped away billions and shattered the notion of crypto as a maturing asset class. The coin retreated from intra-day highs of around $42,500 after the Treasury said the Biden administration’s proposal to strengthen tax compliance includes a requirement for transfers of at least $10,000 of cryptocurrency to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service.Big swings have dominated crypto markets, with Bitcoin plunging and surging more than 30% within a few hours on Wednesday. The carnage kicked off last week, when Tesla Inc. billionaire Elon Musk criticized Bitcoin for wasting energy and backtracked on a decision to allow crypto transactions. Losses accelerated after China warned that digital tokens can’t be used for payments.“It comes as no surprise that the place of Bitcoin in any investment portfolio remains highly contested, precisely because of its erratic price movements,” Alain Bokobza, head of global asset allocation at Societe Generale, wrote in a note Thursday. “Regulation may be the biggest threat ahead for Bitcoin.”Still, many were heartened by its recovery from Wednesday’s lows.“You can’t keep a good dip buyer down for long in the financial markets these days, and cryptos are no different,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda. “The mass liquidation yesterday will have thinned out the ranks of believers.”“It is still our best-performing allocation so far this year even after, you know, a 30% to 40% dislocation,” Troy Gayeski, co-chief investment officer at Skybridge Capital, said on Bloomberg TV. “The key is whatever size at cost you’re comfortable with, let the bull market play out, tolerate the volatility and have confidence that ultimately by the end of this year you will be at a meaningfully higher price.”While all were proximate causes cited for the rout, the liquidation frenzy Wednesday morning was sentiment-driven and disorderly, with the coin dropping thousands of dollars in a matter of minutes. Selling gave way to more selling as investors lured into crypto in search of a quick buck bolted for the exits. It all accelerated when Bitcoin fell below its average price for the past 200 days.On Thursday, the mood in the market was quieter, with traders looking for the next technical levels and speculating whether prices have become oversold. Bitcoin pared back some of its gains to trade up 2.6% to around $39,350 as of 1:34 p.m. in New York. Ether added 7.4% to $2,724.Halley at Oanda said Bitcoin’s round numbers will be important to watch. “$30,000.00 is the line in the sand now, and another capitulation wave will follow if it breaks,” he said, adding that if prices can hold above $40,000, then it’ll draw investors looking to get back into the action.“This market presents opportunities for people now, but I think you will see people wait and let it settle,” said Todd Morakis, co-founder of digital-finance product and service provider JST Capital.(Adds comment in fourth paragraph, updates prices throughout)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Trades at $40K as Rebound Rally Stalls

    Bitcoin had risen to nearly $43,000 earlier Thursday.

  • Powell Seeks Input as Fed Digs Deeper Into Digital Currencies

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell turned up the volume in the U.S. digital dollar debate, announcing the central bank will publish a research paper and seek public comment as it weighs issuing one in the future.“We are committed at the Federal Reserve to hearing a wide range of voices on this important issue before making any decision on whether and how to move forward with a U.S. CBDC,” he said in a statement on Thursday, referring to central bank digital currencies. “To help stimulate broad conversation, the Federal Reserve board will issue a discussion paper this summer outlining our current thinking on digital payments, with a particular focus on the benefits and risks associated with CBDC in the U.S. context.”The announcement, during a week of intense volatility in cryptocurrencies, launches a Powell-style consensus-building exercise on the topic of a U.S. digital dollar, which until now has mostly been a technological project based at its regional branch in Boston. The approach of canvassing outside voices has been a hallmark of Powell’s leadership.Powell said he wants the Fed to play “a leading role” in the development of international standards. Central banks around the world -- most notably the People’s Bank of China -- are moving ahead with digital currencies which could give them a head-start in how standards develop partly because they have actual experience.“It is hard not to view today’s statement in the context of China and what is happening in the private crypto markets,” said Derek Tang, an economist at LH Meyer/Monetary Policy Analytics in Washington. “There is a little bit of complacency at the Fed saying, ‘We are the reserve currency.’ That is shifting now.”Tang said China’s digital currency is aimed at exerting more control over the domestic financial system but also for projecting soft power into the global trading system with yuan digital payments. “Those efforts have been accelerating perhaps more quickly than the U.S. was expecting,” he said.A key issue for Powell and other Fed officials is how such technology would fit into the current U.S. banking system, which already provides electronic payments in a variety of ways.Critics of the current system say it locks out many low-income people and charges them fees for basic services that people with high account balances don’t suffer. Digital currency accounts held by individuals could serve as a form of competition. Still, the banking system offers high protection for depositors, including insurance, that a less regulated system may not offer.‘Fix the System’“The problem is that we are over-reliant on the central bank’s payment system, which fails to deliver,” said Aaron Klein, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Long check-cashing settlement times can lead people in under-banked communities to use so-called pay-day lenders who charge high fees for money advances. “The answer is to fix the Fed’s system and move society to a better payment system,” he said.That may not mean digital currency, but something more like FedNow, a separate project the Fed is building that will compete with banks on same-day settlement, Klein said.U.S. central bankers want to be clear about what problem they are fixing as they assess a digital dollar.“Our key focus is on whether and how a CBDC could improve on an already safe, effective, dynamic, and efficient U.S. domestic payments system,” Powell said. “We think it is important that any potential CBDC could serve as a complement to, and not a replacement of, cash and current private-sector digital forms of the dollar, such as deposits at commercial banks.”Powell said that “to date, cryptocurrencies have not served as a convenient way to make payments, given, among other factors, their swings in value.” He also said stable-coins, or digital currencies tied to the dollar, will attract more scrutiny from regulators.He said he hoped the paper would represent a thoughtful process.“Irrespective of the conclusion we ultimately reach, we expect to play a leading role in developing international standards for CBDCs, engaging actively with central banks in other jurisdictions as well as regulators and supervisors here in the United States throughout that process.”(Updates with comment from analysts Tang and Klein in fifth and ninth paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hedge Funds Pitch Crypto Platform, Japanese Lasers, Steel Producers and More

