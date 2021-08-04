U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,410.50
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,974.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,040.50
    -5.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.90
    -6.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.40
    -0.16 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.20
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    +0.14 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    18.04
    -1.42 (-7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3930
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0400
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,123.09
    -791.34 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.15
    -10.30 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,603.57
    -38.26 (-0.14%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CarLotz, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - LOTZ; LOTZW

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CarLotz, Inc. ("CarLotz" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LOTZ) (NASDAQ: LOTZW) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-06191, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired CarLotz securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)
Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired CarLotz securities during the Class Period, you have until September 7, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

CarLotz operates a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace where corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles can sell at prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships.

On or about January 21, 2021, CarLotz became a public entity via merger with Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (1) that, due to a surge in inventory during the second half of fiscal 2020, CarLotz was experiencing a "logjam" resulting in slower processing and higher days to sell; (2) that, as a result, the Company's gross profit per unit would be negatively impacted; (3) that, to minimize returns to the corporate vehicle sourcing partner responsible for more than 60% of CarLotz's inventory, the Company was offering aggressive pricing; (4) that, as a result, CarLotz's gross profit per unit forecast was likely inflated; (5) that this Company's corporate vehicle sourcing partner would likely pause consignments to the Company due to market conditions, including increasing wholesale prices; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 15, 2021, CarLotz announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. During a related conference call, the Company stated that gross profit and gross profit per unit ("GPU") "were softer than . . . expected" due to "the surge in inventory during the quarter and the resulting lower retail unit profitability." CarLotz also reported that the additional inventory "created a logjam that resulted in slower processing and higher days to sell."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.79, or 8.5%, to close at $8.45 per share on March 16, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock price continued to decline over the next two consecutive trading sessions by $0.62, or 7.3%, to close at $7.83 per share on March 18, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On May 10, 2021, after the market closed, CarLotz announced its first quarter 2021 financial results revealing that gross profit per unit fell below expectations. In particular, the Company had expected retail GPU between $1,300 and $1,500, but reported $1,182.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.94, or 14%, to close at $5.57 per share on May 11, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock price continued to decline $0.45, or 8%, to close at $5.12 per share on May 12, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on May 26, 2021, before the market opened, CarLotz announced an update to its profit-sharing sourcing partner arrangement. Specifically, CarLotz stated that its "profit-sharing corporate vehicle sourcing partner informed the Company that, in light of current wholesale market conditions, it has paused consignments to the Company." Moreover, this partner "accounted for more than 60% of the cars sold and sourced" during first quarter 2021 and "less than 50% of the cars sold and approximately 25% of cars sourced" during second quarter 2021 to date.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.70, or 13.4%, to close at $4.51 per share on May 26, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert--pomerantz-law-firm-reminds-shareholders-with-losses-on-their-investment-in-carlotz-inc-of-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline--lotz-lotzw-301347808.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Tesla Stock Barely Budged Tuesday. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Tesla stock inched up just 7 cents, a gain of 0.0099%. Here's what history says happens after a day where it does nearly nothing.

  • Robinhood Stock Jumps As Cathie Wood Reveals A New Huge Buy

    Fund manager Cathie Wood has continued to load up on shares of the popular trading app Robinhood. Wood's ARK Innovation ETF on Tuesday disclosed that it held around 4.9 million shares of Robinhood stock, representing a weighting of 0.82% in the fund. Robinhood stock closed up 24.2% at 46.80 in the stock market today, putting the value of Wood's holdings at $230 million.

  • Alibaba’s First Sales Miss in Two Years Shows Crackdown Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s revenue missed estimates for the first time in more than two years, underscoring how Beijing’s months-long campaign against the internet sector is taking a toll.Growth slowed in most of Alibaba’s major divisions from cloud to e-commerce, underlining fears that the mounting list of new government regulations is constraining expansion and increasing companies’ burdens. In a sign of the times, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang on Tuesday endorsed a str

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is Estimated to Break Profit in 2023, Inflation Poses an Extra Risk

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) future prospects, breakeven date and a latent risk factor.

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.87

    Exxon Mobil Corporation's ( NYSE:XOM ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.87 per share on 10th of...

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Why Fastly Stock Fell on Tuesday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) took a 2.4% hit on Tuesday, even as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose by about 0.6%. In all likelihood, the growth stock's decline in the session was primarily a continuation of the bearish trend that it has been experiencing as the market looks ahead to the company's earnings report, due out on Wednesday. After soaring in 2020, Fastly stock has given back some of its massive gains in 2021.

  • Why Bausch Health Companies Is Plunging Today

    Investors of healthcare giant Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) are having a rather rainy afternoon. During the quarter, Bausch Health improved its revenue by 26% year over year to $2.1 billion. In addition, Bausch Health is spinning off its dermatology laser hardware Solta Medical subsidiary into an independent publicly traded company.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Jumped Tuesday

    Enphase's shares have been rising since it reported earnings last week, and they got another boost today.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • Why Kopin Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) were tumbling this morning after the company reported second-quarter results that failed to meet analysts' consensus estimates. Kopin's revenue increased 12% from the year-ago quarter to $9.9 million, but that fell short of Wall Street's consensus estimate of $11.6 million for the quarter. Additionally, the company's adjusted net loss per share of $0.04 was worse than analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Substantial Upside Potential

    Return and risk are two sides of the same coin. Investors all want the former, while keeping down the latter – but that’s a pipe dream. Every stock comes with both, and one key to success is managing the balance. That balance can be tricky, however, as risk and return potentials usually follow a direct relationship; that is, the highest return stocks typically also come with higher risk. This makes sense, as the surest way to a high return is to find stocks with low initial share prices – for in

  • Molson Coors is dropping 11 ‘economy’ brands including Keystone Ice and High Life Light

    Molson Coors is trimming the number of items it sells and moving in the direction of more premium items.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.