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese steel producers, a cryptocurrency platform, Japanese lasers and parking lots and a Vietnamese jeweler were among bets pitched by Asia hedge funds at the Sohn Investment conference in Hong Kong.Keita Arisawa, founder and chief investment officer of Seiga Asset Management, is bullish on Tokyo-listed QD Laser Inc. Marshall Wace Asia Chief Executive Officer Amit Rajpal is backing digital broker Monex Group Inc. Rajesh Sachdeva, founding partner of Flowering Tree Investment Management, is betting on Vietnam’s Phu Nhuan Jewelry JSC, while Oasis Capital Management called for a merger of two of China’s biggest steel makers.Here’s a selection on notable calls on Thursday from the event in support of the Karen Leung Foundation:Japanese EyewearArisawa at Seiga is bullish on QD Laser, a spinoff from Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd. It boasts 87 patents with just 50 staff, using lasers for electronics and eyewear. Arisawa says the company’s two most exciting products include its quantum dot laser technology, which could transform how chips are manufactured, and its eyewear product that can help the vision-impaired see by directly projecting digitized information onto the retina. He estimates as many as 32 million people in the U.S., Europe and Japan have low vision, meaning loss of sight that can’t be corrected with glasses or surgery.QD Laser has soared about 370% since its trading debut in February.Blockchain RevolutionMarshall Wace’s Rajpal is bullish on Monex Group, owner of Coincheck, one of the largest crypto trading platforms in Japan. Future areas of investment include a non-fungible tokens platform, activist asset management and blockchain. He believes the stock’s fair value is 1,700 yen, up from its current price of 767 yen.The pick is to capitalize on the theme that blockchain, decentralized finance and crypto can potentially redefine finance, including money, payments and investable asset classes. The total addressable market will expand from crypto trading to remittances, supply chains, payments and eventually become a round-the-clock market with instant clearing across all capital markets. Part of that expansion will be driven by third-generation blockchain, he said.Even with the recent sell off in Bitcoin and other digital currencies, Monex is up 99% this year in Tokyo.Vietnam JewelrySachdeva at Flowering Tree is betting on Phu Nhuan Jewelry. He estimates that between 60% to 70% of Vietnam’s jewelry purchases are “unorganized” through individual stores rather than chains, but the trend is flipping. Phu Nhuan has 30% to 40% of the “organized” market share, Sachdeva says. The stock is up 23% this year, and while it’s at 2018 levels, earnings have grown 50% since then.Jewelry sales tend to pick up after countries surpass $2,000 in per capita gross domestic product, he said, adding that Vietnam is at about $2,500. He predicts a double-digit growth rate in sales over the next few years.China SteelSeth Fischer, founder and chief investment officer at Oasis Management, is long on Bengang Group convertible bonds. His thesis is based on long-term trends and a potential acquisition of the company. China wants to cut pollution from steel manufacturing to achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2060. He foresees consolidation in the industry and expects China’s demand for steel will soon outgrow its supply. He estimates that a 1% drop in steel production could lead to 5% to 8% increase in prices.Fischer expects and supports a merger between Bengang and rival Angang Steel Co. Bengang recently disclosed that its parent received interest in its stake from Angang. While discussions between the two first emerged in 2005, those talks could come to fruition now that the Liaoning government said it would push for steel consolidation in the province.Japan ParkingAnand Madduri, founder and chief investing officer at ApaH Capital Management, highlighted Park24 Co. People need to find a parking space when they buy a car in Japan. The company has secured about 750,000 spots in 20,000 locations, as many as four times its largest competitor.Parking lots in Japan contribute to 50% of revenue and operating profit. Car sharing accounts for 27% of its business, but 40% of profit.The company could use its significant cash pile to buy the lots operated by mom-and-pop firms that faced significant hardship during the pandemic. Those parking lots also aid its ride-sharing business. Park24 has spent heavily to go after corporate Japan customers, which are trying to cut their fixed costs.Madduri likens Park24 to a convertible bond: The parking business is the bond floor, while the newer, more profitable car-sharing business is like a warrant. He sees a potential 50%-plus upside to the stock, which has jumped 27% this year.Sea Ltd.Rashmi Kwatra, founder of Sixteenth Street Capital, is bullish on Sea Ltd. Hardly a hidden gem, Southeast Asia’s most valuable company could triple its shares with expansion in e-commerce, fintech and gaming, she says. Sea Money could grow 17 times in the next five years and its franchises are undervalued with gaming tailwinds here to stay, she said. The recent share price retreat -- down 12% from its February peak -- is a great buying opportunity.SPAC BetsManoj Jain, co-chief investment officer of Maso Capital, is a big advocate for SPACs, the blank-check investment vehicles that have been talk of the town. His main point is that there’s something for everyone in SPACs. There are different payout profiles for different types of investors. He added that it’s incumbent on sophisticated exchanges to consider listing these special purpose acquisition companies. Asia boasts ample capital and companies willing to go public via this route, he said.Among the attractive opportunities cited by Jain are Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp., which is in a $2.1 billion merger with EVgo, operator of a charging network for electric vehicles; RMG Acquisition Corp. II’s $8 billion combination deal with India’s ReNew Power; and ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp., which agreed to a $1.8 billion merger with Achronix Semiconductor Corp. All three are creating market leaders and trading at significant discounts to peers, Jain said.China Golf WearMichelle Leung of Xingtai Capital is backing Biem.L.Fdlkk Garment Co., a China golf-wear brand. It’s an example of how Chinese companies are taking advantage of the demand for highly tailored, high-end products from young, wealthy consumers. The Shenzhen-listed company has seen its shares climb 29% this year. Leung said the stock could at least double in three years, adding there’s an upside of up to 250%.She’s predicting revenue to double in the next three years as it plans to open 300 new stores a year, adding to the 900 it already has in high-end malls and heavy-traffic locations like airports.(Adds Jain’s picks for SPAC deals in 18th paragraph; updates shares throughout)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Slips From Four-Month High as Fed Minutes Fuel Taper Worry

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped from a four-month high as investors digested news that there was a group of Federal Reserve officials open to talking about tapering bond purchases.Treasury yields and the dollar rose after minutes of the Fed’s last meeting were released. The report showed a number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.Gold has been buoyed by falling real bond yields and a weakening dollar, with inflation expectations in the U.S. rising. That’s revived investor interest in the precious metal, with holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds rebounding. At their April meeting, Fed officials held interest rates near zero and said they were not yet ready to consider scaling back pandemic support for the economy.“The Fed minutes were talking about they might slow down asset purchases,” which triggered some profit-taking in gold, said Peter Thomas, senior vice president at Zaner Group. “Gold’s had a really strong run. A little step-back, a little profit-taking, it does make sense.”Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,865.63 an ounce at 2:54 p.m. in New York after rising earlier to $1,890.13, the highest since Jan. 8 before slipping to $1,874.36 . Futures for June delivery rose 0.7% to settle at $1,881.50. Spot silver, platinum and palladium fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%.Gold’s “technical picture is strong after a correction from overbought conditions, and the market will have noticed that we’ve now had eight days’ consecutive gains in the ETFs, which can help to sway sentiment,” said Rhona O’Connell, an analyst at StoneX Group. Geopolitical risk, notably in the Middle East, also helps sentiment toward gold as a haven, she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent Joins Alibaba in Spending Spree as Competition Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. pledged to sharply increase investments this year after posting a 25% gain in quarterly revenue, joining its biggest rivals in a spending binge that will jack up competition in China’s post-pandemic internet arena.China’s largest tech corporations are vying to entice users in the fast-growing arenas of online commerce and video. Tencent plans to plow a larger portion of its incremental profits this year into cloud services, games and video content, joining Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Meituan in telegraphing sharp hikes in investment. Tencent is trying to sustain growth in revenue, which climbed to 135.3 billion yuan ($21 billion) in the three months ended March. But its shares slid more than 3% in Hong Kong on concerns about margin erosion, which prompted brokerage CICC to trim its earnings estimate.The increased spending comes as Tencent faces competition from the likes of ByteDance Ltd. and growing scrutiny from Beijing. Pony Ma’s company has largely escaped the antitrust crackdown for now -- despite its ubiquitous WeChat app offering unrivaled insights into all aspects of Chinese life and a commanding lead in gaming, music and social media markets. But its fintech arm, alongside those of other giants such as Didi and Meituan, faces wide-ranging restrictions similar to the ones imposed upon Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co.Executives sought to assuage investor concerns, reiterating that Tencent remains very focused on risk management and has been “self-restrained” on the size of its non-payment financial products. “When we look into the internal review, and when we look into what other things that need to be done in order to make sure that we are compliant with the spirit of the regulators, it’s actually relatively manageable,” President Martin Lau told analysts on a conference call Thursday.The company also reiterated earlier-disclosed plans to invest 50 billion yuan in its so-called social values initiative, where it will fund philanthropic efforts in areas such as education, rural revitalization and carbon neutral -- areas that align firmly with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s priorities.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysThe decision to ramp up investment is mainly driven by broadening market opportunities observed in business services, online games and short-form videos. There are also competitive pressures from industry peers who are spending aggressively. While near-term costs will increase, the timing of returns from these investments may be unpredictable.- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the research.For a live blog on Tencent’s earnings, click here.The Chinese giant had shed roughly $200 billion in market value since its January peak, part of a broader tech selloff that had investors weighing the potential fallout for the online juggernaut. Apart from fintech, competitors have long argued WeChat -- now venturing into short videos and e-commerce -- is locking users inside its ecosystem by blocking links to external services. Portfolio startups like Yuanfudao and Shixianghui have been penalized for unfair price tactics and other anti-competitive behaviors. Its music spinoff faces heightened scrutiny over exclusive dealings with record labels.Net income came in at 47.8 billion yuan in the March quarter, buoyed by 19.5 billion yuan of gains from the value of investments and disposals. Excluding those gains, adjusted net income came in at 33.1 billion yuan, slightly behind estimates.For now, gaming and social content remain Tencent’s biggest and steadiest cash cows. Online gaming revenue rose 17% during the quarter, helped by mainstay titles like Honor of Kings, PUBG Mobile and Peacekeeper Elite as well as newer games including Moonlight Blade Mobile.The giant announced a pipeline of more than 40 new mobile and PC titles during its annual game showcase Sunday, including those adapted from familiar content like Japanese manga series One Piece and Digimon. Last month the Shenzhen-based company folded its mini-video app, video streaming platform and mobile store into a single business unit, in a bid to pull together resources to build a Marvel-like franchise.As part of its increased spending this year, the company will step up investments in game development and also provide production and monetization tools to content creators as part of efforts to grow its short-form video content.Its fintech and cloud division posted its strongest growth ever, with sales surging 47% as demand for financial services rebounded and as projects delayed by the pandemic resumed deployment. To support the growth of its cloud business, Tencent said Thursday it will boost spending in areas such as headcount and infrastructure.Online advertising revenue climbed 23% -- the fastest in four quarters -- helped by the consolidation of new subsidiary Bitauto and higher demand from the e-commerce, education and the fast-moving consumer goods industries. But the division could take a hit from potential regulatory headwinds in K-12 education as well as delays to its video releases, according to Tencent.“One class of service providers -- online education platforms -- might pull in some of their advertising as they face tighter regulatory scrutiny,” said Michael Norris, a senior analyst with Shanghai-based market research firm AgencyChina.(Updates with share action from the second paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin's Musk hangover infects crypto world, Tesla: 'The next microbubble... to get pricked'

    Bitcoin's intensifying sell-off that began after Tesla CEO Elon Musk's changed his mind on the digital currency last week has engulfed other cryptocurrencies.

  • CEO of Bitcoin Mining Firm Core Scientific Resigns

    Kevin Turner, previously the COO of Microsoft, had led Core Scientific since July 2018.

  • The Node: BTFD Explained

    Some see major crypto sell-offs, like the one happening now, as buying opportunities. Here's what they're really saying.

  • Suze Orman says the new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 0.8% to $49.85 in New York on Thursday, paring an earlier decline of almost 10%.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates with closing share price in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Americans took on significantly less debt during the COVID-19 pandemic — except in one major way

    Many Americans have focused on spending less and paying off debt throughout the COVID crisis, rather than taking out new loans.

  • Bitcoin Whipsaws Investors With Same-Day Plunge, Rally of 30%

    (Bloomberg) -- A 31% plunge in the morning. A 33% surge in the afternoon.Such was the wild ride Bitcoin took investors on Wednesday, lopping off billions in value before comments from some prominent proponents helped propel it on a torrid rebound.The extreme price swings in an asset known for its turbulence caused outages on major crypto exchanges and dominated chatter on Wall Street. The tumult elicited a tweet from Elon Musk that implied Tesla Inc. wasn’t among the sellers, while Cathie Wood said her monitors flashed a “capitulation” that put the digital token “on sale.” Justin Sun, a tech entrepreneur who founded the cryptocurrency platform Tron, tweeted that he bought $152 million in Bitcoin for around $37,000 a coin.Read More: World’s Top Crypto Platforms Disrupted as Bitcoin, Ether TumbleDown to within a whisker of $30,000 just after 9 a.m. in New York, the coin pared its loss to 7% and periodically topped $40,000 again in the afternoon. It resumed declines into the next session and was trading around $35,500 as of 8:57 a.m. in Hong Kong on Thursday.Ether, the second-biggest coin, sank more than 40% Wednesday before cutting that nearly in half, and ended down 26%. It was down as much as 15% on Thursday.“The history of these assets has been littered with aggressive rallies and sickening selloffs,” said Stephane Ouellette, chief executive and co-founder of FRNT Financial.Rarely do they happen in a single session. The volatility dominated Wall Street on a day when stocks and commodities were also under pressure and the Federal Reserve was set to release minutes from its latest meeting. Frantic selling sparked outages on some of the biggest exchanges, from Coinbase Global Inc. to Binance. #Cryptotrading was trending on Twitter, where critics and fans alike were in a tither over the rout.Tesla CEO Musk touched off the wild moves last week. Bitcoin plunged when he announced the carmaker wouldn’t take it as a payment, but then reversed when he said the company had no plans to sell its corporate crypto holdings. He seemed to imply in a tweet Wednesday that Tesla is not selling into the rout.Volatility erupted in crypto-land last week when Musk retracted plans to accept Bitcoin for his company’s cars. Selling resumed over the weekend when the mercurial CEO seemed to suggest Tesla might want to sell its corporate holdings, but reversed after he tweeted that the carmaker had no plans to do so. A statement on the People’s Bank of China’s WeChat on Tuesday reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment added to the selloff.While all were proximate causes for the rout, nothing could explain the frantic rout Wednesday morning, when the coin dropped thousands of dollars in price in a matter of minutes. Selling gave way to more selling as investors lured into crypto in search of a quick buck bolted for the exits. The selling accelerated when Bitcoin fell below its average price for the past 200 days.Chart-watchers pointed to key technical indicators as the coin sold off. Bitcoin bounced off the $30,000 level and many are waiting to see if it can break back above its 200-day moving average line. If it doesn’t, it could potentially retest Wednesday’s lows.Cryptocurrency-linked stocks also dropped, with shares of Coinbase falling near 13% at one point and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. slumping as much as 16%.Bitcoin had embarked on a multi-month rally following Tesla’s February announcement, soaring to its $64,870 peak, in large part due to the company’s embrace.Wiped OutAt the time, Tesla’s acceptance was hailed as a watershed moment for the coin, with many in the crypto world seeing it as yet another step in its evolution.All that’s been wiped out following Musk’s head-spinning tweets.“Realistically, it is not the first time Elon Musk’s tweets have been erratic and, frankly, wrong,” said Ulrik Lykke, executive director at crypto hedge fund ARK36. “The crypto markets are extremely emotionally driven and their participants are prone to overreacting to events they perceive as negative.”(Updates prices.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.